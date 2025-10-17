EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United finance chief on ‘critical’ next step, magic £10 million and HMRC tax credit timeline

Finance director James Robertson has described Dundee United’s £10.5 million turnover figure as “stunning” – and hopes a lucrative player trading model will be the “next step” for the Tangerines.

United posted an overall loss of £986,532 after tax for the financial year ending June 2025, however record commercial income (£2.9 million), superb fan backing and sporting success contributed to the eight-figure revenue.

That resulted in an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) profit of £204,501, with Tannadice chiefs adamant that is indicative of a club trending in the right direction.

In an exclusive interview with Courier Sport, Robertson discusses:

Breaking the £10 million turnover mark and record commercial figures.

The “critical” next step as United seek to build on positive turnover and commercial results.

Whether supporters should be concerned by the increase in borrowing from Mark Ogren.

The United owner’s commitment to the club.

The £350,444 provision to HMRC in relation to the Terrors’ disputed R&D tax claim – and a prospective timeline for resolution.

Ahead of schedule

Robertson firmly believes the seeds for Thursday’s accounts were sown in July 2023.

United were reeling from relegation and rebuilding from a period of preposterous excess and decision making (in 2022/23, they went down with a wage bill £1.5 million higher than what Jim Goodwin had last term).

And the “cost management and robust budgetary control” laid the foundations for a gradual return to an even keel, Robertson contends.

Promotion from the Championship followed.

But to break the £10 million turnover mark in their first campaign back in the top-flight is an eye-catching feat.

“Of course you have ambitious targets, but I’d say it (reaching £10.5 million turnover) came a little bit ahead of schedule,” said Robertson.

“We exceeded all expectations by finishing fourth in the Premiership and qualifying for Europe.

“You’re generating higher prize money, and performances on the park increase your income across all areas of the business.

“The commercial side contributed hugely to that figure, up at £3 million – 26% higher than the prior year. That’s a fantastic achievement by the club and a real testament to the team.

“Six or seven years ago, the club was generating well under £1m in commercial revenue.

“When you look back at 2021/22 and 2022/23, the turnover was around £8 million, so to be hitting £10.5 million is an incredible achievement.”

Commercial gains

Robertson stated than United now boast more than 40 commercial partners, contributing to the heartening figures coming from that department, including selling naming rights for Tannadice Park to CalForth Construction.

The backing of the Tangerines’ fanbase has also been pivotal to the increased revenue, with more than 7,000 season ticket holders, good walk-up numbers and stellar retail sales.

“It’s important to note just how important our fanbase is and the massive contribution that had in these positive results. They have been extremely loyal. They back the club across all revenue streams from hospitality, ticketing and retail.

“Season ticket numbers are even higher in 2025/26 than they were in the prior year. Home attendances are consistently high, with a host of sell-outs. We’ve got a really fantastic, huge support as a base to build from.”

He added: “We know the demands and expectations that come with that.

“Our supporters want us to be competing as high in the league as possible. So, we are maximising our financial resources towards the football department to achieve that.”

Player sales is ‘next step’ to profitability

While able to trumpet some notable successes and big numbers, United’s player sales remain modest.

The Tannadice outfit banked £310,000 in 2024/25 from the likes of Kevin Holt (Derry City), Allan Domeracki and Brandon Forbes (both Norwich). Not inconsequential, but an area in which there is room for improvement.

It is evident by United’s recruitment – age, potential, resale value – than the club see a brisk trading model as their road to true profitability. After all, while an EBITDA profit is laudable, they remained £1m shy of a post-tax bottom line profit.

“That model is critical to the long-term strategic plan of the football club,” said Robertson. “When we talk about being financially sustainable, I think having a proactive player trading model is absolutely key to that.

“The club have had successes over the past few years, but I think it’s important that we really take it to the next level.

“The structure is certainly there for it to be maximised.

“We want players to thrive and be successful for Dundee United. That’s the most important thing. But when valuations are met and the time is right, these players will hopefully move on for high fees.

“And that can be invested into the playing squad to strengthen further. That’s the next step.”

Why was further borrowing from Mark Ogren required?

While the club’s aim is to be self-sustainable – and the wider context of the accounts suggest the Terrors are on a path towards that – money owed to their majority shareholder owned by Mark Ogren has risen by £600,000 to £7.2m.

“Coming out of the Championship and into the Premiership, it is a bit of a jump and there was support from the owner during the early part of that 2024/25 accounting period,” added Robertson.

“You want to maximise that playing budget immediately and you’re having to level up, across the board.

“But since then, the club has been totally sustainable and posting healthy cash flow. There’s been no additional borrowing since then, and that’s the long-term strategic vision of the club.”

The debt owed to Ogren tends to prompt the question: what happens if he was to walk away?

The answer is an obvious, and disastrous, one.

As is the case with many clubs in Scotland who are reliant on one majority shareholder.

Such an outcome is hugely unlikely, as overseeing a financial collapse would likely result in an administration event and Ogren walking away with, at best, pennies on the pound for what he is owed.

But Robertson contends that is a moot point.

“He is certainly all-in,” he continued. “I think Mark is very excited about what the 2025/26 season is going to bring after being very pleased with our first season back in the Premiership.

“He’s still really involved and committed to the football club – more than ever. Mark has invested a lot of money into this football club and wants it to keep growing.”

Robertson cites the support of the academy (it has been backed to the tune of around £5 million in his time) and ongoing upgrades of Tannadice – notably a new bar and hospitality boxes – as further evidence of Ogren’s backing.

Potential R&D Tax Credit case outcome timeline

Meanwhile, Robertson has confirmed United and HMRC remain in “positive dialogue” regarding the Terrors’ disputed Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credit claims of 2021 and 2022.

And he is hopeful there could be closure on the issue by the end of 2025.

It was notable that United included a provision for a £350,444 payment to the tax authorities in relation to the 2021 claim in their accounts, albeit Robertson insists that remains an “estimate”.

Discussions are ongoing with HMRC regarding the eligibility and value of the claim submitted for 2022, with United chiefs reluctant to comment on those talks for fear of “seriously prejudicing the club’s position.”

Robertson was not an employee of United during the time of the claims.

“The provision is for the R&D claim of 2021,” he explained. “It’s an estimate at this point. There’s still uncertainty in terms of what that figure’s going to look like, but we are having very positive dialogue with HMRC.

“We’ve been working with HMRC, sending over the information and making sure that we meet all the requirements and comply. We’ve been very transparent and open with HMRC.”

Robertson added: “I think it should be resolved in the next couple of months, maybe even sooner.”