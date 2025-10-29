Motherwell 2-0 Dundee United: Alarming goal pattern repeats as Tangerines slump to defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Motherwell 2-0 Dundee United: Alarming goal pattern repeats as Tangerines slump to defeat

Once again, the Terrors conceded the first goal - and this time couldn't recover.

By Alan Temple
Elliot Watt is afforded all the space in the world to fire home
Watt is afforded all the space in the world to fire home. Image: SNS

The evening started with a dazzling firework display in sky above Fir Park.

However, Dundee United’s performance failed to ignite as the Terrors fizzled to a 2-0 defeat against Motherwell.

United conceded the first goal in a Premiership fixture for the FIFTH successive game –all coming in first halves – when the sparkling Tawanda Maswanhise converted a perfect cross from Emmanuel Longelo.

Forced to chase the game against a team that pops the ball around for fun, the Terrors struggled to create clear-cut chances, the best of which was wasted by Luca Stephenson when the on-loan Liverpool man struck the post.

A disbelieving Luca Stephenson sees his shot strike the post.
A disbelieving Stephenson sees his shot strike the post. Image: SNS

And Elliot Watt removed any doubt regarding the outcome by fizzing a wonderful drive past Yevhenii Kucherenko with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Goodwin rings the changes

Jim Goodwin made two changes to the side that played out a hard-fought 3-1 victory against St Mirren on Saturday, with Julius Eskesen and Amar Fatah replacing Iurie Iovu and Panutche Camara.

The visitors, who lost both encounters at Fir Park last term, lined up in a 4-3-3 shape.

United were welcomed to the field by a giant tifo in the away end, spanning the width of the Tommy McLean Stand and spelling out “Tangerine Terrors”.

The only fireworks in the opening stages were off the pitch
The only fireworks in the opening stages were off the pitch. Image: SNS

However, the only thing frightful about the opening 30 minutes was the complete lack of goal-mouth action. Motherwell, predictably, dominated possession but failed to break down a compact, organised United 4-5-1.

Maswanhise haunts United

Callum Slattery did eventually produce a drive wide of the post from the edge of the box following another protected period of passing.

Fatah and Zac Sapsford were being especially nullified due to tracking the forward runs of Well full-backs Stephen O’Donnell and Johnny Koutroumbis, while Craig Sibbald, Eskesen and Vicko Sevelj were chasing shadows in the middle of the park.

Tawanda Maswanhise pokes home the opener against Dundee Unted
Maswanhise pokes home the opener. Image: SNS

The Steelmen broke the deadlock on the cusp of half-time with a predictably slick passing move. Regan Charles-Cook sent Longelo scampering down the left and his fine low delivery was converted by Maswanhise.

Another goal against the Terrors for the man who bagged a brace in Motherwell’s 2-1 victory at Tannadice last October.

Woodwork woes for Stephenson

United replaced Eskesen and Sibbald with Camara and Dario Naamo at the break, with Stephenson moving into the engine room.

Immediately, the intensity ratcheted up a notch after the interval. An increasingly common pattern at the moment.

However, it was Motherwell who should have doubled their advantage when a simple punt forward saw Maswanhise shrug off Will Ferry and hare through on goal, only for Kucherenko to parry his low drive.

From the subsequent passage of play, a combination of Ferry and Kucherenko blocked a goalbound effort from Callum Hendry after the Well front-man had wriggled past a couple of challenges.

Dismay etched on the face of Jim Goodwin
Dismay etched on the face of Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

Seeking to muster some form of resistance, Stephenson fired over the bar following some decent work from Camara and Moller.

And the on-loan Liverpool man blew a glorious opportunity to level when a terrific cross-field pass by Ferry was played perfectly into his path by Naamo –  only for the unmarked Stephenson to strike the post from inside the box.

The Terrors paid for that profligacy when Watt, the best player on the pitch, smashed home a superb finish from 20 yards as the United players backed off and gave him to the freedom of Fir Park to shoot.

