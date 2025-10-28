How Dundee United found Sam Dalby solution as Jim Goodwin reveals message to Craig Sibbald

Jim Goodwin has welcomed the spread of scorers within the Dundee United ranks after conceding the Terrors “relied heavily” on goal machine Sam Dalby last term.

The Englishman, on loan from Wrexham, rippled the net 15 times in the Premiership before earning a lucrative switch to Bolton Wanderers. Remarkably, that represented a third of United’s total league tally of 45.

Replacing Dalby’s contribution with a like-for-like striker was always likely to be a tall order and, while the Terrors do boast the joint-leading scorer in the division – Ivan Dolcek with five goals – EIGHT other players have opened their accounts.

Zac Sapsford (three), Craig Sibbald, Luca Stephenson (both two), Amar Fatah, Krisztian Keresztes, Bert Esselink, Kristijan Trapanovski and Max Watters (all one) have inked their names on top-flight scoresheets.

For Goodwin, it is a welcome evolution.

“It’s important that the goals are shared out around the team,” explained Goodwin.

“Last season we relied heavily on big Sam Dalby – whereas now we’ve got lots of players chipping in from all over the pitch.

“Only Hearts have scored more goals than us in the league. So, that shows we carry a real attacking threat from all over the park, and different situations.

“We’re always encouraging the midfielders to get shots off. We’ve got talented players in there, while in wide areas we have Dolcek, Fatah and Trapanovski. We want the players to never fear taking a shot.

“They’ll never be criticised by me or by their teammates for that.

“And in recent games, Craig Sibbald has scored a couple of crackers – a couple of contenders for goal of the season – so I am really pleased for him.”

Off the leash

While Sibbald’s off the ball intelligence and combative qualities have come to the fore in recent campaigns – thriving in deeper roles – his last two outings have served as a welcome reminder of his attacking abilities.

Sibbald started his career at Falkirk as an attacking player, either deployed in the No.10 pocket or drifting onto the wing.

Evidently, those offensive instincts remain in place.

“I would never pigeonhole him into just being a defensive midfielder,” continued Goodwin.

“I do like him in there (central midfield) in the past – and will continue to use him in that position – because of his game awareness. He reads the game really well and breaks up play when the opposition is on the attack.

“He’s terrific playing behind the ball and is very comfortable taking the ball from the defenders.

“But on the flip side of that, we know the ability he’s got higher up. We’ve been encouraging him to get forward a bit more. He makes intelligent runs and doesn’t take a whole lot of coaching.

“Some players just understand where to be on the pitch.

“He’s been such an important player for me since coming to the club and will be a big player for us again this season.”

Goodwin: Motherwell the ‘polar opposite’ to St Mirren

Meanwhile, Goodwin has expressed his “admiration” for the style of football employed by Motherwell manager Jens Berthel Askou and expects the contest to be “a polar opposite” to their bruising clash with St Mirren.

The Danish tactician has gained widespread plaudits for his commitment to building from the back and slick, attacking interplay. The Steelmen currently occupy seventh spot and head to Hampden on Saturday for the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

“I really admire the way the new manager (Askou) has them playing,” continued Goodwin. “When you look at the data and the statistics from all the teams in the league, they’re up there with the top teams in terms of possession.

“It’s a completely different opposition to St Mirren. They are polar opposites in terms of how they play the game – so, a quick change of mindset for us.

“You know you’re going to get a physical battle against St Mirren. On Wednesday night, it’s all about the shape of the team, trying to be compact and denying Motherwell space.

“We know what to expect. But at the same time, we believe we’re capable of playing some excellent football ourselves. Hopefully that will make for a very entertaining game.”

Despite initial expectations that he would be part of the squad on Wednesday, Ryan Strain will again be absent as the Terrors err on the side of caution with slight muscular discomfort.

The Australia international will be back for the November 9 trip to Hearts.