How Dundee United can match four-year high at Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

How Dundee United can match four-year high at Motherwell

The Tangerines are aiming to go five away league matches in a row without defeat for the first time since October 2021.

Will Ferry, right, doing battle against the Steelmen last term
Will Ferry, right, doing battle against the Steelmen last term. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Dundee United have thrived on the road this season.

An opening day draw at Falkirk was followed by creditable draws in testing away days against Hibernian and Rangers. And there was the small matter of a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dundee at Dens Park.

The Terrors will seek to continue their fine form on their travels against Motherwell on Wednesday evening and, in doing so, equal a record dating back to October 2021.

With the help of Opta, Courier Sport sets the scene for a contest that – on the evidence of the last two league games between the sides at Fir Park – could be a cracker.

Motherwell v Dundee United statistics

  • Jim Goodwin has lost seven of his 17 Scottish Premiership games against Motherwell as a manager (W5 D5), only losing more in the competition against Rangers (14), Celtic (11), and Hibernian (9).
  • United have only won one of their last six away league visits to Motherwell (D1 L4), a 2-1 victory in April 2023.
  • Motherwell have won both of their last two home games against Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership, with those games seeing a combined 12 goals (3-2 in May 2023, 4-3 in December 2024).
  • Motherwell’s last home league game saw them lose 1-2 to Falkirk – ending their eight-game unbeaten run at Fir Park in the Premiership (W4 D4).
  • The Terrors remain unbeaten in their four away league games this season (W1 D3), last going five without a defeat away from home in the Premiership in October 2021.

More from Dundee United

Mark Ogren was all smiles watching Dundee United sweep aside St Mirren.
Mark Ogren spells out Dundee United takeover non-negotiables after 'periodic' talks
Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin sent out big message to Dundee United stars in St…
2
All smiles; Fatah applauds the Dundee United faithful.
Amar Fatah admits 'I had choice to make' in Dundee United crunch moment
2
Neil Forsyth on the Twa Teams podcast. Image: DC Thomson.
Writer Neil Forsyth lifts lid on his run in with Dundee United legend Jim…
Luca Stephenson trudges from the field following an almighty shift.
Luca Stephenson injury update after Dundee United ‘broken nose’ fear
3
Dundee United players celebrate against St Mirren
Dundee United rediscovered this throwback habit against St Mirren – as Jim Goodwin sends…
Stephen Robinson came out on the losing side against Dundee United
Fuming Stephen Robinson insists officials got crucial call wrong in Dundee United clash
4
Amar Fatah laps up the celebrations.
Jim Goodwin reveals HUGE Amar Fatah call as Dundee United ace buries ghosts of…
8
Bert Esselink reporting for Dundee United duty.
How Bert Esselink is risking wife's wrath for Dundee United cause
Jim Goodwin speaks to the assembled media
Jim Goodwin makes blunt Dundee United demand for St Mirren clash

Conversation