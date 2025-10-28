How Dundee United can match four-year high at Motherwell

Dundee United have thrived on the road this season.

An opening day draw at Falkirk was followed by creditable draws in testing away days against Hibernian and Rangers. And there was the small matter of a comfortable 2-0 victory over Dundee at Dens Park.

The Terrors will seek to continue their fine form on their travels against Motherwell on Wednesday evening and, in doing so, equal a record dating back to October 2021.

With the help of Opta, Courier Sport sets the scene for a contest that – on the evidence of the last two league games between the sides at Fir Park – could be a cracker.

Motherwell v Dundee United statistics