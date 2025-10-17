Can Dundee United away day exploits buoy Terrors for Rangers showdown?

Dundee United travel west on Saturday seeking their first Premiership triumph over Rangers at Ibrox since April 2011.

Backed by a sold out away support, the Tangerines will hope to pile the misery on the managerless Light Blues in their first fixture since the departure of Russell Martin.

The Gers are in the midst of their worst start to a league season (adjusted for three points for a win) since 1978, while United sit in fourth spot.

On paper, there has scarcely been a better time for the Terrors to break their Ibrox league duck.

With input from Opta and RBRef.com, Courier Sport sets the scene with some eye-catching numbers ahead of the showdown.

Rangers vs Dundee United stats