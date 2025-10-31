Fuming Will Ferry EMBARRASSED by ‘horrific’ Dundee United display as reality check delivered

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Fuming Will Ferry EMBARRASSED by ‘horrific’ Dundee United display as reality check delivered

Ferry was in no mood to pull his punches after being given the runaround at Fir Park.

A dejected Will Ferry.
A dejected Will Ferry. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Fuming Will Ferry insists he felt embarrassed to be part of Dundee United’s meek surrender against Motherwell.

The classy Steelmen dominated the Terrors on Wednesday evening, with the first period proving to be a chastening experience for the visitors as they were left chasing shadows at Fir Park.

Motherwell had 72% possession in the opening 45 minutes and, while that did not translate to a swathe of clear opportunities, their advantage – through Tawanda Maswanhise’s opener – was merited, nonetheless.

Elliot Watt made the game safe with a stunner from distance in the second period.

Tawanda Maswanhise pokes home the opener against Dundee Unted
Maswanhise pokes home the opener after drifting in behind Ferry. Image: SNS

“It just wasn’t good enough,” rued Ferry, who made it clear that he included his own performance in the bruising critique.

“We know that. It wasn’t nice to play in. We can’t make excuses and there’s not much more to say other than it was rubbish.

“Every team is different and gives you a different challenge. They pass the ball really well and everyone wants the ball. They know where the next pass is.

“I don’t want to say anything disrespectful, but they are not top of the league and 20 points clear. It’s not like we can say, “they have spent millions on players”. We haven’t got an excuse.

“The difference between us and them on the ball was so obvious. It was embarrassing, at times, to be playing in that first half, especially. We just felt so inferior. We have to do so much better.”

Horrific

United boss Jim Goodwin shouldered the burden of blame in the aftermath of the contest, confessing to a tactical misjudgment as the Tangerines failed to lay a glove on their hosts for large periods.

However, Ferry was in no mood to absolve the players of blame for the 2-0 defeat.

Will Ferry hits the deck.
Ferry hits the deck. Image: SNS

He added: “It was frustrating because it wasn’t like we were playing some unknown team. We did our videos about how they play out, how they press and individual players.

“There’s not much more we could have been given. But we had to go out on the pitch and play. The decision making and mistakes were all down to us.”

Describing the display as “horrific”, Ferry acknowledged that, “I care so much, and I want to say so much [more].”

Asked whether those harsher messages were delivered in the dressing room, Ferry continued: “I’ve got to be careful with my choice of words. I am very reactive in terms of how emotional I get.

“You don’t want to overdo it.

“At half time, I was raging at myself – first and foremost – and everyone. But there are other voices in there that bring different perspectives, and the gaffer knows how to talk to individuals.”

Ferry: That needs to be a reality check

United were better after the break, striking the post through Luca Stephenson.

However, Ferry was not doing cartwheels regarding the improvement, noting “it was just the basics of football – tackles and individual battles”.

Will Ferry, left, and fellow captain Paul McGinn
Ferry, left, and fellow captain Paul McGinn. Image: SNS

The stand-in captain also reckons it would have been “a complete robbery” had the Terrors left North Lanarkshire with a point.

The challenge for Ferry and his Tannadice teammates will be to transform the stewing anger and frustration into a tangible response when United face league leaders Hearts at Tynecastle a week on Saturday.

Ferry added: “There are things we need to work on, clearly, so maybe the break comes at a good time. It can be a blessing in disguise because we can work on the training ground – and realise that Motherwell game was a reality check.

“Our next game will be our toughest test so far – they are top of the league and flying – and we can’t turn up like we did on Wednesday. We need to play as we know we can.”

