Scotland showdown scenario explained as World Cup dream burns bright for Dundee United ace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Scotland showdown scenario explained as World Cup dream burns bright for Dundee United ace

Kristijan Trapanovski COULD end this season as part of a squad destined for the North American showpiece.

Kristijan Trapanovski in full flow for his country
Trapanovski in full flow for his country. Image: Shutterstock.
By Alan Temple

North Macedonia will carry the “dreams” of a nation next month.

And Dundee United star Kristijan Trapanovski is desperate to help them shoulder that burden.

While the eastern European country qualified for the European Championships in the summer of 2021, they HAVE never featured at a World Cup.

However, they currently sit in second place in Group J, three points (and six goals) ahead of Craig Bellamy’s Wales side.

If, as expected, the Red Dragons defeat Liechtenstein in their penultimate game in the section, the battle for a precious playoff spot will come down to a winner-takes-all showdown with North Macedonia at the Cardiff City Stadium on November 18.

Given only the recency of his return from injury denied Trapanovski a place in Blagoja Milevski’s squad during the most recent international window, he is firmly in contention to be part of that roster.

“Last month, the gaffer from the national team called me – but it was too early for me because I had only two training sessions with Dundee United,” Trapanovski told Courier Sport.

Remember the name: Trapanovski celebrates his strike against Rangers
Remember the name: Trapanovski celebrates his strike against Rangers. Image: Shutterstock.

“It was too risky at that moment.

“I’m hoping to get back there and play more minutes for my country. That is always a proud moment.

“We have a play-off to fight for and, if we achieve that, then we have a chance to go further. Of course, to do that you need to beat some of the best teams – but no one can take away our dream of this.

“We are hoping that we will get some luck and get to the World Cup – for first time in history.

“Our last fixture (against Kazakhstan in Skopje) was on a Monday, but the stadium was full, so that’s what tells you what this means to everyone; all hoping for the same thing. The dream of every Macedonian is to see our country in the World Cup.”

Is Scotland clash possible?

Should the Macedonians AND Scotland finish in second place in their respective groups, there is a scenario where the nations could clash for a place at next summer’s showpiece in North America.

If they are drawn in the same path and win their respective semi-finals (that would require North Macedonia to claim a major shock against one of the highest seeds) then they could meet in the final.   

More from Dundee United

Dundee United majority shareholder and chairman Mark Ogren
5 Dundee United AGM talking points as Mark Ogren meets Tannadice shareholders
Remember the name: Trapanovski celebrates his strike against Rangers
EXCLUSIVE: Why Kristijan Trapanovski is a changed man after Dundee United return
Goalscorers Sibbald, left, and Trapanovsk
LEE WILKIE: Instant impact man and under-the-radar star step forward as key Dundee United…
Jim Goodwin at Ibrox.
Jim Goodwin floats age theory as Dundee United challenge Motherwell for unwanted accolade –…
7
Mark Birighitti endured a catastrophic 2022/23 season between the sticks for Dundee United
Mark Birighitti: I was scared to leave house after Dundee United disaster
8
All smiles: Goodwin was thrilled by his side's showing after the break.
Dundee United pass huge test of character against Rangers – but 2 patterns need…
7
Goalscorers Sibbald, left, and Trapanovsk
Dundee United play out Rangers thriller amid Ibrox 'anxiety' – as Jim Goodwin struggles…
Julius Eskesen was afforded a lengthy run-out against Livingston
Inside Julius Eskesen's Dundee United story so far as slow burn explained
A packed away section at Ibrox, just as it will be on Saturday
Can Dundee United away day exploits buoy Terrors for Rangers showdown?
James Robertson has been buoyed by United's financial results
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee United finance chief on 'critical' next step, magic £10 million and HMRC…

Conversation