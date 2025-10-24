Why set pieces could define Dundee United v St Mirren showdown

Dundee United welcome St Mirren to Tannadice Park on Saturday, providing another stern test of the Tangerines’ ability to break down stubborn, resolute opponents.

While the Terrors have shone on the road this term, scoring two or more goals in every away Premiership match and against Rapid Vienna in Europe, form on their own patch has been more spotty.

The Buddies are likely to pose a similar challenge to Kilmarnock and Livingston – home matches they failed to win – and boss Jim Goodwin will be charged with finding a way to claim a crucial victory.

Courier Sport sets the scene with some illuminating statistics.

Dundee United v St Mirren stats