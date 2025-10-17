Can Dundee United away day exploits buoy Terrors for Rangers showdown?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Can Dundee United away day exploits buoy Terrors for Rangers showdown?

Not only are the Terrors unbeaten on the road in the Premiership, but they have scored at least two goals in every game.

A packed away section at Ibrox, just as it will be on Saturday
A packed away section at Ibrox, just as it will be on Saturday. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United travel west on Saturday seeking their first Premiership triumph over Rangers at Ibrox since April 2011.

Backed by a sold out away support, the Tangerines will hope to pile the misery on the managerless Light Blues in their first fixture since the departure of Russell Martin.

The Gers are in the midst of their worst start to a league season (adjusted for three points for a win) since 1978, while United sit in fourth spot.

On paper, there has scarcely been a better time for the Terrors to break their Ibrox league duck.

Sam Cleall-Harding, pictured, scored his first Dundee United goal on United's last visit to Ibrox
Sam Cleall-Harding, pictured, scored his first Dundee United goal on United’s last visit to Ibrox. image: SNS

With input from Opta and RBRef.com, Courier Sport sets the scene with some eye-catching numbers ahead of the showdown.

Rangers vs Dundee United stats

  • With just eight points in seven games (W1 D5 L1), this is Rangers’ poorest start to a league season (assuming 3 pts/win all-time) since 1978-79, when they had seven points in their first seven.
  • United are yet to lose an away league game this season (P3 W1 D2), scoring 2+ goals in each of them. Indeed, their seven away goals is a joint-high in this season’s Scottish Premiership (level with Hearts).
  • James Tavernier has made 319 appearances in the Scottish Premiership, with only three players – Callum McGregor (355), Marcus Fraser (330), and Stephen O’Donnell (324) – making more since the competition rebranded in 2013.
  • Rangers have won eight of their last 10 league meetings with the Tangerines (D2) since a 0-1 defeat in August 2021 under Steven Gerrard.
  • No player has registered more shots, or shot on target, without scoring in the Premiership this season than United’s Vicko Sevelj. 
  • United have only won one of their last 21 away league games at Rangers (D3 L17), losing 10 of their last 11 (D1) since a 3-2 victory in April 2011 under Peter Houston.

More from Dundee United

James Robertson has been buoyed by United's financial results
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United finance chief on 'critical' next step, magic £10 million and HMRC…
All smiles: Dundee United ace Pan Camara
'We f****** love you!’ – How a Dundee United fan ended up on Panutche…
Dundee United's Tannadice Park home.
Dundee United post near £1 million loss but Tangerines’ turnover soars to over £10…
10
Dundee United's Will Ferry during Ireland training
Jim Goodwin reveals advice to Will Ferry after Dundee United boss' restaurant prediction came…
Sam Cleall-Harding has been on duty with Scotland U/21s. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding lifts lid on 'mental' Scotland U/21s brawl
2
Panutche Camara, right, in action against Egypt on Monday
Huge Panutche Camara call looms for Dundee United after epic exertions
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United binned Rangers masterplan – but Jim Goodwin says one key message remains
Vicko Sevelj's style has evolved this season but he is yet to be rewarded by a goal.
Dundee United's nearly man due a goal ahead of Rangers clash as duties evolve
Jim Goodwin, left, and Bojan Miovski during their time at Aberdeen
Jim Goodwin out to shackle best ever signing when Dundee United face Rangers as…
Tannadice Park, Dundee.
Further doubts over Dundee United's £1.28m tax claim after study emerges
28

Conversation