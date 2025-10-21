Jim Goodwin floats age theory as Dundee United challenge Motherwell for unwanted accolade – is he right?

Jim Goodwin is adamant Dundee United must “learn quickly” after shipping another late leveller.

The Tangerines were on course for their first away league win against Rangers since April 2011 on Saturday, with goals from Kristijan Trapanovski and Craig Sibbald cancelling out Thelo Aasgaard’s opener.

However, James Tavernier struck with 87 minutes on the clock to rescue a share of the spoils.

While the Terrors should be commended for a superb showing at Ibrox – even amid the Light Blues travails this term – a failure to get victories over the line has become all-too familiar for Goodwin.

United have dropped nine points from winning positions in the Premiership – against Falkirk, Hearts, Hibs and Rangers – with only Motherwell (12) having thrown away more.

That can be allied with the Tangerines missing out on a famous European victory over Rapid Vienna when they blew a 2-0 half-time lead at Tannadice to draw 2-2 (4-4 on aggregate) before exiting on penalties.

“There is maybe some inexperience and naivete within that,” reflected Goodwin. “That (losing the lead against Rangers) is not the first time that that has happened this season.

“We were leading against Rapid Vienna in Europe; we were leading against Hearts at home and leading against Hibs at Easter Road – and we didn’t go on to win of them. Saturday was the same.

“I think we have one of the youngest squads in the league and we need to learn quickly as a group, me included.”

Youngest in the league

The numbers back up Goodwin’s assertion regarding the age of his group.

The 22 players Dundee United have utilised in the Premiership this season have an average age of 24.2. That is the lowest in the entire division. Allied with the number of new faces adapting to Scottish football, some growing pains were perhaps to be expected.

As per Transfermarkt, Dundee have the second-youngest squad, with an average age of 24.3. Livingston have the oldest group, with an average age of 28.1.

Nevertheless, the message from Goodwin is clear – regardless of youth – as he declared: “We need to stop dropping these points because come the end of the season they could be very important.”