Jim Goodwin makes blunt Dundee United demand for St Mirren clash

Goodwin wants his side to explode from the blocks against the Buddies.

Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled media
Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled media. Image: SNS
By Neil Robertson

Jim Goodwin will demand Dundee United explode from the blocks against St Mirren at Tannadice.

The Terrors have given themselves a mountain to climb in their last three matches, going behind in the first half against Kilmarnock, Livingston and Rangers.

Tannadice boss Goodwin admits that slow start trait is something which is difficult to correct as a manager.

However, he hopes his players will go out with the right mindset from the first whistle against the Buddies and produce a winning 90-minute performance.

Jim Goodwin at Ibrox.
Jim Goodwin at Ibrox. Image: Shutterstock.

The Irishman said: “The slow starts have been really disappointing.

That’s certainly something you can’t afford to do against St Mirren, otherwise we’ll find ourselves in a similar position, having to chase the game.

“As a manager, it’s difficult. We know what to expect from all of the opposition and it’s not like we go out with a game plan to ease ourselves into the match.

“The message is always the same – we have to start on the front foot.

“We’ve got to be aggressive in our press. We’ve got to move the ball quickly, set that tempo and that intensity right from the off.”

Goodwin: ‘Playing for half a game is n o good to anybody’

Goodwin added: “So it’s very difficult for a manager to then turn around and say, well, we haven’t done this or we haven’t done that.

“Sometimes it’s a mentality thing but we can’t afford to keep giving the opposition a goal advantage like we have done in the last three games.

“It’s a mindset thing, it’s a mentality thing. It’s just about making sure we give ourselves the best chance by playing consistently well over the course of 90 minutes.

“Playing for half a game is no good to anybody. The players are in agreement with that.”

