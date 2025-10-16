Dundee United post near £1 million loss but Tangerines’ turnover soars to over £10 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United post near £1 million loss but Tangerines’ turnover soars to over £10 million

United's annual accounts for 2024/25 have been released.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United's Tannadice Park home.
United's Tannadice Park home. Image: SNS

Dundee United have posted a loss of £986,532 after tax for the financial year ending June 2025.

However, a largely heartening set of accounts showcase record turnover and commercial revenue resulting in an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) profit of £204,501.

That represents a huge increase from the prior year’s EBITDA loss of £1.6 million, and a substantial improvement from the overall loss of £2.8 million.

The operating loss stood at £100,000 from £2.3m.

United’s turnover rose from £6.4 million in 2023/24 to £10.5 million, with the club citing commercial revenue, fan backing (more than 7,000 season tickets were sold) and a fourth-placed finish in the Premiership.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren takes in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Rangers.
United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS

The Tannadice outfit also banked £309,853 in player sales including the likes of Kevin Holt, Allan Domeracki and Brandon Forbes.

While the total wage bill rose to £6.4m from £5.2m – a modest increase given the step up from Championship to the Premiership – the larger increase in turnover means the wage-to-turnover ratio now stands at 60%.

That is down from 81% and represents the lowest level since 2013.

United hailed cited “prudent cost management, record breaking turnover generation and improved operational efficiencies” in achieving that figure, which is considerably below UEFA’s recommended maximum of 70%.

Sam Dalby celebrates after downing Aberdeen.
United win over Aberdeen in May secured a fourth place finish last term. Image: SNS

And commercial revenue accounted for £2.9 million – a 26% increase over the previous year and the highest level in United’s history.

United’s current loan liability to OPG-4 UK, their majority shareholder owned by Mark Ogren, stands at £7.2m.

R&D Tax case latest

United’s accounts also addressed the potential financial impact the controversial Research and Development (R&D) tax credit claims of 2021 and 2022 could have, with the club including a provision to HMRC of £350,444.

In simple terms, that provision is made when the likelihood of an outgoing becomes clear. However, it may not be payable until an as-yet undetermined period in the future, dependent on ongoing discussions.

At the date of the financial statements, no monies have been paid back.

Despite the ongoing case regarding the wider veracity of the Terrors’ submission, the club are confident they have “adequate resources” to meet any punishment.

United note: “The club is currently engaged in ongoing discussions with HMRC regarding the eligibility and value of its Research and Development (R&D) tax credit claims submitted for 2021 and 2022.

“Further disclosure of the nature of the discussions, the amounts and timing of any potential outflows has not been made as it could seriously prejudice the club’s position.

“The directors consider that the club has adequate resources to meet any obligations that may arise.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Will Ferry during Ireland training
Jim Goodwin reveals advice to Will Ferry after Dundee United boss' restaurant prediction came…
Sam Cleall-Harding has been on duty with Scotland U/21s. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding lifts lid on 'mental' Scotland U/21s brawl
2
Panutche Camara, right, in action against Egypt on Monday
Huge Panutche Camara call looms for Dundee United after epic exertions
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United binned Rangers masterplan – but Jim Goodwin says one key message remains
Vicko Sevelj's style has evolved this season but he is yet to be rewarded by a goal.
Dundee United's nearly man due a goal ahead of Rangers clash as duties evolve
Jim Goodwin, left, and Bojan Miovski during their time at Aberdeen
Jim Goodwin out to shackle best ever signing when Dundee United face Rangers as…
Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Further doubts over Dundee United's £1.28m tax claim after study emerges
27
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin will hope he has reason to be smiling after Saturday's trip to face Rangers. Image: Rob Casey/SNS
LEE WILKIE: How impatient Rangers fans could aid Dundee United at Ibrox
Jim Goodwin on the touchline at Ibrox.
What Rangers boss search and Steven Gerrard twist mean for Dundee United Ibrox visit
Dundee United fan Shug Falconer has died
Tributes paid to 'legendary' Dundee United fan Shug Falconer after sudden death

Conversation