Jim Goodwin reveals HUGE Amar Fatah call as Dundee United ace buries ghosts of Rapid Vienna

Jim Goodwin has revealed that he ordered Amar Fatah to step up and bury the ghosts of Rapid Vienna.

Referee John Beaton pointed to the penalty spot against St Mirren with just seven minutes left on the clock, adjudging Alex Gogic to have fouled Nikolaj Moller following a visit to the VAR monitor.

Gogic was dismissed for the challenge.

With the score balanced at 1-1, Goodwin told Fatah – ordinarily faultless from 12 yards in training – to take responsibility, despite being the only player to miss his kick as they exited the Conference League in August.

And Fatah gladly grabbed the baton, sending Shamal George the wrong way to give the hosts the lead after Zac Sapsford had cancelled out Dan Nlundulu’s opener.

Craig Sibbald added gloss against the 10 men in injury time with a delightful curled effort from the edge of the box.

“Amar showed great courage and bravery to step up and slot it away with such composure, especially after what happened here in Europe against Rapid Vienna,” lauded Goodwin.

“I’m glad that he’s been able to put that one behind him.

“I shouted him over and told him to take it.

“He’s very, very good in those situations.

“He was absolutely gutted and in tears after the game against Vienna. And I don’t think there’s any better way to put that behind you than to step up and put the next one in the back of the net – and he’s done that brilliantly.”

Falling behind…again

Goodwin had demanded a fast start from his Tangerines but for the fourth successive match, they surrendered the lead in the first period.

Declan John had the freedom of the left flank to deliver after Luca Stephenson had been ordered to the touchline following a head knock. His cross ricocheted off Iurie Iovu, looped devilishly into the sky and was meekly punched by Yevhenii Kucherenko.

Nlundulu had the easiest task imaginable to nod over the line from a yard; his first goal for the Buddies.

Goodwin rued: “The goal is a real frustration because we’re down to 10 men. Luca Stephenson takes a kick in the face and it’s obviously a serious injury.

“I thought a yellow card should have been given and, had the player booked, then Luca wouldn’t have had to go off the pitch for treatment. Then St Mirren wouldn’t have had all that space on the left-hand side to put the ball in the box.

“With that said, we need to defend that situation a whole lot better. Either my goalkeeper or my centre-back need to be more commanding.”

Chasing the game yet again – an onerous task against a resolute St Mirren side who thrive playing on the counter – United struggled to find any fluidity or craft clear opportunities.

St Mirren should have doubled their advantage when Nlundulu rose highest to meet an excellent Mark O’Hara corner kick, only to for the towering striker to direct his header inches wide of the post.

Moment of madness

United desperately required a moment of brilliance, or good fortune.

They got a bit of both.

St Mirren goalkeeper George was deemed to have picked the ball up outside his area – albeit Buddies boss Stephen Robinson was adamant the ball was on the line – prompting assistant referee Alastair Mather to flag.

The Buddies man was booked, as was coach Brian Kerr after vociferous complaints.

From the resulting free-kick, Sapsford lashed a brilliant low finish through the wall and into the bottom corner.

Perfectly illustrating the two sides of Kucherenko, the colourful Ukrainian made a wonderful, instinctive save to thwart Nlundulu following a sharp spin inside the box.

Chances at both ends

Pan Camara prodded wide of the post after being sent haring through on goal by Sibbald as United sought to complete the turnaround in the opening knockings of the second period.

At the other end, Bert Esselink was outmuscled far too easily to allow Gogic to nod a deep delivery into the path of Killian Phillips, but the Ireland international shot over the bar.

Moller, still chasing his first goal in United colours, wasted his best opportunity thus far when he hared onto a Camara pass and lashed a drive wildly wide of George’s right-hand post.

A grandstand finish

A grandstand finale was peppered with VAR drama.

After being called to the monitor by Gavin Duncan, Beaton decided that Gogic had bundled into Moller as the Swede sought to tap home a Fatah cut-back. The Cyrpiot stopper was dismissed.

Fatah showed remarkable gumption and maturity beyond his years to step up and coolly roll the ball past George.

An exclamation point was placed on the triumph when Sibbald fired home a sumptuous strike from the edge of the box; his second screamer in as many weeks.

Goodwin added: “It’s a huge three points, especially after the disappointment of last weekend (2-2 draw against Rangers) where we get to the dying moments and don’t see it out. It was important to bounce back and get maximum points”