Luca Stephenson: Dundee United ace lifts lid on medication, missed training sessions and ‘screaming pain’

It was no surprise to see Luca Stephenson playing through the pain barrier after a boot to the face left him a bloodied mess against St Mirren on Saturday.

After all, he endured much worse for the Dundee United cause last season.

The on-loan Liverpool man insists he has NEVER felt fitter following double hernia surgery earlier this year, hitting the ground running after joining the Tangerines for a second successive campaign.

That is in sharp contrast to his travails of last term, with Stephenson candidly recounting an agonising period between October and finally going under the knife in April.

He was unable to train for most of the week, required medication to ease the discomfort before featuring in matches and could not complete 90 minutes without succumbing to “screaming pain”.

Frankly, it makes his performances during those months – enough to earn him the club’s young player of the year award – nothing short of remarkable.

“You almost forget what it’s like to feel 100% fit,” said Stephenson candidly. “Last year I didn’t feel that an awful lot. This season, I feel as sharp as I’ve ever been. I played on a lot of medication last year.

“I didn’t train much during the week – I would do Thursday and Friday sessions, then play on a Saturday. It was a lot of tablets on the Friday and Saturdays building up to the matches.

“The running wasn’t so bad, it was more the ball striking; I couldn’t really kick the ball beyond five yards or ten yards without getting a screaming pain in my groin to the abdomen area – which isn’t great as a footballer.

“The medication eased it, but when you got 70 to 75 minutes and that wore off, you were just back in square one again.”

Bloodied and bruised

By comparison, taking one of Mark O’Hara’s size 10s to the face was relatively inconsequential – but extremely unpleasant, nonetheless.

Speaking on Tuesday afternoon, Stephenson conceded that his mouth and nose were still raw, while a serious cut to the gum will facilitate a trip to the dentist later in the week.

He hasn’t lost any teeth – but better safe than sorry.

“It was (Mark) O’Hara’s knee and shoulder in one motion that initially hit me,” he added. “That’s from what I could see on the video, because at the time it was all a blur.

“Then there was a second incident later in the game. My nose had kind of healed because we stuffed so much stuff up there – and I got the ball in the face from a cross!

“It just blew it all up again and made it quite hard to breathe.”

Mercifully, Stephenson passed stringent concussion tests and was monitored on Sunday and Monday. He is fit and ready to face Motherwell this evening.

Indeed, his biggest regret is being off the field for St Mirren’s goal, which came from his usual position – having been delayed from re-entering the field of play due to a mandated blood check from the fourth official.

A lingering annoyance, he adds: “I think those are the little rules in the game that are so needless.

“There was no reason for me to go all the way to the other side of the pitch. If it’s any other injury, bar facial injury, I’d have walked off to my closest point of entry to the pitch, which was my position on the right-hand side.

“The referee said I needed to go and get a blood check off the fourth official, which baffles me. I don’t see why the referee can’t just look at my shirt and say it’s got no blood on it!”

Motherwell learning curve

It was irksome but ultimately irrelevant as United went on to defeat the Buddies 3-1.

And the Tangerines will seek to build on that momentum – and extend an unbeaten away record in the Premiership – against the Steelmen.

Motherwell won three of their four encounters against Goodwin’s charges last term, including both matches at Fir Park.

The first of those was a particularly galling episode for Stephenson, who conceded the last-gasp penalty that knocked United out of the Premier Sports Cup.

He clumsily tripped Moses Ebiyi and Lennon Miller stepped up to nervelessly seal a 2-1 win and send the hosts to a Hampden semi-final.

With the benefit of hindsight, Stephenson sees it as an invaluable building block in his development.

“I learned a lot about myself; I can dig deep, and I take confidence from that,” he added.

“You don’t get too many worse things happening as a young player – knocking your team out of the cup quarter-finals so early into my season.

“To go from what people might have thought of me after three games – a lad who did something like that – to how people thought of me by the time I left shows that I can recover from setbacks and difficult moments.”

He added: “Fir Park has been a tough place for us to go. But it’s a new Motherwell team and a new Motherwell manager. We’ve got a whole new squad, and they’ve changed system completely.

“So, this will be a fresh start when it comes to this fixture.”