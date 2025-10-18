Inside Julius Eskesen’s Dundee United story so far as slow burn explained

Jim Goodwin insists Julius Eskesen is “knocking on the door” of the Dundee United starting lineup following a slow burn start to his Tannadice career.

The Danish midfielder joined the club from Haugesund on August 12 and made a quickfire debut from the bench in a 2-1 defeat against Kilmarnock.

Two months on, and the 26-year-old is yet to start a game for the Terrors.

He has accumulated just 139 minutes from the bench – albeit the hour he played in United’s 1-1 draw against Livingston in the Tangerines’ last fixture was his longest outing to date.

And Goodwin has explained that Eskesen’s gradual introduction can be attributed to an injury towards the end of his time in Norway, resulting in the player being built up on a weekly basis.

However, Eskesen is “getting closer and closer” to United’s first 11.

“Julius came in a little bit late to the group and hadn’t had much of a pre-season,” said Goodwin. “He had a niggly injury prior to coming to the club and there’s been a process in place to build his fitness and get him that sharpness he needs.

“It’s been a conscious effort to drip-feed him match-day minutes.

“Julius is a top professional. He’s shown a great attitude daily and sets good examples as one of the more experienced members of the group. He’s got real quality in possession and, although he’s quite slight in stature, he does good work off the ball.

“He gets in people’s faces and is aggressive.

“Julius has got great attributes; he can play several different positions within the midfield and is getting closer and closer to pushing for that starting slot.”

Goodwin: Eskesen ‘knocking on the door’ for Ibrox

Indeed, it is evident that Eskesen is in Goodwin’s thoughts for the trip west to face Rangers this afternoon as United seek to bounce back from a couple of disappointing results against Kilmarnock and Livingston.

“In the early part of the season, the team picks itself,” continued Goodwin. “If the team is winning and performing, then I’m not one for making changes just for the sake of making changes.

“Now, Julius is certainly knocking on the door – especially going into a game like Rangers, where players like Julius enjoy that type of atmosphere. He wouldn’t shy away from taking the ball in pressure situations.”

Fierce fight for places

Craig Sibbald, Amar Fatah and Kristijan Trapanovski also impressed from the bench against Livi while Nikolaj Moller will benefit from another fortnight of training under his belt since the Tangerines last played.

With Max Watters and Ross Graham slated to return to action in mid-November, Goodwin concedes that his man-management is about to be tested.

“The challenge for any manager is to keep people happy,” he continued. “You can only ever pick 11 players – but it’s important that the players who aren’t in the team continue to show a good attitude in training.

“Everyone has come to Dundee United to play. They’ve all come because they believe they’re good enough to play in the Scottish Premiership, and they don’t want to be getting 15-20 minutes here and there off the bench.

“That’s a good place to be as a manager and it’s up to me to man-manage the group and to be honest with players about why they’re not in the team and what they need to do to get there.

“It’s up to the players to take opportunities when they come and, to the boys who are in the team; they know performances of six weeks ago don’t merit a place in the starting line-up if you’ve not been performing well for the last couple of weeks.”

Goodwin added: “That’s the competitiveness that we want within the squad. If people drop their standards and don’t perform the way that they need to, then changes will be made.

“I’ve got loads of good options within the squad and I’ve got big decisions to make in terms of what the starting XI looks like against Rangers.”