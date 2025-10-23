Dundee United owner Mark Ogren breaks silence on HMRC controversy as he confesses to major regret

Mark Ogren admits he will forever regret not pressing for more details of Dundee United’s controversial research and development (R&D) tax claim.

The club’s majority shareholder confirmed that he WAS aware of the contentious submissions which totalled £1.3 million during the 2021/22 campaign. That amounted to 15.4% of United’s total turnover.

The R&D scheme seeks to use public money to support science and technology breakthroughs – and a club is only eligible to apply if it makes an advancement that benefits the overall field.

HM Revenues and Customs are investigating a host of institutions for potential breaches, and the Terrors remain in talks with the tax authorities. Ogren describes those discussions as “in a good place”.

Nevertheless, the outcome remains shrouded in uncertainty and – given the evocative nature of the alleged misdemeanour – the club have found themselves the subject of widespread negative publicity.

Ogren spoke about the matter for the first time following United’s AGM on Thursday, albeit with a reluctance to discuss individuals or exact details of the open HMRC case.

“I did (know about the claims),” he said. “This was several years ago, and I was told that we were doing some creative and innovative things on the football side; was told that this R&D (tax credit) was out there and other people were doing it.

“We brought people in and paid them to do it. We had a third party that was helping us.

“I was aware of it. I clearly wasn’t aware of the details of everything. Believe me, I know a lot more about it now than I did at the time. Let me just say that.”

Regret

Asked if he regretted that failure to dig deeper, something that will reasonably be seen as a major oversight, Ogren continued: “Of course.”

He continued: “There were questions asked at the time, but I didn’t delve into the details as to exactly what we were doing.

“We brought somebody in from the outside to spearhead this and then worked with an outside firm. This is what they did for a living. So, at the time, I felt that we were pretty covered with that.”

Asked whether he felt he was actively misled, Ogren chose not to comment.

Subsequently quizzed on whether he appreciated the depth of public feeling on the matter, given it relates to the public purse, he said: “Yes, I do. That’s my unequivocal answer on that.”

However, Ogren added: “I also think that there are some people out there that are reporting information where they don’t know the whole truth.

“There’s some additional information that we could be sharing that would offset some of the things that are out there.

“We feel like it’s not in our best interest to respond, because then it just becomes a back-and-forth. We’re dealing with it – and we just want to assure everybody out there that it’s under control.”

Provision

Indeed, United included a provision for a £350,444 payment to the tax authorities (an estimate) in relation to the issue in their accounts. It is a tacit acceptance that they expect to be hit with a bill of at least that amount.

Ogren reaffirmed the hope of United finance director James Robertson that the matter will be resolved by the end of the year.

“I feel like we’re in a good place with HMRC right now,” he added. “It’s going to be coming to a head quite soon and we’re going to get it behind us, one way or the other. But we feel like whatever the outcome is, it will be manageable for the club.

“HMRC is determining the date and time (of an outcome). We’re not the only one that they’re pursuing on this.”