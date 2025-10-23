5 Dundee United AGM talking points as Mark Ogren meets Tannadice shareholders

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

5 Dundee United AGM talking points as Mark Ogren meets Tannadice shareholders

There are plenty of topics to be tackled this morning.

Dundee United majority shareholder and chairman Mark Ogren
Dundee United majority shareholder and chairman Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United’s annual general meeting (AGM) takes place at Tannadice Park at 11am this morning.

Mark Ogren has arrived in Scotland and, along with members of the club’s executive board, will be present to address shareholders.

The routine business of ratifying accounts, appointing directors and agreeing to remunerate the auditors will be carried out initially, before the floor is opened to any questions from those in attendance.

Courier Sport assesses some of the topics which could be on shareholders’ minds.

Ongoing commitment and investment approaches?

The ongoing commitment of  Ogren is always high on the agenda – and he is invariably swift to reaffirm that he has no plans for an imminent exit.

Expect the answer to be no different this time.

Indeed, by all accounts the American businessman is increasingly content with how the Tangerines are trending – both as a football club and as a business; some hard lessons from previous years of profligacy have been learned.

Dundee United's Tannadice Park home.
The AGM will take place at United’s Tannadice Park home. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, money owed to Ogren has risen by £600,000 to £7.2m in the latest accounts, reemphasising (not that the point needs to be laboured – it is blatantly obvious) that the club continues to be reliant on his support.

As such, fans and shareholders alike will be keen to hear of his desire to remain at the helm from the man himself on Thursday.

One can also reasonably expect questions regarding whether the club has been approached for talks regarding any form of investment or takeover.

A year has passed since reports of billionaire ASOS tycoon Anders Holch Povlsen’s interest in purchasing a stake in United.

All has been quiet on that front.

How to build on the EBITDA profit and halt the losses

United will rightly trumpet a set of accounts that tell a story of a business on an upward trajectory. It is devilishly hard to make money from Scottish football, but the Tangerines are giving themselves a fighting chance.

Commercial revenues of £2.9 million represent an all-time high. Turnover of £10.5 million is similarly record-breaking. Season tickets are well above the 7,000-mark, while United fans also support the retail department in voracious numbers.

With the wage to turnover ratio now standing at 60% – 10% below Uefa’s recommended maximum – it is all eminently sensible stuff, and night-and-day from the disastrous 2022/23 campaign.

Luigi Capuano discusses Dundee United at Tannadice Park
CEO Luigi Capuano is responsible for the day-today running of the club. Image: DCT / Kim Cessford

The club hierarchy can’t do much about the result of a football match on a Saturday – but they are controlling the controllables.

That resulted in an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) profit of £204,501.

Nevertheless, United posted an overall loss of £986,532 after tax for the financial year ending June 2025.

The next challenge for the club is to build on the EBITDA profit and get the annual balance sheet in the black. It will be fascinating to hear how Ogren and his executive team plan to do that – with aggressive player trading likely to feature highly.

The next set of accounts will also include United’s six-figure windfall for playing in Europe, and associated gate receipts.

Quizzed on Research and Development (R&D) tax credit claims

Most of United’s club chiefs can reasonably point out that they were not at the club at the time of the disputed Research and Development (R&D) Tax Credit claims of 2021 and 2022.

Such has been the extraordinary turnover in senior staff since then.

Ogren cannot say the same thing.

He was majority shareholder and chairman at the time – and remains so.

It was notable that United included a provision for a £350,444 payment to the tax authorities (an estimate) in relation to the 2021 claim in their accounts.

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren during a visit to Scotland last week.
Ogren is yet to comment on the R&D claim. Image: SNS

Discussions are ongoing with HMRC regarding the eligibility and value of the claim submitted for 2022.

In an exclusive interview with Courier Sport last week, current finance director James Robertson expressed his hope that there would be closure on the issue by the end of 2025.

Ogren is likely to avoid prejudicing any talks with HMRC by divulging many details in public.

However, shareholders of the business will be keen to know how involved the owner was in the application process, the justification behind the claims and how well-prepared United are to handle any potential punishment.

What will January bring ?

United are in a solid position. Fourth in the Scottish Premiership and, despite a porousness that boss Jim Goodwin is seeking to remedy, are clearly a young side with quality, potential and sell-on value.

When everyone is fit, the Terrors also boast a couple of players fighting for every position.

Nevertheless, we are hurtling towards January apace, and fans are always desperate to know whether their side will be busy in the transfer window.

Will Ogren release further funds to strengthen United’s top six charge?

Or, perhaps more likely, would incomings need to be facilitated by outgoings?

Will Ferry at a Dundee United press conference.
Will Ferry is one United player who could court interest in January. Image: SNS

Will Ferry will be out of contract in 18 months by the time January arrives and has already attracted interest from Vancouver Whitecaps. Would the Tangerines be amenable to selling the flying wingback, or any other star men, in the winter.

And will the club vow to play hardball and get good value, if so?

Those questions perhaps veer into the wheelhouses of the Goodwins – Jim and head of recruitment, Ross – and chief executive Luigi Capuano, but as the club talks up the importance of “player trading” they are relevant talking points.

What next for Tannadice Park?

United’s recent accounts were admirably transparent regarding “administrative expenses”.

In doing so, they offered an illuminating insight into the costs involved with running Tannadice, including £215,000 on power, light and heat – up from £178,000 – and £280,000 on property repairs and maintenance – up from £132,000.

The upkeep of Tannadice continues to be a costly pursuit, while the club have also introduced a new sports bar and revamped hospitality lounges.

At the start of 2025, Ogren floated the idea of asking fans to back a “Tannadice Fund” which would support improvements (and, pointedly, not help to pay utility bills or repairs) of the stadium.

Has that progressed?

And what are the next steps in the upkeep and evolution of United’s historic home?

Conversation