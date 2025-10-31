Fuming Will Ferry EMBARRASSED by ‘horrific’ Dundee United display as reality check delivered

Fuming Will Ferry insists he felt embarrassed to be part of Dundee United’s meek surrender against Motherwell.

The classy Steelmen dominated the Terrors on Wednesday evening, with the first period proving to be a chastening experience for the visitors as they were left chasing shadows at Fir Park.

Motherwell had 72% possession in the opening 45 minutes and, while that did not translate to a swathe of clear opportunities, their advantage – through Tawanda Maswanhise’s opener – was merited, nonetheless.

Elliot Watt made the game safe with a stunner from distance in the second period.

“It just wasn’t good enough,” rued Ferry, who made it clear that he included his own performance in the bruising critique.

“We know that. It wasn’t nice to play in. We can’t make excuses and there’s not much more to say other than it was rubbish.

“Every team is different and gives you a different challenge. They pass the ball really well and everyone wants the ball. They know where the next pass is.

“I don’t want to say anything disrespectful, but they are not top of the league and 20 points clear. It’s not like we can say, “they have spent millions on players”. We haven’t got an excuse.

“The difference between us and them on the ball was so obvious. It was embarrassing, at times, to be playing in that first half, especially. We just felt so inferior. We have to do so much better.”

Horrific

United boss Jim Goodwin shouldered the burden of blame in the aftermath of the contest, confessing to a tactical misjudgment as the Tangerines failed to lay a glove on their hosts for large periods.

However, Ferry was in no mood to absolve the players of blame for the 2-0 defeat.

He added: “It was frustrating because it wasn’t like we were playing some unknown team. We did our videos about how they play out, how they press and individual players.

“There’s not much more we could have been given. But we had to go out on the pitch and play. The decision making and mistakes were all down to us.”

Describing the display as “horrific”, Ferry acknowledged that, “I care so much, and I want to say so much [more].”

Asked whether those harsher messages were delivered in the dressing room, Ferry continued: “I’ve got to be careful with my choice of words. I am very reactive in terms of how emotional I get.

“You don’t want to overdo it.

“At half time, I was raging at myself – first and foremost – and everyone. But there are other voices in there that bring different perspectives, and the gaffer knows how to talk to individuals.”

Ferry: That needs to be a reality check

United were better after the break, striking the post through Luca Stephenson.

However, Ferry was not doing cartwheels regarding the improvement, noting “it was just the basics of football – tackles and individual battles”.

The stand-in captain also reckons it would have been “a complete robbery” had the Terrors left North Lanarkshire with a point.

The challenge for Ferry and his Tannadice teammates will be to transform the stewing anger and frustration into a tangible response when United face league leaders Hearts at Tynecastle a week on Saturday.

Ferry added: “There are things we need to work on, clearly, so maybe the break comes at a good time. It can be a blessing in disguise because we can work on the training ground – and realise that Motherwell game was a reality check.

“Our next game will be our toughest test so far – they are top of the league and flying – and we can’t turn up like we did on Wednesday. We need to play as we know we can.”