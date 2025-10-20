Mark Birighitti: I was scared to leave house after Dundee United disaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Mark Birighitti: I was scared to leave house after Dundee United disaster

The Tannadice flop also accused the Terrors of seeking to bully him into leaving the club.

By Alan Temple
Mark Birighitti endured a catastrophic 2022/23 season between the sticks for Dundee United
Mark Birighitti endured a catastrophic 2022/23 season between the sticks for United. Image: SNS

Mark Birighitti has claimed that he was afraid to leave the house during his ill-fated spell with Dundee United.

The former Tannadice goalkeeper endured a miserable campaign as United crashed to relegation in 2022/23, making a string of farcical mistakes and exuding nervousness between the sticks.

With the Terrors cycling through three different managers that term – Jack Ross, Liam Fox and Jim Goodwin – the veteran keeper describes the situation as “a bit of a shambles”.

The trio of bosses all initially selected, then dropped, Birighitti.

The Australia international’s salary automatically increased going into the following season, despite relegation. Courier Sport understands that was the case with several first-team players, many of whom subsequently departed.

Dundee United keeper Birighitti is set head over heels by Stevie May
A preposterous error by Birighitti which allowed Stevie May to score for St Johnstone. Image: David Young/Shutterstock

Despite Goodwin making it clear he was surplus to requirements, Birighitti stayed put and saw out the remaining year of his deal. He accuses the club of attempting to “bully” him out of the door.

“They tried to make life hard for me by kicking me out of the dressing room and trying to bully me as clubs do over there,” he said. “They try to break you so you can leave, but I stuck to my guns and stayed strong.”

Birighitti: I was gobsmacked

He comes across as circumspect about being frozen out by United.

However, Birighitti described the ire of seething Arabs as “scary”.

Speaking to Aussie platform Football360.com.au, he said: “I just stayed in Scotland that year (2023/24). I didn’t play. Obviously, it was quite a hard time, I’m not going to lie.

“It was hard getting treated the way I was getting treated, but it was more so outside of football, which was quite scary.

Mark Birighitti, in no man's land, is beaten against Livingston.
Birighitti, in no man’s land, is beaten against Livingston. Image: SNS

“Dealing with the fans out on the streets and the abuse that I was getting from eight-year-old kids up to grown adults. I was gobsmacked. I could not believe the treatment that I was getting out in public.

“It came to a stage where I felt that I couldn’t even leave the house.

“We’d go grocery shopping with my wife and my two kids and the abuse I was getting in a supermarket – I was like, “this ain’t for me”. That was probably the most challenging part.

“The stuff at the club was pretty easy to deal with, but it was more when you’re not at the club and you’re in public. You don’t know if after a home game you’re getting followed back to your house.

“That kind of stuff was pretty hectic and pretty scary.”

Now 34 years of age and back in the A-League with Perth Glory, Birighitti added: “I know people have said that I’m done, I’m finished. That’s all just people’s opinions. I feel in the best shape I’ve ever been in. I’m hungrier than ever.”

