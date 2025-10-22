EXCLUSIVE: Why Kristijan Trapanovski is a changed man after Dundee United return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

EXCLUSIVE: Why Kristijan Trapanovski is a changed man after Dundee United return

The Macedonian wide-man is back with a bang, and with a healthy sense of perspective.

Remember the name: Trapanovski celebrates his strike against Rangers
Remember the name: Trapanovski celebrates his strike against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

Kristijan Trapanovski insists he has returned to the Dundee United fold with a renewed sense of perspective.

Trapanovski, 26, endured a hamstring injury against UNA Strassen at the tail-end of July, sidelining him for the best part of 10 weeks.

It was a particularly cruel twist of fate, given just one day earlier he had discussed his desperation to remain fit and firing for the whole season following similar issues last term.

However, Trapanovski has used his time on the treatment table to reflect and, while he would previously allow fortunes on the field to dictate his mood, the Macedonian flyer now appreciates every moment of being back in contention.

Today, if he is injury-free and has a ball at his feet, Trapanovski is a happy man.

Trapanovski, left, and international teammate Bojan Miovski
Trapanovski, left, and international teammate Bojan Miovski. Image: SNS

“Every injury is bad, but when you’re out for a long period, you have a lot to think about,” he told Courier Sport.

“I think I have become a little bit more patient and appreciate more stuff now.

“I come every day smiling at training, I appreciate that I’m healthy, training and I’m enjoying my football – that’s it for me.

“Maybe sometimes we don’t realise what we have, we don’t appreciate it.

“When fit and healthy, I would just go to training and if I don’t play, I’m angry. If I score, I’m happy. The feelings were like that.

“But when you’re injured, you realise everything you have missed. You just want to get there and do the training, score some goals; have the competition and adrenaline, no matter what else happens.”

Patience is a virtue

Trapanovski has suffered three separate hamstring issues since last September, with the cumulative absence standing at around four months.

It has been a maddening pattern for the winger, especially considering his undoubted talent and efficacy when fully fit and at his best.

And patience has been a virtue during his most recent rehabilitation process.

Kristijan Trapanovski fires past Jack Butland
Trapanovski fires past Jack Butland. Image: SNS

“I need to give a shout out to the medical team who’ve been patient behind the scenes for a couple of months,” he continued.

“It was not a nice injury but I’m happy now and working on my fitness. Although not fully fit for 90 minutes yet, I’ve got some hard weeks behind me and I’m hoping that I will continue this way.

“We didn’t rush this time. The medical team were so nice to me, and we were careful on everything to make it right.”

It looks to have been a fruitful approach.

Trapanovski was bright when he climbed from the bench against Livingston and, but for Amar Fatah heading wide, could have claimed an assist with a super dash forward and delivery.

His cameo against the Gers was even better, lashing home his first goal for United since May 3.

“It’s a nice moment,” he smiled. “You don’t score every day at Ibrox, so it was a happy thing for me after a tough period.”

Competition for places

The question now looms – will he start against St Mirren on Saturday?

That decision may come down to a fitness call.

But he has certainly played his way into contention, given Ivan Dolcek has been hooked at half-time in United’s last two fixtures and Amar Fatah endured a thankless afternoon against Rangers last weekend.

With Zac Sapsford also able to drift in from the left flank, Jim Goodwin’s decision on his wingers to face the Buddies will be fascinating.

“I think the competition for places is good for all the players,” added Trapanovski. “It means we need to try every day to give a maximum; try to be better than the other guys.

“But in the end, we are the same team. If I’m in the team and playing well, I think the guys are happy. If the other guys are doing good, I’m happy. Everyone is here for Dundee United – to make good results for the club.”

