How Dundee United can match four-year high at Motherwell

Dundee United have thrived on the road this season.
An opening day draw at Falkirk was followed by creditable draws in testing away days against Hibernian and Rangers. And there was the small matter of a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dundee at Dens Park.
The Terrors will seek to continue their fine form on their travels against Motherwell on Wednesday evening and, in doing so, equal a record dating back to October 2021.
With the help of Opta, Courier Sport sets the scene for a contest that – on the evidence of the last two league games between the sides at Fir Park – could be a cracker.
Motherwell v Dundee United statistics
- Jim Goodwin has lost seven of his 17 Scottish Premiership games against Motherwell as a manager (W5 D5), only losing more in the competition against Rangers (14), Celtic (11), and Hibernian (9).
- United have only won one of their last six away league visits to Motherwell (D1 L4), a 2-1 victory in April 2023.
- Motherwell have won both of their last two home games against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership, with those games seeing a combined 12 goals (3-2 in May 2023, 4-3 in December 2024).
- Motherwell’s last home league game saw them lose 1-2 to Falkirk – ending their eight-game unbeaten run at Fir Park in the Premiership (W4 D4).
- The Terrors remain unbeaten in their four away league games this season (W1 D3), last going five without a defeat away from home in the Premiership in October 2021.
