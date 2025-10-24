JIM SPENCE: How Dundee and United dodged Vladimir Romanov bullet that could have made one-club city

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
JIM SPENCE: How Dundee and United dodged Vladimir Romanov bullet that could have made one-club city

The Lithuanian banker took control at Hearts 20 years ago.

Former Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov. Image: SNS
Former Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov. Image: SNS
By Jim Spence

In the week of the 20th anniversary of Vladimir Romanov taking full control at Hearts, Dundee and United fans should celebrate dodging a deadly bullet from him, which could have meant a one club city.

The man who sacked manager, George Burley, with Hearts unbeaten after ten games and top of the league – and who told managers which players to play – originally set his sights on Dens Park and Tannadice before his Tynecastle takeover.

Long before his chaotic Edinburgh reign ended in administration in 2013, Romanov made approaches to both Dundee clubs.

He owned FC Kaunas in Lithuania and wanted a club in Scotland to showcase talent from there.

According to a Dundee businessman who knew him, when Dundee were in administration in 2003 Romanov met their administrator in London.

And bizarrely, having initially claimed he could clear Dundee’s debts as a new owner, he then apparently floated the idea of closing the club down.

He eventually dropped the idea and interest in Dundee, but his presence could have been very dangerous for the city’s clubs.

Former Dundee United chairman Eddie Thompson, pictured in 2006. Image: SNS

There were suggestions that, having also held talks with Eddie Thompson about buying United, which Eddie rejected, Romanov reasoned that if there was no Dundee FC then United would have the city to themselves.

Dundee fans’ trauma over administration number one in 2003 and again seven years later has left a big enough scar on them; imagine what the madness of Romanov ownership might have done.

Fortunately for United fans, Eddie Thompson and Romanov didn’t hit it off and no deal was done.

Romanov created havoc at Hearts, bringing in a succession of players and insisting that managers played them. At one stage over 60 players were on the books.

In 2006, he faced a player rebellion when current Dundee boss Steven Pressley, ex-Dens manager Paul Hartley, and Craig Gordon, who became known as the ‘Riccarton Three’, held a press conference at the training ground to publicly express their unhappiness with the running of the club.

I recall breaking the news, live before a midweek Hearts game at Tannadice on BBC Sportsound, that Romanov had picked that night’s team and not Graham Rix, the manager.

I’d received two separate phone calls on my way to the ground from a player and an agent, saying that the owner had picked the side, overruling Rix’s original selection.

Steven Pressley ponders his thoughts at a Hearts press conference. Image: SNS

Among Romanov’s antics at Hearts as he went through a succession of managers, including George Burley and former United boss Csaba Laszlo, there were claims that he used a clairvoyant in team selection, and that a member of the physiotherapy department was using a divining stick to predict injuries before they happened.

I covered Rangers in 2008 in their European defeat away at FC Kaunas, and while waiting to interview boss Walter Smith for TV, Romanov appeared in the distance in a downpour, striding down the track singing, shouting and waving a maroon and white scarf above his head, antagonising the Rangers fans still in the ground.

It was an indication of what a loose cannon he was – and one both Dundee clubs were fortunate to avoid.

When his bank, Ukio Bankas, collapsed in 2013 with debts of £380 million, Romanov’s assets disappeared and the Tynecastle club was plunged into administration.

He gave Hearts fans some great moments – including two Scottish cup wins – but both Dundee and United can be thankful his approaches didn’t materialise.

If they had, given his erratic behaviour, I wonder if either set of fans in Dundee would have had a club to support at all, considering how close he came to destroying Hearts.

