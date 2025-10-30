Dundee United looked scared of Motherwell – and even Jens Berthel Askou was shocked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United looked scared of Motherwell – and even Jens Berthel Askou was shocked

United succumbed to a meek, passive defeat at Fir Park.

Motherwell could have won by a bigger margin.
Motherwell could have won by a bigger margin.
By Alan Temple

Two very different squads.

Motherwell with a different manager and revamped style of play.

But the outcome was the same.

Just as they did twice last season, Dundee United slipped to defeat at Fir Park, with goals from Tawanda Maswanhise and Elliot Watt securing the points.

Courier Sport was in North Lanarkshire to pick the bones out of a disappointing night at the office for the Tangerines.

Did United show Motherwell too much respect?

The words of victorious manager Jens Berthel Askou were illuminating.

Even he was surprised by the passive approach of Jim Goodwin’s United side.

“I had actually anticipated a more open game where they would put men on us from the beginning and create a more open game picture,” he said. “I was surprised that we had so much dominance.”

Indeed, the slightly more heartening second period – slightly – was more akin to that expectation. United posed more of a threat and struck the post through Luca Stephenson.

Maswanhise prods home his third goal against United between last term and this season
Maswanhise prods home his third goal against United between last term and this season

But from the first whistle, the Terrors seemed to be more concerned with the damage Motherwell could do to them with their slick passing, clever rotations and progression through the lines.

As such, they spent 45 minutes in a compact, deep 4-5-1, diligently shuffling from side to side, tracking runners and having absolutely no impact on the game in an attacking sense.

So overwhelming was their defensive focus, that there was no out-ball when United briefly did regain possession.

Motherwell had more than 72% of the ball in the first half. That’s a number teams record when under the cosh at a flying Celtic. With all due respect to a very impressive Steelmen side, that is showing them too much respect.

United made no attempt to disrupt their passing game.

They weren’t bold; they looked fearful.

Poor Nikolaj Moller cut an isolated figure.

Julius Eskesen struggled to impact the game
Julius Eskesen struggled to impact the game

Julius Eskesen will be scapegoated by some but was barely given the ball; when he was, he burst forward and won the free kick from which Zac Sapsford registered United’s only shot on target in the half.

He is not the same player profile as Pan Camara, so should not be criticised for being unable to fulfil the same role. His failures on Wednesday night were collective ones – a man cast in the wrong movie.

There were very few pass marks anywhere, truth be told; Kristijan Trapanovski when he came on; Stephenson, despite his gilt-edged miss; a couple of brief flashes from Amar Fatah – that’s about it.

The sort of “non-event”, in the words of Goodwin, that must serve as a wake-up call.

United need to avoid identity crisis – and Motherwell are the example

In United’s thrilling 3-3 draw at Easter Road in September, they won possession in the Hibs half on EIGHT occasions. No club bettered that tally over the course of that match-day.

Where has that gone?

They didn’t do it once in the opening 45 minutes at Fir Park.

Similarly, in encounters with Rapid Vienna, Hearts and Aberdeen, the Terrors were not averse to setting up in a low-to-mid-block – but they would use that as a platform to press aggressively and spring on the counter.

Where has that gone?

Only a goalline block stopped Callum Hendry, pictured, from making the scoreline worse
Only a goalline block stopped Callum Hendry, pictured, from making the scoreline worse

Look at the way Callum Hendry skips through two challenges inside the United box before his shot was cleared off the line. Look at the backing off to allow Watt to slam home the second goal.

This new-look Tangerines team were a breath of fresh air.

And it’s the same group; the same manager.

But the intensity, belief and conviction that characterised the opening weeks of the campaign – even if it did leave them a little more open – has been lacking for too many spells in the last FIVE matches.

In the first period, the Tangerines lost 34% of their duels – coming off second-best in 2/3rds of individual battles. Regardless of Goodwin’s willingness to take the blame for the tactical set-up, that is a dire number, and down to those on the pitch.

The Terrors are in danger of finding themselves in an identity crisis.

The United fans in the top tier of the South Stand had little to cheer
The United fans in the top tier of the South Stand had little to cheer

They need to get back to being the side that thrilled their supporters, won admirers and picked up points – even if they did sloppily surrender a few along the way.

This halfway house is neither fish nor fowl.

While versatility is a virtue, they only need to look at their opponents’ performance to see the benefit of commitment to a mentality and style of play.

The sliding doors moment – and an impending role change for Luca Stephenson?

It would have been a heist of extraordinary proportions if United had left Fir Park with a point. Nevertheless, Stephenson’s second half opportunity did provide an chance to do so.

In the Terrors’ best move of the match by a considerable distance, a raking cross-field pass by Will Ferry was volleyed into the path of the on-loan Liverpool man by Dario Naamo. However, an unmarked Stephenson struck the post from 14 yards.

A sliding doors moment – and Motherwell would soon go up the park and claim the second goal their dominance deserved.

Luca Stephenson sees his shot strike the post
Luca Stephenson sees his shot strike the post

But despite blowing that chance, Stephenson’s display in the centre of midfield in the second period was heartening. He guarantees you endeavour, aggression and a never-say-die attitude – while breaking the lines and trying to get into the box.

Given United’s somewhat tepid performances of late, one suspects Goodwin may be tempted to deploy the 22-year-old in the engine room with more regularity in upcoming fixtures.

After all, he was the club’s young player of the year last season largely occupying that role.

However, that could depend on how well Naamo stakes his claim in training and the fitness of Ryan Strain; the two options for right wingback, should Stephenson move into the middle.

