Home Sport Football Dundee United

Why set pieces could define Dundee United v St Mirren showdown

Opta have crunched the numbers on goals from dead balls.

Bert Esselink celebrates a headed goal against Aberdeen
Esselink celebrates a headed goal against Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
By Alan Temple

Dundee United welcome St Mirren to Tannadice Park on Saturday, providing another stern test of the Tangerines’ ability to break down stubborn, resolute opponents.

While the Terrors have shone on the road this term, scoring two or more goals in every away Premiership match and against Rapid Vienna in Europe, form on their own patch has been more spotty.

The Buddies are likely to pose a similar challenge to Kilmarnock and Livingston – home matches they failed to win – and boss Jim Goodwin will be charged with finding a way to claim a crucial victory.

Courier Sport sets the scene with some illuminating statistics.

Dundee United v St Mirren stats

  • St. Mirren have won four and lost just one of their last six Premiership visits to United (D1), with their only defeat coming in November 2024 (2-0).
  • While only Hearts (19) have scored more Premiership goals this season than United (14), only Livingston (18) and Falkirk (14) have conceded more than the Tangerines (13) in the division this term.
  • St. Mirren have lost both of their last two league games – as many as their previous 15 beforehand (W6 D7) – but haven’t lost more in a row since January last season (4).
  • St. Mirren (60% – 3/5) and Dundee United (43% – 6/14) are the top two sides for percentage of their Premiership goals this season coming from set-pieces (excl. penalties).
  • United have accrued more points away from home in the Premiership (six from a possible 12) than at Tannadice (four from a possible 12).

Conversation