JIM SPENCE: How Dundee and United dodged Vladimir Romanov bullet that could have made one-club city

In the week of the 20th anniversary of Vladimir Romanov taking full control at Hearts, Dundee and United fans should celebrate dodging a deadly bullet from him, which could have meant a one club city.

The man who sacked manager, George Burley, with Hearts unbeaten after ten games and top of the league – and who told managers which players to play – originally set his sights on Dens Park and Tannadice before his Tynecastle takeover.

Long before his chaotic Edinburgh reign ended in administration in 2013, Romanov made approaches to both Dundee clubs.

He owned FC Kaunas in Lithuania and wanted a club in Scotland to showcase talent from there.

According to a Dundee businessman who knew him, when Dundee were in administration in 2003 Romanov met their administrator in London.

And bizarrely, having initially claimed he could clear Dundee’s debts as a new owner, he then apparently floated the idea of closing the club down.

He eventually dropped the idea and interest in Dundee, but his presence could have been very dangerous for the city’s clubs.

There were suggestions that, having also held talks with Eddie Thompson about buying United, which Eddie rejected, Romanov reasoned that if there was no Dundee FC then United would have the city to themselves.

Dundee fans’ trauma over administration number one in 2003 and again seven years later has left a big enough scar on them; imagine what the madness of Romanov ownership might have done.

Fortunately for United fans, Eddie Thompson and Romanov didn’t hit it off and no deal was done.

Romanov created havoc at Hearts, bringing in a succession of players and insisting that managers played them. At one stage over 60 players were on the books.

In 2006, he faced a player rebellion when current Dundee boss Steven Pressley, ex-Dens manager Paul Hartley, and Craig Gordon, who became known as the ‘Riccarton Three’, held a press conference at the training ground to publicly express their unhappiness with the running of the club.

I recall breaking the news, live before a midweek Hearts game at Tannadice on BBC Sportsound, that Romanov had picked that night’s team and not Graham Rix, the manager.

I’d received two separate phone calls on my way to the ground from a player and an agent, saying that the owner had picked the side, overruling Rix’s original selection.

Among Romanov’s antics at Hearts as he went through a succession of managers, including George Burley and former United boss Csaba Laszlo, there were claims that he used a clairvoyant in team selection, and that a member of the physiotherapy department was using a divining stick to predict injuries before they happened.

I covered Rangers in 2008 in their European defeat away at FC Kaunas, and while waiting to interview boss Walter Smith for TV, Romanov appeared in the distance in a downpour, striding down the track singing, shouting and waving a maroon and white scarf above his head, antagonising the Rangers fans still in the ground.

It was an indication of what a loose cannon he was – and one both Dundee clubs were fortunate to avoid.

When his bank, Ukio Bankas, collapsed in 2013 with debts of £380 million, Romanov’s assets disappeared and the Tynecastle club was plunged into administration.

He gave Hearts fans some great moments – including two Scottish cup wins – but both Dundee and United can be thankful his approaches didn’t materialise.

If they had, given his erratic behaviour, I wonder if either set of fans in Dundee would have had a club to support at all, considering how close he came to destroying Hearts.