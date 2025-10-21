LEE WILKIE: Instant impact man and under-the-radar star step forward as key Dundee United trait shines at Ibrox

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LEE WILKIE: Instant impact man and under-the-radar star step forward as key Dundee United trait shines at Ibrox

The Tangerines will be happy with the point they claimed against Rangers.

Dundee United goalscorers Craig Sibbald, left, and Kristijan Trapanovski. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

One thing about Dundee United’s performance against Rangers stood out above everything else for me – character.

We’ve talked about the Tangerines’ ability to entertain this season plenty.

They’ve got the players to go out and turn on the style, be aggressive, score goals.

That has also left them open at the back at times, yes, but it’s been good to watch at least!

There was plenty to excite the fans at Ibrox – with United pulling themselves into a winning position in the second half, having fallen behind before the break.

Kristijan Trapanovski had a dream introduction to the game, coming on from the bench and scoring to level the scores immediately.

That’s what we want to see from him – end product, in addition to the skill we know he has.

Craig Sibbald celebrates after his superb strike. Image: Shutterstock

Then Craig Sibbald produced a moment of magic to send the fans wild – and put United ahead.

His strike was one for his scrapbook, for sure. It was an absolutely superb finish.

But I wasn’t surprised by it. For me, Sibbald is one who tends to fly under the radar a bit.

He always goes about his work with tenacity and tidiness and he’s a player who, if he’s fit, is always getting the nod in the middle of the park.

He’s maybe not associated with the sort of spectacular strike he pulled out of the hat at the weekend.

But there’s no doubting he’s got the ability – and how everybody associated with United enjoyed the moment.

In the end, because Rangers equalised towards the end of the game, it’s easy to slip into a ‘two points dropped’ sort of mentality.

‘Real character’

But that’s not the case for me. Even under the circumstances, with managerless Rangers toiling, a point away from home there has to be a positive result.

And having gone behind in the first half, where Rangers were probably a bit better, to turn it around shows there’s real character there.

That’s the bit that pleased me the most.

We know there’s talent there. We’ve seen it already this season.

But coming back from behind at Ibrox took guts – that’s what they need to show going forward.

