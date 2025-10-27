Luca Stephenson injury update after Dundee United ‘broken nose’ fear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Luca Stephenson injury update after Dundee United ‘broken nose’ fear

Jim Goodwin can heave a sigh of relief after it turned out Stephenson does not have any facial fractures.

By Alan Temple
Luca Stephenson trudges from the field following an almighty shift.
Stephenson trudges from the field following an almighty shift. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has lauded the determination and resilience of Luca Stephenson after the Dundee United loan star played through the pain against St Mirren.

Stephenson, 22, was kicked in the face by Buddies midfielder Mark O’Hara in the first period, resulting in several minutes of treatment on the Tannadice turf.

United’s reigning young player of the year required the attention of physios on another two occasions as the contest progressed, with officials mandated to stop the game for visible blood seeping from a cut to his gum.

Despite, in the words of Goodwin, being “unsure of a couple of teeth at half-time”, Stephenson went on to play 67 minutes and help the Tangerines to a pivotal three points against the Paisley men.

Goodwin feared the worst immediately following full-time on Saturday, stating: “His mouth was in a bit of a state. He’s got a serious cut in his gum and was a little bit unsure of a couple of teeth at half-time.

“We think he might have broken his nose as well.”

Luca Stephenson received lengthy treatment on the turf.
Stephenson received lengthy treatment on the turf. Image: SNS

However, Courier Sport understands that those worries proved unfounded.

After being assessed on Sunday, sources say Stephenson is “bruised and sore” but will be available for Wednesday night’s trip to face Motherwell.

“That just shows you the type of character that Luca is – that he wanted to stay on and help the team,” said Goodwin.

“There are not many young lads out there in this modern game that would have done that.

“Credit to Luca, he played a huge part in a big three points.”

United are also set to be boosted by the return to the matchday squad of Ryan Strain, who missed out against St Mirren as a precaution after feeling a slight twinge in his hamstring.

Conversation