Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United rediscovered this throwback habit against St Mirren – as Jim Goodwin sends clear message to benched ace

Courier Sport analyses the action from Tannadice.

Dundee United players celebrate against St Mirren
United players celebrate. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United ended a three-match winless run by dispatching St Mirren 3-1 at Tannadice on Saturday.

The Tangerines conceded the opening goal for the fourth successive fixture when Dan Nlundulu capatalised on a Yevhenii Kucherenko error. However, Zac Sapsford leveled before the break.

Amar Fatah completed the turnaround from the penalty spot before Craig Sibbald added gloss to the scoreline, with the visitors ending the game with 10 men following the dismissal of Alex Gogic.

Courier Sport was there to analyse the action.

Jim Goodwin played St Mirren at their own game

With the Buddies boasting a team brimming with aggression, energy and physicality, Goodwin picked a side that would be able to play the Paisley men at their own game. United were primed for a scrap.

The back three was restored, with Iurie Iovu replacing Julius Eskesen. A rather obvious upgrade in height and power. Both wingers who started against Rangers, Fatah and Ivan Dolcek, were dropped to the bench.

Panutche Camara and Nikolaj Moller started.

United’s 5-3-2 matched the visitors.

And the result, for the opening hour, was an attritional, scrappy showdown lacking in quality and fluency. Aerial duel and battles for second balls were constant, while set pieces were – predictably – a key battleground.

For large periods, it was a scrappy, bruising clash
For large periods, it was a scrappy, bruising clash. Image: SNS

St Mirren were the better side for much of the contest but lacked a killer instinct. Three shots on target from 23 efforts is woefully wasteful.

Conversely, United were able to change the game from the bench as the contest entered its final third, scored three goals from their 13 shots and found a way to emerge victorious.

Winning ugly was a theme of their success last term – and should not be underappreciated.

The Terrors haven’t doggedly dug out many wins this term – they have generally played well to earn their points – and it is a welcome habit to rediscover, because very few teams in this league will be at their best every week.

Did Stephen Robinson have a point?

United levelled through Sapsford after Shamal George was deemed to have handled the ball outside the box, giving away a free kick. St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson was furious with the call, insisting the ball was on the line.

Footage suggests an incredibly tight decision, and it must be remembered that angles can be deceptive when discussing whether the whole ball is over a line.

One must also consider that the crux of the issue is when George first touches it.

Stephen Robinson came out on the losing side against Dundee United
Robinson came out on the losing side against Dundee United. Image: SNS

Nevertheless, it is easy to understand why Robinson – who, to his credit, placed the blame for failing to get anything from the game squarely on his players – was irked by the call.

Incredibly fine margins.

The penalty? Less so.

It was an stone wall spot-kick and a welcome example of VAR doing its job after John Beaton missed an ugly, late – albeit probably accidental – foul on Moller by Gogic. The correct decision.

As was the red card dished out to Gogic.

Courage from Fatah – AND his manager

Courage and composure; Fatah had them in abundance.

The last time the Sweden U/21 international took a penalty kick, it ended with him striking the post and leaving the field in floods of tears.

That was United’s Conference League qualifier against Rapid Vienna. He was the only player to miss in that night’s shootout as the Terrors exited the competition.

Amar Fatah buries the memories of Rapid heartbreak
Amar Fatah buries the memories of Rapid penalty heartbreak. Image: SNS

Yet, he was the coolest man in Dundee on Saturday, giving George the eyes and rolling the ball into the opposite corner.

Goodwin explained that he told Fatah to take the crucial kick. You can see why. Given the technique and poise, one suspects he barely ever misses from 12 yards in training.

Nevertheless, the United boss showed plenty of bravery to place his faith in the youngster in a matchday situation.

It paid dividends.

The dizzying duality of Yevhenii Kucherenko

Life will be seldom dull with Kucherenko between the sticks – a man with the capacity for the brilliant and the baffling.

The Ukrainian goalkeeper flogged the opener against the Buddies when he failed to deal with a looping Declan John cross.

The delivery was fiendishly difficult, with a deflection off Iurie Iovu sending the ball spinning awkwardly into the sky before dropping directly under the bar. However, his meek flap wasn’t remotely good enough.

Nlundulu was left with the simple task of nodding home his first goal for the club.

A dejected Kucherenko after shipping the opener.
A dejected Kucherenko after shipping the opener. Image: SNS

Kucherenko wasn’t alone in culpability. Rather than mark Nlundulu or attempt to offer his keeper protection, Bert Esselink moves away from the situation and trusts his No.1 to handle it.

As such, Nlundulu’s finish is unimpeded.

But then, moments after Sapsford restored parity, Kucherenko produced a magnificent save to parry Nlundulu’s ferocious drive over the bar; one of numerous terrific stops he has made this season.

Only Callum Ward (Motherwell) and Jon McCracken (Dundee) have made more saves in the Premiership than Kucherenko’s tally of 31 – but it is evident that he is still developing as he grows accustomed to the Scottish game.

Ivan Dolcek message is loud and clear

Searching for a goal.

Seeking to break down a stubborn St Mirren side.

Goodwin ringing the changes in pursuit of victory in the final 20 minutes.

All the while, the Scottish Premiership’s joint-top scorer remained an unused substitute.

This must be seen as a tacit wake-up call to Ivan Dolcek, who was dropped after being replaced at half-time in successive matches against Livingston and Rangers.

Ivan Dolcek must win his place back in the United side
Ivan Dolcek must win his place back in the United side. Image: SNS

While he was ineffective in possession, the more egregious failures came without the ball – particularly against Rangers, twice giving away possession in dangerous areas and failing to get back into position.

Dolcek remains the same wonderfully talented footballer who tormented the likes of Hearts, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee and Rapid Vienna. A couple of forgettable weeks do not negate his superb start to life at Tannadice.

But he will be expected respond in determined manner and explode from the blocks when he is next given an opportunity – particularly given Fatah, Sapsford and Kristijan Trapanovski ALL look in the mood.

Conversation