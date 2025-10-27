Amar Fatah admits ‘I had choice to make’ in Dundee United crunch moment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Amar Fatah admits ‘I had choice to make’ in Dundee United crunch moment

Fatah was a livewire when he climbed from the bench.

All smiles; Fatah applauds the Dundee United faithful.
All smiles; Fatah applauds the Dundee United faithful. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Amar Fatah had two options.

Step up and take responsibility for Dundee United’s gilt-edged penalty against St Mirren.

Or hand the ball to a teammate and allow the memories of his agonising spot-kick failure against Rapid Vienna – ending the evening in tears as United exited the Conference League qualifiers – to fester.

As far as the Tannadice loan star was concerned, it was never in doubt.

Fatah coolly sent Shamal George the wrong way to give United the lead in Saturday’s 3-1 triumph; a moment of pure catharsis at the same end of the stadium where he missed in August.

Amar Fatah is consoled by Jim Goodwin
Fatah is consoled by Goodwin after his penalty miss against Rapid. Image: Steve Welsh/PA Wire.

“I felt like I had a choice to make – don’t take the penalty and continue to live with that (miss against Rapid). Or just step up and take it,” explained Fatah.

“I wanted to do that, because I’m not the type of person who hides. I felt that now was the time to show that.

“The coach also wanted me to take it, so I feel he believes in me.

“(After the Rapid match) I felt like I’d let down the team after the good games we had during qualification.

“I thought if it went in off the post, we would have gone through.

“It was just a tough situation – but I feel like I quickly overcame that, and the team helped me. I quickly got it out of the system in training, worked hard and now in the recent games it’s started to show.

“I’m delighted to score my first goal and there are more to come.”

‘Another challenge, another team and another three points’

Fatah’s nerveless spot-kick was far from his sole contribution.

His introduction swung the game in United’s favour, with his direct running immediately putting the hosts on the front foot – just as the flying Swede did in the Terrors’ prior fixture at Tannadice against Livingston.

Amar Fatah buries the memories of Rapid heartbreak
Amar Fatah buries the memories of Rapid penalty heartbreak. Image: SNS

“The manager just told me before I came on just to bring good energy,” explained Fatah. “It was 1-1, so I wanted to make a difference and help the team get a win. I think we all, as a collective, did well and I’m happy to score.”

Fatah will hope his cameo proves sufficient to regain a starting berth against Motherwell in midweek as the Tangerines seek to continue their solid start to the Premiership campaign.

“It’s a really positive feeling right now but we can’t get too hyped about it,” warned Fatah.

“We need to keep our feet on the ground and take it game by game. The next game is another challenge, another team and another three points to take.”

More from Dundee United

Neil Forsyth on the Twa Teams podcast. Image: DC Thomson.
Writer Neil Forsyth lifts lid on his run in with Dundee United legend Jim…
Luca Stephenson trudges from the field following an almighty shift.
Luca Stephenson injury update after Dundee United ‘broken nose’ fear
Dundee United players celebrate against St Mirren
Dundee United rediscovered this throwback habit against St Mirren – as Jim Goodwin sends…
Stephen Robinson came out on the losing side against Dundee United
Fuming Stephen Robinson insists officials got crucial call wrong in Dundee United clash
4
Amar Fatah laps up the celebrations.
Jim Goodwin reveals HUGE Amar Fatah call as Dundee United ace buries ghosts of…
8
Bert Esselink reporting for Dundee United duty.
How Bert Esselink is risking wife's wrath for Dundee United cause
Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled media
Jim Goodwin makes blunt Dundee United demand for St Mirren clash
Former Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Dundee and United dodged Vladimir Romanov ownership bullet
3
Bert Esselink celebrates a headed goal against Aberdeen
Why set pieces could define Dundee United v St Mirren showdown
Dundee United majority shareholder Mark Ogren
Mark Ogren sends Dundee United January transfer window message

Conversation