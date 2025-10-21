LEE WILKIE: Instant impact man and under-the-radar star step forward as key Dundee United trait shines at Ibrox

One thing about Dundee United’s performance against Rangers stood out above everything else for me – character.

We’ve talked about the Tangerines’ ability to entertain this season plenty.

They’ve got the players to go out and turn on the style, be aggressive, score goals.

That has also left them open at the back at times, yes, but it’s been good to watch at least!

There was plenty to excite the fans at Ibrox – with United pulling themselves into a winning position in the second half, having fallen behind before the break.

Kristijan Trapanovski had a dream introduction to the game, coming on from the bench and scoring to level the scores immediately.

That’s what we want to see from him – end product, in addition to the skill we know he has.

Then Craig Sibbald produced a moment of magic to send the fans wild – and put United ahead.

His strike was one for his scrapbook, for sure. It was an absolutely superb finish.

But I wasn’t surprised by it. For me, Sibbald is one who tends to fly under the radar a bit.

He always goes about his work with tenacity and tidiness and he’s a player who, if he’s fit, is always getting the nod in the middle of the park.

He’s maybe not associated with the sort of spectacular strike he pulled out of the hat at the weekend.

But there’s no doubting he’s got the ability – and how everybody associated with United enjoyed the moment.

In the end, because Rangers equalised towards the end of the game, it’s easy to slip into a ‘two points dropped’ sort of mentality.

‘Real character’

But that’s not the case for me. Even under the circumstances, with managerless Rangers toiling, a point away from home there has to be a positive result.

And having gone behind in the first half, where Rangers were probably a bit better, to turn it around shows there’s real character there.

That’s the bit that pleased me the most.

We know there’s talent there. We’ve seen it already this season.

But coming back from behind at Ibrox took guts – that’s what they need to show going forward.