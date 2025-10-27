LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin sent out big message to Dundee United stars in St Mirren win

Jim Goodwin sent out a key message to his squad against St Mirren at the weekend – there will be no place for complacency at Tannadice this season.

And a vital victory only backed up his selection decisions.

I’m not sure any other side in the division would choose to leave the Premiership’s top scorer out completely.

Ivan Dolcek has made a fantastic start to life in tangerine but was an unused sub in the weekend win over the Buddies.

That decision told the entire squad that no one’s place is safe.

If your performance level dips then there is someone else ready to take your place.

Goodwin has got his squad in a great place in that regard.

There is real competition for places.

Top of your game

To stay in this team right now you have to be at the top of your game.

Amar Fatah came off the bench and scored a pressure penalty, Kristijan Trapanovski too has impressed in recent games.

Dolcek’s form has dipped a little bit and very quickly he has slipped down the pecking order.

Now it is up to him to react positively and win his place back.

Jim Goodwin deserves credit for building that sort of competition within his squad. Complacency will only see you come out of the team.

The decision to leave Dolcek out against the Buddies was vindicated by the result.

Attacking quality

They were a little fortunate in the manner of the performance but they took advantage of the chances that came their way.

For me, they showed they had more quality in front of goal than St Mirren. They are a good team, athletic and hard to beat, but they don’t have the quality in front of goal that United do.

The Tangerines have a number of players that can win games for them and that’s a fantastic asset to have.

I know if I was a centre-back in this team I’d be loving it. You’d know that if you kept it tight at the back, the boys up front would be creating chances and winning games.

Do your job as a defender and the wins will come.

Motherwell

Hopefully another victory comes against Motherwell on Wednesday.

It looks to me like a fantastic game in the making.

The Steelmen have started the season really well but failed to get results.

United know how Motherwell will play and I wonder whether they will go out to press really high and try to force mistakes.

I hope the game is similar to the Hibs one a few weeks back with both teams going right at each other.

This midweek is a key moment in the season.

Every match on Wednesday matters.

Getting a win will send United clear in the top six and we’ll start to see the table take a bit more shape.

But Motherwell have been a bit of a bogey side for Goodwin and are only two points behind going into the contest.

It’s a massive game but United’s quality can see them through.