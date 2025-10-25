How Bert Esselink is risking wife’s wrath for Dundee United cause

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United

How Bert Esselink is risking wife’s wrath for Dundee United cause

Esselink has become a student of the game in Scotland.

Bert Esselink reporting for Dundee United duty.
Bert Esselink reporting for Dundee United duty. Image: SNS
By Neil Robertson

Bert Esselink is a serious student of Scottish football – and he hopes to pass his latest onerous examination against St Mirren.

The imposing Dutch defender joined Dundee United in July on a two-year deal after leaving Polish side Stal Mielec.

The 26-year-old has firmly established himself at Tannadice and has been ever present for the Terrors so far this season.

However, Esselink insists he still has loads to learn about other teams in Scotland.

Which is why he has become a telly addict, glued to the box watching as many live games as he can – even if that does not meet with the approval of his better half, Bibiche.

Dundee United defender Bert Esselink.
All smiles: Esselink has been an immediate hit with the United fans. Image: SNS

Esselink said: “I think Scotland’s a really good country to come to. People want to help you and I received a warm welcome. That made it easier to get into the team and get going; also becoming a leader figure in the group.

“Of course there is adaptation to the league, to the playing style and to the teams you’re facing – because every team is different.

“I’m still learning that and trying to watch as many games in the Scottish Premiership at the weekend. My wife isn’t so happy with that! But I think it’s really important to get to know the other teams.

“St Mirren are a good example of that and, depending on when we play, I’ll try to watch as many live games on the telly as I can.”

Battle

Esselink has run the rule over the Buddies, and he believes he knows exactly what to expect at Tannadice this afternoon

He added: “They are a team that try to start from the back but also make a very quick decision to go long and be very physical and direct.

It will be a battling game, with loads of duels and second balls. That’s when you need to be on the front-foot and win these kinds of moments.”

Conversation