Mark Ogren spells out Dundee United takeover non-negotiables after ‘periodic’ talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Mark Ogren spells out Dundee United takeover non-negotiables after ‘periodic’ talks

Ogren is content and in no rush to go anywhere.

Mark Ogren was all smiles watching Dundee United sweep aside St Mirren.
Mark Ogren was all smiles watching Dundee United sweep aside St Mirren. Image :SNS
By Alan Temple

Mark Ogren is going nowhere.

That is the resounding message from the Dundee United majority shareholder and chairman, who describes his commitment as “total”.

Naturally, the stance will not be indefinite.

No-one knows what the future holds on Tannadice Street.

But for the moment, no serious discussions are taking place regarding major investment or a takeover.

“Periodic talks” have proved inconsequential and Ogren’s focus is on making United a successful, self-sustaining football club.

The £10.5 million turnover, record commercial earnings of £2.9 million and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) profit in the latest accounts certainly speak to a business trending in the right direction.

Mark Ogren, pictured at Tannadice
Ogren, pictured at Tannadice. Image: Richard Hancox / DC Thomson.

Ogren is owed £7.2 million (up by around £600,000 from June 2024) and noted: “If you look at it – even just looking at the money that I’ve spent – I’d be foolish to walk away from it.

“That’s in the simplest terms, but there’s more to it than that. There are so many good things going on at the club, and we have so many good, talented people here whose friendship I enjoy. It’s not just the business side of it.”

Ogren: There’s ‘nothing in the mix’

Billionaire ASOS owner Anders Holch Povlsen, the moneyman behind Danish side FC Midtjylland, was credited with an interest in Dundee United exactly a year ago.

Those links burned brightly and swiftly dimmed. Nothing has come of that.

Hibernian and runaway Premiership leaders, Hearts, have both benefitted from the financial might and expertise of the Black Knights Football Club and Tony Bloom, respectively.

Asked whether he has been in discussions with any potential investors or prospective owners, Ogren said: “I’ve had periodic discussions with people, but there’s nothing in the mix right now.”

Dundee United owner Mark Ogren takes in Sunday's 3-1 defeat against Rangers.
Ogren insists there have been no serious, advanced talks regarding major investment.. Image: SNS

And Ogren is adamant, when the time does come to hand over the reins, it will be to a party that appreciates the value he places on the business – and shares a positive vision for United’s future.

“It needs to work for us – for me financially AND for the club,” he continued. “We’ve spent a lot of time and a lot of money getting the club where it is right now. We’re in a really good spot.

“It’s going to be very important, when that time comes – and obviously I’m not going to live forever – that any new investor shares the vision of where this club should be going.”

Ogren: Fan memories are ‘special’

Ogren watched United roar back from behind to beat St Mirren 3-1 at Tannadice on Saturday, only adding to a visible sense of contentment.

His stewardship has been tumultuous. Promotion; navigating Covid; European qualification, relegation; promotion; another European adventure; SIX different managers – periods of stability have been rare.

Even now, the contested Research and Development tax credit case is a lamentable cloud in an otherwise bright landscape.

But Ogren is evidently lapping up one of his most enjoyable periods at the helm of the Terrors.

Dundee United fans in Vienna
Ogren lived every moment of United’s European adventure with the United faithful. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I’m loving it,” continued Ogren. “It’s all about making memories and interacting with the supporters.

“I was at all the European games, and I love hearing the stories from the fans. Some of them are older supporters that have been to the Barcelona games.

“Then you talk to the younger supporters who say, “I’ve never experienced it – I kept hearing all these stories and now I’m able to experience it”. That’s special.

“I like the interaction and seeing the excitement at games. This is a very important piece of their lives, and I’ll never forget that when we have success, they can enjoy that success. It’s wonderful.”

A Euro return

So, what chances a return to Europe at the culmination of this season?

The competition is fierce and the vagaries of what happens on the grass are unpredictable – by Ogren’s own admission, football matters are for the manager to discuss – but he is hopeful.

Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled media
Could Jim Goodwin enhance his own soaring reputation by guiding United back into Europe for a second successive season? Image: SNS

“For the size of our club, we feel like we should always be in the top six mix,” he continued. “Sometimes we’re going to be pushing to the higher echelons of that. Sometimes we’re going to miss out.

“But that’s got to be the goal – and I’d like to think that we’re going to get our share of European competition.

“So, it’s hard to say in any one year. But I certainly feel like we have the talent to do that (this season).

“We feel like we’ve got enough talent to be very competitive. We’ve got a deeper bench than we’ve ever had. If we get everyone healthy – and stay healthy – we’ve got enough different types of talent to change it up during the game and not fall off.”

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin sent out big message to Dundee United stars in St…
2
All smiles; Fatah applauds the Dundee United faithful.
Amar Fatah admits 'I had choice to make' in Dundee United crunch moment
2
Neil Forsyth on the Twa Teams podcast. Image: DC Thomson.
Writer Neil Forsyth lifts lid on his run in with Dundee United legend Jim…
Luca Stephenson trudges from the field following an almighty shift.
Luca Stephenson injury update after Dundee United ‘broken nose’ fear
3
Dundee United players celebrate against St Mirren
Dundee United rediscovered this throwback habit against St Mirren – as Jim Goodwin sends…
Stephen Robinson came out on the losing side against Dundee United
Fuming Stephen Robinson insists officials got crucial call wrong in Dundee United clash
4
Amar Fatah laps up the celebrations.
Jim Goodwin reveals HUGE Amar Fatah call as Dundee United ace buries ghosts of…
8
Bert Esselink reporting for Dundee United duty.
How Bert Esselink is risking wife's wrath for Dundee United cause
Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled media
Jim Goodwin makes blunt Dundee United demand for St Mirren clash
Former Hearts owner Vladimir Romanov. Image: SNS
JIM SPENCE: How Dundee and United dodged Vladimir Romanov ownership bullet
3

Conversation