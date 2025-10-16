Dundee United post near £1 million loss but Tangerines’ turnover soars to over £10 million

Dundee United have posted a loss of £986,532 after tax for the financial year ending June 2025.

However, a largely heartening set of accounts showcase record turnover and commercial revenue resulting in an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) profit of £204,501.

That represents a huge increase from the prior year’s EBITDA loss of £1.6 million, and a substantial improvement from the overall loss of £2.8 million.

The operating loss stood at £100,000 from £2.3m.

United’s turnover rose from £6.4 million in 2023/24 to £10.5 million, with the club citing commercial revenue, fan backing (more than 7,000 season tickets were sold) and a fourth-placed finish in the Premiership.

The Tannadice outfit also banked £309,853 in player sales including the likes of Kevin Holt, Allan Domeracki and Brandon Forbes.

While the total wage bill rose to £6.4m from £5.2m – a modest increase given the step up from Championship to the Premiership – the larger increase in turnover means the wage-to-turnover ratio now stands at 60%.

That is down from 81% and represents the lowest level since 2013.

United hailed cited “prudent cost management, record breaking turnover generation and improved operational efficiencies” in achieving that figure, which is considerably below UEFA’s recommended maximum of 70%.

And commercial revenue accounted for £2.9 million – a 26% increase over the previous year and the highest level in United’s history.

United’s current loan liability to OPG-4 UK, their majority shareholder owned by Mark Ogren, stands at £7.2m.

R&D Tax case latest

United’s accounts also addressed the potential financial impact the controversial Research and Development (R&D) tax credit claims of 2021 and 2022 could have, with the club including a provision to HMRC of £350,444.

In simple terms, that provision is made when the likelihood of an outgoing becomes clear. However, it may not be payable until an as-yet undetermined period in the future, dependent on ongoing discussions.

At the date of the financial statements, no monies have been paid back.

Despite the ongoing case regarding the wider veracity of the Terrors’ submission, the club are confident they have “adequate resources” to meet any punishment.

United note: “The club is currently engaged in ongoing discussions with HMRC regarding the eligibility and value of its Research and Development (R&D) tax credit claims submitted for 2021 and 2022.

“Further disclosure of the nature of the discussions, the amounts and timing of any potential outflows has not been made as it could seriously prejudice the club’s position.

“The directors consider that the club has adequate resources to meet any obligations that may arise.”