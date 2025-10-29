Motherwell 2-0 Dundee United: Alarming goal pattern repeats as Tangerines slump to defeat

The evening started with a dazzling firework display in sky above Fir Park.

However, Dundee United’s performance failed to ignite as the Terrors fizzled to a 2-0 defeat against Motherwell.

United conceded the first goal in a Premiership fixture for the FIFTH successive game –all coming in first halves – when the sparkling Tawanda Maswanhise converted a perfect cross from Emmanuel Longelo.

Forced to chase the game against a team that pops the ball around for fun, the Terrors struggled to create clear-cut chances, the best of which was wasted by Luca Stephenson when the on-loan Liverpool man struck the post.

And Elliot Watt removed any doubt regarding the outcome by fizzing a wonderful drive past Yevhenii Kucherenko with 10 minutes left on the clock.

Goodwin rings the changes

Jim Goodwin made two changes to the side that played out a hard-fought 3-1 victory against St Mirren on Saturday, with Julius Eskesen and Amar Fatah replacing Iurie Iovu and Panutche Camara.

The visitors, who lost both encounters at Fir Park last term, lined up in a 4-3-3 shape.

United were welcomed to the field by a giant tifo in the away end, spanning the width of the Tommy McLean Stand and spelling out “Tangerine Terrors”.

However, the only thing frightful about the opening 30 minutes was the complete lack of goal-mouth action. Motherwell, predictably, dominated possession but failed to break down a compact, organised United 4-5-1.

Maswanhise haunts United

Callum Slattery did eventually produce a drive wide of the post from the edge of the box following another protected period of passing.

Fatah and Zac Sapsford were being especially nullified due to tracking the forward runs of Well full-backs Stephen O’Donnell and Johnny Koutroumbis, while Craig Sibbald, Eskesen and Vicko Sevelj were chasing shadows in the middle of the park.

The Steelmen broke the deadlock on the cusp of half-time with a predictably slick passing move. Regan Charles-Cook sent Longelo scampering down the left and his fine low delivery was converted by Maswanhise.

Another goal against the Terrors for the man who bagged a brace in Motherwell’s 2-1 victory at Tannadice last October.

Woodwork woes for Stephenson

United replaced Eskesen and Sibbald with Camara and Dario Naamo at the break, with Stephenson moving into the engine room.

Immediately, the intensity ratcheted up a notch after the interval. An increasingly common pattern at the moment.

However, it was Motherwell who should have doubled their advantage when a simple punt forward saw Maswanhise shrug off Will Ferry and hare through on goal, only for Kucherenko to parry his low drive.

From the subsequent passage of play, a combination of Ferry and Kucherenko blocked a goalbound effort from Callum Hendry after the Well front-man had wriggled past a couple of challenges.

Seeking to muster some form of resistance, Stephenson fired over the bar following some decent work from Camara and Moller.

And the on-loan Liverpool man blew a glorious opportunity to level when a terrific cross-field pass by Ferry was played perfectly into his path by Naamo – only for the unmarked Stephenson to strike the post from inside the box.

The Terrors paid for that profligacy when Watt, the best player on the pitch, smashed home a superb finish from 20 yards as the United players backed off and gave him to the freedom of Fir Park to shoot.