Home Sport Football Dundee United

Mark Ogren sends Dundee United January transfer window message

The Tannadice majority shareholder discussed potential incomings, a 'robust' trading model and demanding top dollar on sales.

Dundee United majority shareholder Mark Ogren
Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
By Alan Temple

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren has left the door open for potential January reinforcements.

The Tangerines snapped up FOURTEEN players during the summer transfer window, with boss Jim Goodwin, head of recruitment Ross Goodwin and chief executive Luigi Capuano reshaping the entire squad in a matter of weeks.

Early signs have been heartening.

The new-look, cosmopolitan Terrors sit in fourth place in the Premiership and did themselves proud on the continent, only exiting the Conference League qualifiers on penalties against Austrian giants Rapid Vienna.

Although United have had injury issues during the opening weeks of the season – Ross Graham and Max Watters remain absent – they have succeeded in assembling a couple of options for each position.

But Ogren is adamant that, should the right player be presented at the right price, he is not averse to sanctioning further arrivals.

Owner Mark Ogren was among the crowd for the showdown.
Image: SNS

“We feel we’re in a good place, but the door is not closed on January (signings),” said Ogren. “That’s an ongoing process and we continue to identify players out there.

“If we feel there’s a need – and an opportunity – then the option is there. We’re having those discussions.

“We don’t have the resources some of the bigger clubs do. We are trying to work harder and work smarter; to find players out there that have talent and are maybe undiscovered.”

Assets

Indeed, that will be the backbone of United’s trading model, which will be key to turning a consistent profit – with Ogren noting “the club will struggle to make a lot of money purely on the operational side of the business”.

Arrivals, with the odd exception, will have potential and sell-on vale, underlined by the average age of the Tangerines’ summer signings coming in at just 23.8. Buy low, sell high and go again; that’s the plan.

Derby specialist: the outstanding Zac Sapsford
Image: SNS

“I think the difference maker for a club like Dundee United is having a robust trading model,” continued Ogren.

“That will part of this club moving forward. We’re finally in a position where we can look at being really focused on that.

“We’ve got a talented squad and assets throughout the club – the academy level and first-team level. We’re really looking forward to what the future holds.”

Asked whether supporters can be assured the club will demand top dollar for any departing talents as part of this philosophy, Ogren continued: “Yes, we definitely will.

“You don’t love selling good players. But people need to expect, and understand, that Dundee United – as great a club as we are – aren’t the be-all and end-all for these players.

“You bring them in to develop them, give them a platform to do well and show their skills – then move on. Everybody wins in that situation.

“We’re not doing it to take the money and run. We want to reinvest in the squad, create a cycle and become self-sustaining. And we are almost there.”

Growth

Ogren was speaking in the aftermath of United’s AGM at Tannadice on Thursday, where shareholders were able to ratify accounts showing a loss of £986,532 after tax.

However, the underlying numbers were heartening, with record turnover of £10.5m and commercial revenue of £2.9m contributing to an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) profit of £204,501.

Mark Ogren, pictured on Thursday, believes his positivity following a United reset in 2023 has been vindicated.
Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Ogren added: “A couple of years ago in the Championship, I said I’d never felt so good about where the club was at. I’m sure there were some people thinking, “what are you saying here?” We’d just been relegated.

“But at that time, it really felt like a reset. We were able to grow from there.

“Two years after the fact, we’re seeing that. We have a great platform to continue to grow. We’re doing everything we can to keep improving and building. And we won’t rest.”

Fan backing

With season ticket sales of more than 7,000, strong walk-up gate receipts and a voracious appetite for supporting the retail operation, Ogren also hailed the club’s fans, noting: “They are crucial to success at this club.

“We need a competitive team; good, solid people working on the business side; great leadership – but that falls without the fans on board.

“I appreciate them immensely and try to recognise them at every opportunity because the financial and emotional support they give us – home and away – is a big deal.”

Conversation