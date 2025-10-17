Can Dundee United away day exploits buoy Terrors for Rangers showdown?

Dundee United travel west on Saturday seeking their first Premiership triumph over Rangers at Ibrox since April 2011.
Backed by a sold out away support, the Tangerines will hope to pile the misery on the managerless Light Blues in their first fixture since the departure of Russell Martin.
The Gers are in the midst of their worst start to a league season (adjusted for three points for a win) since 1978, while United sit in fourth spot.
On paper, there has scarcely been a better time for the Terrors to break their Ibrox league duck.
With input from Opta and RBRef.com, Courier Sport sets the scene with some eye-catching numbers ahead of the showdown.
Rangers vs Dundee United stats
- With just eight points in seven games (W1 D5 L1), this is Rangers’ poorest start to a league season (assuming 3 pts/win all-time) since 1978-79, when they had seven points in their first seven.
- United are yet to lose an away league game this season (P3 W1 D2), scoring 2+ goals in each of them. Indeed, their seven away goals is a joint-high in this season’s Scottish Premiership (level with Hearts).
- James Tavernier has made 319 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, with only three players – Callum McGregor (355), Marcus Fraser (330), and Stephen O’Donnell (324) – making more since the competition rebranded in 2013.
- Rangers have won eight of their last 10 league meetings with the Tangerines (D2) since a 0-1 defeat in August 2021 under Steven Gerrard.
- No player has registered more shots, or shot on target, without scoring in the Premiership this season than United’s Vicko Sevelj.
- United have only won one of their last 21 away league games at Rangers (D3 L17), losing 10 of their last 11 (D1) since a 3-2 victory in April 2011 under Peter Houston.
