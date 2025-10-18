Dundee United play out Rangers thriller amid Ibrox ‘anxiety’ – as Jim Goodwin struggles with slow start head-scratcher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United play out Rangers thriller amid Ibrox ‘anxiety’ – as Jim Goodwin struggles with slow start head-scratcher

The Tangerines played out a breathless 2-2 draw in Govan.

Goalscorers Sibbald, left, and Trapanovsk
Goalscorers Sibbald, left, and Trapanovski. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United’s thrilling 2-2 draw against Rangers feels like two points dropped.

The visitors failed to turn up in the first 45 minutes at Ibrox, with Thelo Aasgaard’s sensational solo strike giving the managerless Gers a richly-merited advantage at the break.

However, United responded magnificently in the second half – bold, aggressive and dangerous in the final third – and goals from Kristijan Trapanovski and Craig Sibbald had the visitors within minutes of a first league win at Ibrox since April 2011.

But as has so often been the case over the years, Rangers captain James Tavernier stepped up to save the Light Blues’ blushes with a superb sweeping drive.

Kristijan Trapanovski celebrates his equaliser
Trapanovski celebrates his equaliser. Image: SNS

“I thought we looked a completely different team in the second half,” said Goodwin. “We were a bit more aggressive and on the front foot. We picked up second balls in the middle of the pitch and I thought we grew into the game.

“Getting the equaliser was important because we felt, if we were able to get back to level terms, then the atmosphere might change in our favour. You could sense that anxiety coming from the stands.

“The disappointment from us is to be leading at such a late stage in the game and not seeing it through. It does feel like a couple of points dropped.”

First half no-show

United were the first to threaten when a slick counterattack saw Vicko Sevelj send Ivan Dolcek scampering towards the Gers box. His low drive zipped wide. 

However, the warning signs for United started to arrive after that.

With Rangers enjoying a near-monopoly on possession of the football, Aasgaard and James Tavernier both fired narrowly off target.

Thelo Aasgaard celebrates Rangers' opener
Aasgaard celebrates Rangers’ opener. Image: SNS

The opener came with 26 minutes on the clock. Aasgaard danced inside from the left flank and left both Bert Esselink and Luca Stephenson in his wake before curling a magnificent drive past Yevhenii Kucherenko’s despairing dive.

Kucherenko was the only reason Rangers did not boast an unsurmountable lead at the break. He made superb saves to deny Aasgaard, a deflected Joe Rotherwell drive and Oliver Antman.

Goodwin charges couldn’t lay a glove on the Light Blues without the ball – a ragged, half-hearted press being consistently sliced through – and were abysmal in possession. They registered 55 successful passes in the entire half of football.

By the time the half-time whistle blew – a merciful sound for the visitors – the Gers had registered 24 shots. They looked like a team unshackled by the departure of Russell Martin, however United were far too accommodating.

Goodwin was dissatisfied with United
Goodwin was dissatisfied with United’s first half display. Image: SNS

“I thought we were really bad (in the first half),” said Goodwin candidly. “It was a combination of both things – Rangers were good on the ball, but our press was nowhere near effective enough.

“The distances between defenders, midfielders and strikers was far too big. There were too many open spaces and Rangers picked us off. We were very lucky to go
in at half-time only a goal behind.”

Massive response after the break

Dolcek was replaced by Nikolaj Moller at the break. And an effort from the edge of the box by Sevelj which trickled narrowly wide – albeit somewhat scuffed – was a heartening start to the second period for the away side.

Another glimpse of goal came when a quick break culminated in Sevelj sending Julius Eskesen into space in the Rangers box, but his ball across the face was superbly cleared just as Moller seemed destined for a tap-in.

Taps aff for Trapanovski after his leveller
Taps aff for Trapanovski after his leveller. Image: SNS

United did level with 25 minutes left on the clock.

A wonderfully timed Zac Sapsford run broke the Rangers offside trap, with the Aussie latching onto a Sevelj pass and fizzing a low ball to the edge of the box.

Trapanovski, with his first touches off the bench, then skipped onto his right foot and lashed a low drive past Butland.

You’re going down with the Dundee,” taunted a sold-out away section.

A remarkable turnaround was completed in sensational fashion when Sibbald curled a sumptuous drive into the top-corner from 20 yards, just seconds after Sapsford had been denied by Butland in a one-on-one.

Craig Sibbald's incredible strike beats Jack Butland
Sibbald’s incredible strike beats Butland. Image: SNS

Share of the spoils

But Sibbald was not destined to be the first man in 14 years to score a league winner for United at Ibrox, with another superb finish by Tavernier – rounding off a game of exceptional goals – restoring parity in the dying embers.

The Terrors would have the final opportunity to claim the three points, but Butland made a fine stop to thwart Trapanovski.

Goodwin added: “We need to play for 90 minutes like we did in the second half. Recently we’ve been letting the first 45 minutes pass us by. It’s very hard to put your finger on why. The message doesn’t change in the build-up to the game.

“But we’ve been giving teams a goal advantage and giving ourselves a mountain to climb to get ourselves back in the game.”

More from Dundee United

Julius Eskesen was afforded a lengthy run-out against Livingston
Inside Julius Eskesen's Dundee United story so far as slow burn explained
A packed away section at Ibrox, just as it will be on Saturday
Can Dundee United away day exploits buoy Terrors for Rangers showdown?
James Robertson has been buoyed by United's financial results
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United finance chief on 'critical' next step, magic £10 million and HMRC…
All smiles: Dundee United ace Pan Camara
'We f****** love you!’ – How a Dundee United fan ended up on Panutche…
Dundee United's Tannadice Park home.
Dundee United post near £1 million loss but Tangerines’ turnover soars to over £10…
10
Dundee United's Will Ferry during Ireland training
Jim Goodwin reveals advice to Will Ferry after Dundee United boss' restaurant prediction came…
Sam Cleall-Harding has been on duty with Scotland U/21s. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee United starlet Sam Cleall-Harding lifts lid on 'mental' Scotland U/21s brawl
3
Panutche Camara, right, in action against Egypt on Monday
Huge Panutche Camara call looms for Dundee United after epic exertions
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin.
Dundee United binned Rangers masterplan – but Jim Goodwin says one key message remains
Vicko Sevelj's style has evolved this season but he is yet to be rewarded by a goal.
Dundee United's nearly man due a goal ahead of Rangers clash as duties evolve

Conversation