Fuming Stephen Robinson insists officials got crucial call wrong in Dundee United clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Fuming Stephen Robinson insists officials got crucial call wrong in Dundee United clash

The Tangerines levelled from a contested free-kick.

Stephen Robinson came out on the losing side against Dundee United
Robinson came out on the losing side against Dundee United. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Stephen Robinson insists the officials were wrong to award the free-kick that resulted in Dundee United’s leveller against St Mirren.

The Buddies were leading 1-0 at Tannadice when goalkeeper Shamal George was deemed to have handled the ball outside the box as Nikolaj Moller gamely closed him down.

The decision was made by assistant referee Alastair Mather, with Robinson ruing a huge call made “from 30 yards away”. The St Mirren gaffer is adamant the ball was on the line.

Zac Sapsford took full advantage by slamming home from the edge of the box.

Zac Sapsford demands more after levelling
Sapsford demands more after levelling. Image: SNS

Robinson said: “The ball is on the line. I have seen it back and I’m certain of that. It’s hard to be critical of Shamal, he’s made the right decision.

“I believe if any of the ball is on the line (then he is deemed inside his box). Well, there was nearly three quarters on the line!

“The linesman gave it, not the referee, from 30 yards away and he’s got to be certain of the decision. He’s a long, long way away and I’m certain it’s not a free-kick.”

Spot-kick call

The turnaround was completed when referee John Beaton pointed to the penalty spot after being advised to attend the VAR monitor by Gavin Duncan.

The footage – specifically from behind the goal, which Robinson acknowledged he was yet to see – showed Alex Gogic bundling into the back of Moller as the United striker sought to meet an Amar Fatah cut-back.

Gogic was shown a red card and Fatah slotted home the spot-kick.

Alex Gogic walks from the field.
Gogic walks from the field. Image: SNS

Robinson continued: “He (Gogic) is trying to block the ball.

“I’ve only seen one angle and John (Beaton) described it as the worst tackle he’s ever seen to some of our players. He thought it was a straight red and dangerous.

“The two decisions change the whole complexion of the game.”

Craig Sibbald then completed the scoring in injury time to seal a 3-1 victory for the Tangerines, belying the fact St Mirren were the better side for stretches of the contest.

Robinson added: “We were in total control of winning the game, not the referee. You can’t rely on decisions in Scotland. We’ve seen that over the last three years. You have to rely on yourself.

“We had 25 shots and hit the target three times, so that’s on me and that’s on us. We can’t blame the ref for that,”

More from Dundee United

Amar Fatah laps up the celebrations.
Jim Goodwin reveals HUGE Amar Fatah call as Dundee United ace buries ghosts of…
3
Bert Esselink reporting for Dundee United duty.
How Bert Esselink is risking wife's wrath for Dundee United cause
Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled media
Jim Goodwin makes blunt Dundee United demand for St Mirren clash
Former Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Dundee and United dodged Vladimir Romanov ownership bullet
3
Bert Esselink celebrates a headed goal against Aberdeen
Why set pieces could define Dundee United v St Mirren showdown
Dundee United majority shareholder Mark Ogren
Mark Ogren sends Dundee United January transfer window message
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren takes in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Rangers.
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren breaks silence on HMRC controversy as he confesses to…
26
Kristijan Trapanovski in full flow for his country
Scotland showdown scenario explained as World Cup dream burns bright for Dundee United ace
Dundee United majority shareholder and chairman Mark Ogren
5 Dundee United AGM talking points as Mark Ogren meets Tannadice shareholders
Remember the name: Trapanovski celebrates his strike against Rangers
EXCLUSIVE: Why Kristijan Trapanovski is a changed man after Dundee United return

Conversation