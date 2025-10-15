Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding lifts lid on ‘mental’ Scotland U/21s brawl

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding lifts lid on ‘mental’ Scotland U/21s brawl

The Tangerines defender scored an injury-time equaliser for the young Scots against Azerbaijan.

By Mark Walker
Sam Cleall-Harding has been on duty with Scotland U/21s. Image: Shutterstock
Sam Cleall-Harding has been on duty with Scotland U/21s. Image: Shutterstock

Scotland Under-21s hero Sam Cleall-Harding reckons playing in the most “mental” game of his career could yet kickstart their Euro 2027 campaign.

The young Scots have made an official complaint to UEFA about the performance of Kazakhstan official Sayat Karabayev and his team after he showed red cards to Jeremiah Mullen and Dire Mebude in an incredible, ill-tempered 3-3 draw in Azerbaijan.

He also somehow managed to book 11 players and send off a home player in the qualifier and completely lost control of the game.

Dundee United defender Cleall-Harding‘s injury time equaliser rescued a point for Scot Gemmill’s side in Baku, which was the catalyst for an ugly brawl after the full time whistle which sparked a free-for-all, including players and coaching staff.

With Bulgaria beating the Czechs in the group this week, the battle for a play-off spot behind runaway leaders Portugal is wide open.

And the 19-year-old reckons they can take positives from taking a point with only nine men, after earlier goals from captain David Watson and Dundee’s Luke Graham in the first half

Sam Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United
Sam Cleall-Harding in action for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Cleall-Harding said: “It was the most mental game I have ever played in!

“At full time, I was over beside the goal so I was only walking over when it started, but I just think tensions were running high and it took over.

“We had to just try and control ourselves and not get any more red cards.

“It’s frustrating to play against a team like Azerbaijan who just sat in for the whole game and it was going to be hard.

“We had to be patient.

“Even when we went down to nine men, they were still sitting in deep and trying to hit us on the counter.

“We always knew it was never going to be easy coming here and the pitch wasn’t the best either, but these are part of the challenges.

“But even though we had two players sent off, we dug in and we will take the point.

“Personally, I was really happy to score my first ever goal in Scotland colours.

“I am always proud to represent my country in whatever age group and to get a goal in a game like this was special.

“Set pieces are massive and we worked on them so much in training, so I knew what was role was going to be and to score from that was great.

Sam Cleall-Harding has looked confident and unflustered
Sam Cleall-Harding has impressed in his first-team appearances for Dundee United. Image: SNS

“It was about finding the right area.

“Now we are just aiming to collect six points in our next two games next month.”

The highly-rated United stopper joined Airdrie on loan this month after making the breakthrough last season at Tannadice, where he scored at Ibrox in one of his four starts at the end of the season.

And he’s hoping that getting international minutes can help him to progress when he returns to his club.

He said: “I’ve not played a lot so far this season so coming away here and getting minutes on the pitch is exactly what I needed to do.

“I will hopefully go back to my club and maybe get some minutes.

“The manager has told me to just take my chance when I get it.

“He’s just said to me to do what I have been doing at training because you have to take your chance when it comes.

“I thought I did that last season and played well when I came in at the end of the season, but football is a game where sometimes you have to be patient.”

