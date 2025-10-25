Fuming Stephen Robinson insists officials got crucial call wrong in Dundee United clash

Stephen Robinson insists the officials were wrong to award the free-kick that resulted in Dundee United’s leveller against St Mirren.

The Buddies were leading 1-0 at Tannadice when goalkeeper Shamal George was deemed to have handled the ball outside the box as Nikolaj Moller gamely closed him down.

The decision was made by assistant referee Alastair Mather, with Robinson ruing a huge call made “from 30 yards away”. The St Mirren gaffer is adamant the ball was on the line.

Zac Sapsford took full advantage by slamming home from the edge of the box.

Robinson said: “The ball is on the line. I have seen it back and I’m certain of that. It’s hard to be critical of Shamal, he’s made the right decision.

“I believe if any of the ball is on the line (then he is deemed inside his box). Well, there was nearly three quarters on the line!

“The linesman gave it, not the referee, from 30 yards away and he’s got to be certain of the decision. He’s a long, long way away and I’m certain it’s not a free-kick.”

Spot-kick call

The turnaround was completed when referee John Beaton pointed to the penalty spot after being advised to attend the VAR monitor by Gavin Duncan.

The footage – specifically from behind the goal, which Robinson acknowledged he was yet to see – showed Alex Gogic bundling into the back of Moller as the United striker sought to meet an Amar Fatah cut-back.

Gogic was shown a red card and Fatah slotted home the spot-kick.

Robinson continued: “He (Gogic) is trying to block the ball.

“I’ve only seen one angle and John (Beaton) described it as the worst tackle he’s ever seen to some of our players. He thought it was a straight red and dangerous.

“The two decisions change the whole complexion of the game.”

Craig Sibbald then completed the scoring in injury time to seal a 3-1 victory for the Tangerines, belying the fact St Mirren were the better side for stretches of the contest.

Robinson added: “We were in total control of winning the game, not the referee. You can’t rely on decisions in Scotland. We’ve seen that over the last three years. You have to rely on yourself.

“We had 25 shots and hit the target three times, so that’s on me and that’s on us. We can’t blame the ref for that,”