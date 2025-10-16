‘We f****** love you!’ – How a Dundee United fan ended up on Panutche Camara’s back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘We f****** love you!’ – How a Dundee United fan ended up on Panutche Camara’s back

Camara has recalled the bizarre run-in with an adoring supporter.

All smiles: Dundee United ace Pan Camara
All smiles: Dundee United ace Pan Camara. Image: SPFL
By Alan Temple

Panutche Camara is feeling the love from Dundee United supporters after being LEAPT ON following the Tangerines’ triumph against Aberdeen.

Camara, 28, has cemented himself as a firm favourite following his summer arrival from Crawley Town, with his boundless energy and combative style key to the Terrors’ solid start to the season.

He was terrific in that 2-0 victory over the Dons, secured courtesy of goals from Ivan Dolcek and Bert Esselink.

Panutche Camara, centre, with teammates Ivan Dolcek, left, and Vicko Sevelj, right
Camara, centre, with teammates Ivan Dolcek, left, and Vicko Sevelj, right. Image: SPFL.

And one adoring Arab soon made their feelings known when Camara was taking a stroll in Dundee city centre.

Camara laughed: “After the Tuesday game against Aberdeen, I went to the town – walking with my cousin – then someone was on my back!

“He said, “Pan, we f****** love you!” And like, I’m scared.

“This connection is good and will stay if we keep performing like that. It’s not going to be a win every game. Every day is not going to be 100% good – but the important thing is (we play for) the fans.”

Camara, Vicko Sevelj and Ivan Dolcek were speaking as part of the “United We Stand” campaign, a content series launched by the SPFL, SWPL and SPFL Trust to celebrate the rich mix of nationalities, cultures and backgrounds across Scottish football.

The Guinea-Bissau international continued: “I think the group is good, it’s a humble group. Everyone connects with each other and that’s the thing that makes me more impressed. Everyone respects each other.”

Sevelj: I’ve never felt so welcome

Sevelj added: “I can really say that I’ve never felt welcomed like I felt from the start here in Scotland. From the first moment – everyone at the club; the people in the city; the players. It’s really good, and I can’t say thanks enough for that welcome.”

Videos from the United We Stand campaign can be watched on SPFL, SWPL and SPFL Trust social channels across this week.

Conversation