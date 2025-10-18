Dundee United play out Rangers thriller amid Ibrox ‘anxiety’ – as Jim Goodwin struggles with slow start head-scratcher

Jim Goodwin insists Dundee United’s thrilling 2-2 draw against Rangers feels like two points dropped.

The visitors failed to turn up in the first 45 minutes at Ibrox, with Thelo Aasgaard’s sensational solo strike giving the managerless Gers a richly-merited advantage at the break.

However, United responded magnificently in the second half – bold, aggressive and dangerous in the final third – and goals from Kristijan Trapanovski and Craig Sibbald had the visitors within minutes of a first league win at Ibrox since April 2011.

But as has so often been the case over the years, Rangers captain James Tavernier stepped up to save the Light Blues’ blushes with a superb sweeping drive.

“I thought we looked a completely different team in the second half,” said Goodwin. “We were a bit more aggressive and on the front foot. We picked up second balls in the middle of the pitch and I thought we grew into the game.

“Getting the equaliser was important because we felt, if we were able to get back to level terms, then the atmosphere might change in our favour. You could sense that anxiety coming from the stands.

“The disappointment from us is to be leading at such a late stage in the game and not seeing it through. It does feel like a couple of points dropped.”

First half no-show

United were the first to threaten when a slick counterattack saw Vicko Sevelj send Ivan Dolcek scampering towards the Gers box. His low drive zipped wide.

However, the warning signs for United started to arrive after that.

With Rangers enjoying a near-monopoly on possession of the football, Aasgaard and James Tavernier both fired narrowly off target.

The opener came with 26 minutes on the clock. Aasgaard danced inside from the left flank and left both Bert Esselink and Luca Stephenson in his wake before curling a magnificent drive past Yevhenii Kucherenko’s despairing dive.

Kucherenko was the only reason Rangers did not boast an unsurmountable lead at the break. He made superb saves to deny Aasgaard, a deflected Joe Rotherwell drive and Oliver Antman.

Goodwin charges couldn’t lay a glove on the Light Blues without the ball – a ragged, half-hearted press being consistently sliced through – and were abysmal in possession. They registered 55 successful passes in the entire half of football.

By the time the half-time whistle blew – a merciful sound for the visitors – the Gers had registered 24 shots. They looked like a team unshackled by the departure of Russell Martin, however United were far too accommodating.

“I thought we were really bad (in the first half),” said Goodwin candidly. “It was a combination of both things – Rangers were good on the ball, but our press was nowhere near effective enough.

“The distances between defenders, midfielders and strikers was far too big. There were too many open spaces and Rangers picked us off. We were very lucky to go

in at half-time only a goal behind.”

Massive response after the break

Dolcek was replaced by Nikolaj Moller at the break. And an effort from the edge of the box by Sevelj which trickled narrowly wide – albeit somewhat scuffed – was a heartening start to the second period for the away side.

Another glimpse of goal came when a quick break culminated in Sevelj sending Julius Eskesen into space in the Rangers box, but his ball across the face was superbly cleared just as Moller seemed destined for a tap-in.

United did level with 25 minutes left on the clock.

A wonderfully timed Zac Sapsford run broke the Rangers offside trap, with the Aussie latching onto a Sevelj pass and fizzing a low ball to the edge of the box.

Trapanovski, with his first touches off the bench, then skipped onto his right foot and lashed a low drive past Butland.

“You’re going down with the Dundee,” taunted a sold-out away section.

A remarkable turnaround was completed in sensational fashion when Sibbald curled a sumptuous drive into the top-corner from 20 yards, just seconds after Sapsford had been denied by Butland in a one-on-one.

Share of the spoils

But Sibbald was not destined to be the first man in 14 years to score a league winner for United at Ibrox, with another superb finish by Tavernier – rounding off a game of exceptional goals – restoring parity in the dying embers.

The Terrors would have the final opportunity to claim the three points, but Butland made a fine stop to thwart Trapanovski.

Goodwin added: “We need to play for 90 minutes like we did in the second half. Recently we’ve been letting the first 45 minutes pass us by. It’s very hard to put your finger on why. The message doesn’t change in the build-up to the game.

“But we’ve been giving teams a goal advantage and giving ourselves a mountain to climb to get ourselves back in the game.”