Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin: I’m to blame for Dundee United ‘no show’

Goodwin has taken responsibility for a dismal opening 45 minutes against Motherwell.

Dismay etched on the face of Jim Goodwin
Dismay etched on the face of Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists he will shoulder the responsibility for Dundee United’s first half “no show” against Motherwell.

The Tangerines, who lined up in a 4-3-3 with Julius Eskesen and Amar Fatah coming into the side from the team that beat St Mirren on Saturday, were played off the park by the classy Steelmen in the opening period.

Tawanda Maswanhise’s opener was the least the hosts deserved, with Goodwin acknowledging that it was akin to Motherwell playing with 12 men and conceded that it would have been “a miracle” if United had gone in level at the interval.

Maswanhise prods home his third goal against United between last term and this season
Maswanhise prods home his third goal against United between last term and this season. Image: SNS

“The first 45 minutes was a non-event as far as we’re concerned,” said Goodwin. “Motherwell were by far the better team.

“They seemed to have an extra body all over the pitch. Tactically, I thought we got it wrong – and that’s on me. We just couldn’t get near them.

“It was a good goal from a Motherwell perspective, although I’m sure there are bits in it that we could have done better – I haven’t had the chance to watch it back yet – but that opening 45 minutes is on me.

“The players are going out there to try and carry out the message that I gave them.

“Unfortunately, I got it wrong – and I need to take responsibility for that.”

Goodwin: Draw wouldn’t have been merited

United made a couple of changes at the break, with Craig Sibbald replaced after suffering a gash to his leg and Eskesen making way.

Dario Naamo and Panutche Camara, who did not start after suffering a slight knock against St Mirren, were introduced.

Luca Stephenson was moved into midfield and struck the post with the score balanced at 1-0. A sliding doors moment. However, Elliot Watt made the game safe with a late strike from distance.

A disbelieving Luca Stephenson sees his shot strike the post.
A disbelieving Stephenson sees his shot strike the post. Image: SNS

“We made the changes and went a bit more aggressive with the press,” continued Goodwin. “We forced their goalkeeper into playing that little bit longer and put on a better performance in the second half.

“Possibly, we could have taken something on the night. Luca Stephenson is really unlucky at 1-0 to hit the post. But had we taken anything, I don’t think it would have been justified.”

Conversation