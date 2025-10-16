‘We f****** love you!’ – How a Dundee United fan ended up on Panutche Camara’s back

Panutche Camara is feeling the love from Dundee United supporters after being LEAPT ON following the Tangerines’ triumph against Aberdeen.

Camara, 28, has cemented himself as a firm favourite following his summer arrival from Crawley Town, with his boundless energy and combative style key to the Terrors’ solid start to the season.

He was terrific in that 2-0 victory over the Dons, secured courtesy of goals from Ivan Dolcek and Bert Esselink.

And one adoring Arab soon made their feelings known when Camara was taking a stroll in Dundee city centre.

Camara laughed: “After the Tuesday game against Aberdeen, I went to the town – walking with my cousin – then someone was on my back!

“He said, “Pan, we f****** love you!” And like, I’m scared.

“This connection is good and will stay if we keep performing like that. It’s not going to be a win every game. Every day is not going to be 100% good – but the important thing is (we play for) the fans.”

Camara, Vicko Sevelj and Ivan Dolcek were speaking as part of the “United We Stand” campaign, a content series launched by the SPFL, SWPL and SPFL Trust to celebrate the rich mix of nationalities, cultures and backgrounds across Scottish football.

The Guinea-Bissau international continued: “I think the group is good, it’s a humble group. Everyone connects with each other and that’s the thing that makes me more impressed. Everyone respects each other.”

Sevelj: I’ve never felt so welcome

Sevelj added: “I can really say that I’ve never felt welcomed like I felt from the start here in Scotland. From the first moment – everyone at the club; the people in the city; the players. It’s really good, and I can’t say thanks enough for that welcome.”

Videos from the United We Stand campaign can be watched on SPFL, SWPL and SPFL Trust social channels across this week.