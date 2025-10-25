How Bert Esselink is risking wife’s wrath for Dundee United cause

Bert Esselink is a serious student of Scottish football – and he hopes to pass his latest onerous examination against St Mirren.

The imposing Dutch defender joined Dundee United in July on a two-year deal after leaving Polish side Stal Mielec.

The 26-year-old has firmly established himself at Tannadice and has been ever present for the Terrors so far this season.

However, Esselink insists he still has loads to learn about other teams in Scotland.

Which is why he has become a telly addict, glued to the box watching as many live games as he can – even if that does not meet with the approval of his better half, Bibiche.

Esselink said: “I think Scotland’s a really good country to come to. People want to help you and I received a warm welcome. That made it easier to get into the team and get going; also becoming a leader figure in the group.

“Of course there is adaptation to the league, to the playing style and to the teams you’re facing – because every team is different.

“I’m still learning that and trying to watch as many games in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend. My wife isn’t so happy with that! But I think it’s really important to get to know the other teams.

“St Mirren are a good example of that and, depending on when we play, I’ll try to watch as many live games on the telly as I can.”

Battle

Esselink has run the rule over the Buddies, and he believes he knows exactly what to expect at Tannadice this afternoon

He added: “They are a team that try to start from the back but also make a very quick decision to go long and be very physical and direct.

“It will be a battling game, with loads of duels and second balls. That’s when you need to be on the front-foot and win these kinds of moments.”