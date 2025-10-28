Mark Ogren spells out Dundee United takeover non-negotiables after ‘periodic’ talks

Mark Ogren is going nowhere.

That is the resounding message from the Dundee United majority shareholder and chairman, who describes his commitment as “total”.

Naturally, the stance will not be indefinite.

No-one knows what the future holds on Tannadice Street.

But for the moment, no serious discussions are taking place regarding major investment or a takeover.

“Periodic talks” have proved inconsequential and Ogren’s focus is on making United a successful, self-sustaining football club.

The £10.5 million turnover, record commercial earnings of £2.9 million and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) profit in the latest accounts certainly speak to a business trending in the right direction.

Ogren is owed £7.2 million (up by around £600,000 from June 2024) and noted: “If you look at it – even just looking at the money that I’ve spent – I’d be foolish to walk away from it.

“That’s in the simplest terms, but there’s more to it than that. There are so many good things going on at the club, and we have so many good, talented people here whose friendship I enjoy. It’s not just the business side of it.”

Ogren: There’s ‘nothing in the mix’

Billionaire ASOS owner Anders Holch Povlsen, the moneyman behind Danish side FC Midtjylland, was credited with an interest in Dundee United exactly a year ago.

Those links burned brightly and swiftly dimmed. Nothing has come of that.

Hibernian and runaway Premiership leaders, Hearts, have both benefitted from the financial might and expertise of the Black Knights Football Club and Tony Bloom, respectively.

Asked whether he has been in discussions with any potential investors or prospective owners, Ogren said: “I’ve had periodic discussions with people, but there’s nothing in the mix right now.”

And Ogren is adamant, when the time does come to hand over the reins, it will be to a party that appreciates the value he places on the business – and shares a positive vision for United’s future.

“It needs to work for us – for me financially AND for the club,” he continued. “We’ve spent a lot of time and a lot of money getting the club where it is right now. We’re in a really good spot.

“It’s going to be very important, when that time comes – and obviously I’m not going to live forever – that any new investor shares the vision of where this club should be going.”

Ogren: Fan memories are ‘special’

Ogren watched United roar back from behind to beat St Mirren 3-1 at Tannadice on Saturday, only adding to a visible sense of contentment.

His stewardship has been tumultuous. Promotion; navigating Covid; European qualification, relegation; promotion; another European adventure; SIX different managers – periods of stability have been rare.

Even now, the contested Research and Development tax credit case is a lamentable cloud in an otherwise bright landscape.

But Ogren is evidently lapping up one of his most enjoyable periods at the helm of the Terrors.

“I’m loving it,” continued Ogren. “It’s all about making memories and interacting with the supporters.

“I was at all the European games, and I love hearing the stories from the fans. Some of them are older supporters that have been to the Barcelona games.

“Then you talk to the younger supporters who say, “I’ve never experienced it – I kept hearing all these stories and now I’m able to experience it”. That’s special.

“I like the interaction and seeing the excitement at games. This is a very important piece of their lives, and I’ll never forget that when we have success, they can enjoy that success. It’s wonderful.”

A Euro return

So, what chances a return to Europe at the culmination of this season?

The competition is fierce and the vagaries of what happens on the grass are unpredictable – by Ogren’s own admission, football matters are for the manager to discuss – but he is hopeful.

“For the size of our club, we feel like we should always be in the top six mix,” he continued. “Sometimes we’re going to be pushing to the higher echelons of that. Sometimes we’re going to miss out.

“But that’s got to be the goal – and I’d like to think that we’re going to get our share of European competition.

“So, it’s hard to say in any one year. But I certainly feel like we have the talent to do that (this season).

“We feel like we’ve got enough talent to be very competitive. We’ve got a deeper bench than we’ve ever had. If we get everyone healthy – and stay healthy – we’ve got enough different types of talent to change it up during the game and not fall off.”