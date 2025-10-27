LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin sent out big message to Dundee United stars in St Mirren win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin sent out big message to Dundee United stars in St Mirren win

Top scorer Ivan Dolcek was left on the bench as the Tangerines won 3-1.

Jim Goodwin
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin at Tannadice. Image: SNS
By Lee Wilkie

Jim Goodwin sent out a key message to his squad against St Mirren at the weekend – there will be no place for complacency at Tannadice this season.

And a vital victory only backed up his selection decisions.

I’m not sure any other side in the division would choose to leave the Premiership’s top scorer out completely.

Ivan Dolcek has made a fantastic start to life in tangerine but was an unused sub in the weekend win over the Buddies.

That decision told the entire squad that no one’s place is safe.

Ivan Dolcek has been a revelation for the Tangerines
Ivan Dolcek has been a revelation for the Tangerines but found himself on the bench at the weekend. Image: SNS

If your performance level dips then there is someone else ready to take your place.

Goodwin has got his squad in a great place in that regard.

There is real competition for places.

Top of your game

To stay in this team right now you have to be at the top of your game.

Amar Fatah came off the bench and scored a pressure penalty, Kristijan Trapanovski too has impressed in recent games.

Dolcek’s form has dipped a little bit and very quickly he has slipped down the pecking order.

Amar Fatah buries the memories of Rapid heartbreak
Amar Fatah buries the memories of Rapid penalty heartbreak. Image: SNS

Now it is up to him to react positively and win his place back.

Jim Goodwin deserves credit for building that sort of competition within his squad. Complacency will only see you come out of the team.

The decision to leave Dolcek out against the Buddies was vindicated by the result.

Attacking quality

They were a little fortunate in the manner of the performance but they took advantage of the chances that came their way.

For me, they showed they had more quality in front of goal than St Mirren. They are a good team, athletic and hard to beat, but they don’t have the quality in front of goal that United do.

Kristijan Trapanovski fires past Jack Butland
Kristijan Trapanovski scores at Rangers. Image: SNS

The Tangerines have a number of players that can win games for them and that’s a fantastic asset to have.

I know if I was a centre-back in this team I’d be loving it. You’d know that if you kept it tight at the back, the boys up front would be creating chances and winning games.

Do your job as a defender and the wins will come.

Motherwell

Hopefully another victory comes against Motherwell on Wednesday.

It looks to me like a fantastic game in the making.

The Steelmen have started the season really well but failed to get results.

United know how Motherwell will play and I wonder whether they will go out to press really high and try to force mistakes.

Motherwell have impressed under new boss Jens Berthel Askou. Image: Craig Foy/SNS

I hope the game is similar to the Hibs one a few weeks back with both teams going right at each other.

This midweek is a key moment in the season.

Every match on Wednesday matters.

Getting a win will send United clear in the top six and we’ll start to see the table take a bit more shape.

But Motherwell have been a bit of a bogey side for Goodwin and are only two points behind going into the contest.

It’s a massive game but United’s quality can see them through.

