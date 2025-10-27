Amar Fatah admits ‘I had choice to make’ in Dundee United crunch moment

Amar Fatah had two options.

Step up and take responsibility for Dundee United’s gilt-edged penalty against St Mirren.

Or hand the ball to a teammate and allow the memories of his agonising spot-kick failure against Rapid Vienna – ending the evening in tears as United exited the Conference League qualifiers – to fester.

As far as the Tannadice loan star was concerned, it was never in doubt.

Fatah coolly sent Shamal George the wrong way to give United the lead in Saturday’s 3-1 triumph; a moment of pure catharsis at the same end of the stadium where he missed in August.

“I felt like I had a choice to make – don’t take the penalty and continue to live with that (miss against Rapid). Or just step up and take it,” explained Fatah.

“I wanted to do that, because I’m not the type of person who hides. I felt that now was the time to show that.

“The coach also wanted me to take it, so I feel he believes in me.

“(After the Rapid match) I felt like I’d let down the team after the good games we had during qualification.

“I thought if it went in off the post, we would have gone through.

“It was just a tough situation – but I feel like I quickly overcame that, and the team helped me. I quickly got it out of the system in training, worked hard and now in the recent games it’s started to show.

“I’m delighted to score my first goal and there are more to come.”

‘Another challenge, another team and another three points’

Fatah’s nerveless spot-kick was far from his sole contribution.

His introduction swung the game in United’s favour, with his direct running immediately putting the hosts on the front foot – just as the flying Swede did in the Terrors’ prior fixture at Tannadice against Livingston.

“The manager just told me before I came on just to bring good energy,” explained Fatah. “It was 1-1, so I wanted to make a difference and help the team get a win. I think we all, as a collective, did well and I’m happy to score.”

Fatah will hope his cameo proves sufficient to regain a starting berth against Motherwell in midweek as the Tangerines seek to continue their solid start to the Premiership campaign.

“It’s a really positive feeling right now but we can’t get too hyped about it,” warned Fatah.

“We need to keep our feet on the ground and take it game by game. The next game is another challenge, another team and another three points to take.”