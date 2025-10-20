Mark Birighitti: I was scared to leave house after Dundee United disaster

Mark Birighitti has claimed that he was afraid to leave the house during his ill-fated spell with Dundee United.

The former Tannadice goalkeeper endured a miserable campaign as United crashed to relegation in 2022/23, making a string of farcical mistakes and exuding nervousness between the sticks.

With the Terrors cycling through three different managers that term – Jack Ross, Liam Fox and Jim Goodwin – the veteran keeper describes the situation as “a bit of a shambles”.

The trio of bosses all initially selected, then dropped, Birighitti.

The Australia international’s salary automatically increased going into the following season, despite relegation. Courier Sport understands that was the case with several first-team players, many of whom subsequently departed.

Despite Goodwin making it clear he was surplus to requirements, Birighitti stayed put and saw out the remaining year of his deal. He accuses the club of attempting to “bully” him out of the door.

“They tried to make life hard for me by kicking me out of the dressing room and trying to bully me as clubs do over there,” he said. “They try to break you so you can leave, but I stuck to my guns and stayed strong.”

Birighitti: I was gobsmacked

He comes across as circumspect about being frozen out by United.

However, Birighitti described the ire of seething Arabs as “scary”.

Speaking to Aussie platform Football360.com.au, he said: “I just stayed in Scotland that year (2023/24). I didn’t play. Obviously, it was quite a hard time, I’m not going to lie.

“It was hard getting treated the way I was getting treated, but it was more so outside of football, which was quite scary.

“Dealing with the fans out on the streets and the abuse that I was getting from eight-year-old kids up to grown adults. I was gobsmacked. I could not believe the treatment that I was getting out in public.

“It came to a stage where I felt that I couldn’t even leave the house.

“We’d go grocery shopping with my wife and my two kids and the abuse I was getting in a supermarket – I was like, “this ain’t for me”. That was probably the most challenging part.

“The stuff at the club was pretty easy to deal with, but it was more when you’re not at the club and you’re in public. You don’t know if after a home game you’re getting followed back to your house.

“That kind of stuff was pretty hectic and pretty scary.”

Now 34 years of age and back in the A-League with Perth Glory, Birighitti added: “I know people have said that I’m done, I’m finished. That’s all just people’s opinions. I feel in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I’m hungrier than ever.”