Scotland showdown scenario explained as World Cup dream burns bright for Dundee United ace

North Macedonia will carry the “dreams” of a nation next month.

And Dundee United star Kristijan Trapanovski is desperate to help them shoulder that burden.

While the eastern European country qualified for the European Championships in the summer of 2021, they HAVE never featured at a World Cup.

However, they currently sit in second place in Group J, three points (and six goals) ahead of Craig Bellamy’s Wales side.

If, as expected, the Red Dragons defeat Liechtenstein in their penultimate game in the section, the battle for a precious playoff spot will come down to a winner-takes-all showdown with North Macedonia at the Cardiff City Stadium on November 18.

Given only the recency of his return from injury denied Trapanovski a place in Blagoja Milevski’s squad during the most recent international window, he is firmly in contention to be part of that roster.

“Last month, the gaffer from the national team called me – but it was too early for me because I had only two training sessions with Dundee United,” Trapanovski told Courier Sport.

“It was too risky at that moment.

“I’m hoping to get back there and play more minutes for my country. That is always a proud moment.

“We have a play-off to fight for and, if we achieve that, then we have a chance to go further. Of course, to do that you need to beat some of the best teams – but no one can take away our dream of this.

“We are hoping that we will get some luck and get to the World Cup – for first time in history.

“Our last fixture (against Kazakhstan in Skopje) was on a Monday, but the stadium was full, so that’s what tells you what this means to everyone; all hoping for the same thing. The dream of every Macedonian is to see our country in the World Cup.”

Is Scotland clash possible?

Should the Macedonians AND Scotland finish in second place in their respective groups, there is a scenario where the nations could clash for a place at next summer’s showpiece in North America.

If they are drawn in the same path and win their respective semi-finals (that would require North Macedonia to claim a major shock against one of the highest seeds) then they could meet in the final.