Luca Stephenson injury update after Dundee United ‘broken nose’ fear

Jim Goodwin has lauded the determination and resilience of Luca Stephenson after the Dundee United loan star played through the pain against St Mirren.

Stephenson, 22, was kicked in the face by Buddies midfielder Mark O’Hara in the first period, resulting in several minutes of treatment on the Tannadice turf.

United’s reigning young player of the year required the attention of physios on another two occasions as the contest progressed, with officials mandated to stop the game for visible blood seeping from a cut to his gum.

Despite, in the words of Goodwin, being “unsure of a couple of teeth at half-time”, Stephenson went on to play 67 minutes and help the Tangerines to a pivotal three points against the Paisley men.

Goodwin feared the worst immediately following full-time on Saturday, stating: “His mouth was in a bit of a state. He’s got a serious cut in his gum and was a little bit unsure of a couple of teeth at half-time.

“We think he might have broken his nose as well.”

However, Courier Sport understands that those worries proved unfounded.

After being assessed on Sunday, sources say Stephenson is “bruised and sore” but will be available for Wednesday night’s trip to face Motherwell.

“That just shows you the type of character that Luca is – that he wanted to stay on and help the team,” said Goodwin.

“There are not many young lads out there in this modern game that would have done that.

“Credit to Luca, he played a huge part in a big three points.”

United are also set to be boosted by the return to the matchday squad of Ryan Strain, who missed out against St Mirren as a precaution after feeling a slight twinge in his hamstring.