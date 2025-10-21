Jim Goodwin floats age theory as Dundee United challenge Motherwell for unwanted accolade – is he right?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

Jim Goodwin floats age theory as Dundee United challenge Motherwell for unwanted accolade – is he right?

United boast the youngest team in the Premiership.

Jim Goodwin at Ibrox.
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin is adamant Dundee United must “learn quickly” after shipping another late leveller.

The Tangerines were on course for their first away league win against Rangers since April 2011 on Saturday, with goals from Kristijan Trapanovski and Craig Sibbald cancelling out Thelo Aasgaard’s opener.

However, James Tavernier struck with 87 minutes on the clock to rescue a share of the spoils.

While the Terrors should be commended for a superb showing at Ibrox – even amid the Light Blues travails this term – a failure to get victories over the line has become all-too familiar for Goodwin.

United have dropped nine points from winning positions in the Premiership – against Falkirk, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers – with only Motherwell (12) having thrown away more.

That can be allied with the Tangerines missing out on a famous European victory over Rapid Vienna when they blew a 2-0 half-time lead at Tannadice to draw 2-2 (4-4 on aggregate) before exiting on penalties.

James Tavernier levels the scores with 87 minutes on the clock at Ibrox.
“There is maybe some inexperience and naivete within that,” reflected Goodwin. “That (losing the lead against Rangers) is not the first time that that has happened this season.

“We were leading against Rapid Vienna in Europe; we were leading against Hearts at home and leading against Hibs at Easter Road – and we didn’t go on to win of them. Saturday was the same.

“I think we have one of the youngest squads in the league and we need to learn quickly as a group, me included.”

Youngest in the league

The numbers back up Goodwin’s assertion regarding the age of his group.

The 22 players Dundee United have utilised in the Premiership this season have an average age of 24.2. That is the lowest in the entire division. Allied with the number of new faces adapting to Scottish football, some growing pains were perhaps to be expected.

As per Transfermarkt, Dundee have the second-youngest squad, with an average age of 24.3. Livingston have the oldest group, with an average age of 28.1.

Nevertheless, the message from Goodwin is clear – regardless of youth – as he declared: “We need to stop dropping these points because come the end of the season they could be very important.”

Conversation