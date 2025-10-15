Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding lifts lid on ‘mental’ Scotland U/21s brawl

Scotland Under-21s hero Sam Cleall-Harding reckons playing in the most “mental” game of his career could yet kickstart their Euro 2027 campaign.

The young Scots have made an official complaint to UEFA about the performance of Kazakhstan official Sayat Karabayev and his team after he showed red cards to Jeremiah Mullen and Dire Mebude in an incredible, ill-tempered 3-3 draw in Azerbaijan.

He also somehow managed to book 11 players and send off a home player in the qualifier and completely lost control of the game.

Dundee United defender Cleall-Harding‘s injury time equaliser rescued a point for Scot Gemmill’s side in Baku, which was the catalyst for an ugly brawl after the full time whistle which sparked a free-for-all, including players and coaching staff.

With Bulgaria beating the Czechs in the group this week, the battle for a play-off spot behind runaway leaders Portugal is wide open.

And the 19-year-old reckons they can take positives from taking a point with only nine men, after earlier goals from captain David Watson and Dundee’s Luke Graham in the first half

Cleall-Harding said: “It was the most mental game I have ever played in!

“At full time, I was over beside the goal so I was only walking over when it started, but I just think tensions were running high and it took over.

“We had to just try and control ourselves and not get any more red cards.

“It’s frustrating to play against a team like Azerbaijan who just sat in for the whole game and it was going to be hard.

“We had to be patient.

“Even when we went down to nine men, they were still sitting in deep and trying to hit us on the counter.

“We always knew it was never going to be easy coming here and the pitch wasn’t the best either, but these are part of the challenges.

“But even though we had two players sent off, we dug in and we will take the point.

“Personally, I was really happy to score my first ever goal in Scotland colours.

“I am always proud to represent my country in whatever age group and to get a goal in a game like this was special.

“Set pieces are massive and we worked on them so much in training, so I knew what was role was going to be and to score from that was great.

“It was about finding the right area.

“Now we are just aiming to collect six points in our next two games next month.”

The highly-rated United stopper joined Airdrie on loan this month after making the breakthrough last season at Tannadice, where he scored at Ibrox in one of his four starts at the end of the season.

And he’s hoping that getting international minutes can help him to progress when he returns to his club.

He said: “I’ve not played a lot so far this season so coming away here and getting minutes on the pitch is exactly what I needed to do.

“I will hopefully go back to my club and maybe get some minutes.

“The manager has told me to just take my chance when I get it.

“He’s just said to me to do what I have been doing at training because you have to take your chance when it comes.

“I thought I did that last season and played well when I came in at the end of the season, but football is a game where sometimes you have to be patient.”