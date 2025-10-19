Dundee United pass huge test of character against Rangers – but 2 patterns need addressed

Dundee United came agonisingly close to claiming a first league win at Ibrox in 14 years following a splendid second half performance against Rangers.

Wonderful strikes by Kristijan Trapanovski and Craig Sibbald cancelled out Thelo Aasgaard’s inspired opener for the managerless Light Blues.

However, James Tavernier rode to the rescue with 87 minutes on the clock to ensure a share of the spoils from a breathless encounter.

Courier Sport was in Govan to analyse the action.

Character and courage shine through in response to dire first period

The Terrors were undeniably poor in the first half.

Were they sitting deep and compact? Or trying to press? Because they did neither properly, allowing Rangers to pop it around them like a training session.

United’s use of the ball was abominable, resulting in just 55 successful passes in an entire half of football (23% possession).

The centre of midfield was a sieve, while Ivan Dolcek was directly involved in setting up two Rangers chances before being hooked at the break.

Julius Eskesen looked lost, Amar Fatah couldn’t get involved and Aasgaard’s goal was as soft from a United perspective as it was magnificent from a Rangers one. He should never have made it into the box from the left wing.

The Gers registered 23 shots before the interval.

But United kept themselves in the game. Stayed in touch. That required resilience.

And to regroup, reorganise and produce the display United did after the break – aggressive, courageous and creative – speaks volumes to the character of the group Goodwin has assembled.

Craig Sibbald, poor in the first half, was magnificent when pushed a little higher. Indeed, the entire team scampered forward, hurrying and harrying an increasingly jittery Rangers.

Nikolaj Moller made a significant difference as an attacking focal point.

Zac Sapsford was outstanding, drifting in from wide areas. Will Ferry and Luca Stephenson stuck manfully to their onerous tasks against Djeidi Gassama and Oliver Antman.

In contrast to the way United hung in there during the first half, Rangers shipped two goals in quick succession and, even after Tavernier bailed them out with a screamer, Trapanovski and Panutche Camara came closest to bagging a winner.

Goodwin was left to lament his side’s inability to string together a 90-minute performance.

But the second 45 minutes – the response to being 1-0 down and utterly outplayed on the first visit to Glasgow for many of this squad – should give him plenty of cause for optimism.

Trapanovski: The luckless winger deserved moment in the sun

What a moment of catharsis for Trapanovski.

The Macedonian flyer has returned from injury in fine fettle.

His cameo off the bench against Livingston was lively, and he was unfortunate to see an intrepid run and cross headed wide by Fatah.

Trapanovski went one better at Ibrox, slamming beyond Jack Butland with just his third touch after entering the fray (his first two touches were killing the ball, then shifting it onto his preferred right foot before shooting…).

The goal was vintage Trapanovski; something we have not seen enough of due to persistent fitness woes.

The hamstring injury sustained by Trapanovski against UNA Strassen was his third setback of that nature since last September. Cumulatively, he has missed around four months of action.

Entering the final seven months of his contract and with North Macedonia still battling for a playoff place on the road to next summer’s World Cup, it is little wonder that an ultra-motivated Trapanovski is back with a bang.

United may just reap the rewards.

Kucherenko was key

United fans will understandably focus on the second half. After all, their team didn’t really turn up in the first.

With the exception of one man.

While Trapanovski, Sibbald and the other outfield architects of United’s turnaround will grab the headlines, goalkeeper Yevhenii Kucherenko is the only reason the game wasn’t done and dusted by the time Don Robertson blew his half-time whistle.

The Ukrainian stopper’s flying save to deny Joe Rothwell was terrific, given the effort took a nick on its way through.

He made a very sharp block to thwart a low, close-range Antman drive.

Another Aasgaard shot was parried to safety.

In the 20 minutes before the interval – with the Light Blues slicing through the cavernous gaps between the United lines – Kucherenko was a pivotal last line of defence.

He ended the afternoon with six saves.

The life of a goalkeeper is unforgiving – but the praise Kucherenko receives for a splendid showing at Ibrox should be every bit as loud as the criticism he garnered for errors at Hibernian a few weeks ago.

Slow starts and costly endings; patterns to be fixed

Goodwin was quizzed on United’s sluggish starts.

He was at a loss to explain.

But one suspects it is an issue he will seek to focus on, and resolve, ahead of next weekend’s visit of St Mirren.

Saturday was the third successive match in which a team has taken the lead against United in the first half. They were unable to battle back against Kilmarnock, losing 2-0, and claimed a 1-1 draw at home to Livingston prior to the Ibrox thriller.

In Goodwin’s own words, it is giving them “a mountain to climb” with alarming regularity.

United last opened the scoring in a match on September 13 – Stephenson’s strike at Easter Road against Hibs.

There are similar imperfections as games approach their denouement.

The Terrors have conceded goals in the 86th minute or later in three of their eight Premiership fixtures. It cost them one point against Hearts, two against Hibs and two against Rangers.

Having overseen a team that grabbed so many key late goals last season, Goodwin will know the importance of ensuring his side clamp down on that.