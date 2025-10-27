Writer Neil Forsyth lifts lid on his run in with Dundee United legend Jim McLean in podcast special

Award-winning screenwriter Neil Forsyth joined us for a special episode of Twa Teams, One Street to chat all things Dundee United.

The lifelong Arab – the man behind Bob Servant, Guilt and The Gold – shares his memories of watching the Tangerines, his favourite games, a run-in with Jim McLean and reveals the Tangerine trend which runs through his TV work.

Neil, who grew up in Broughty Ferry, recalls watching iconic matches like the 1987 Uefa Cup victory over Barcelona and the 1994 Scottish Cup win against Rangers.

He also shares insights on the current United squad under Jim Goodwin and how their recent European trip to Vienna was just as thrilling as the glory days of McLean.