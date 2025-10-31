Dundee United Scottish Cup legends take centre stage as squad revealed for Scottish Masters

Dundee United’s squad for the upcoming Scottish Masters tournament has been revealed.

Eight former Tannadice stars will head to Aberdeen to compete against ex-Celtic, Rangers and Dons heroes at the city’s P&J Live venue.

The event takes place on November 14 and will be broadcast on BBC Scotland.

And eager Arabs tuning in for a dose of nostalgia will be able to watch 2010 Scottish Cup winners Garry Kenneth, Prince Buaben, Morgoro Gomis, Craig Conway and Danny Swanson in action.

They will be joined by current United youth coach Paul Dixon, Hamilton boss John Rankin and Hearts goalkeeping coach Paul Gallagher.

The Terrors will cross swords with a number of notable former Scottish top-flight standouts, including Adam Rooney, Joe Ledley and Pedro Mendes over the course of the evening.

The teams will face each other in six-a-side, round robin action, before the two with the most points face off to be crowned winners.

The squads

Aberdeen: Joe Lewis, Andrew Considine, Kevin McNaughton, Jonny Hayes, Russell Anderson, Derek Young, Adam Rooney, Lee Miller.

Celtic: Goalkeeper TBC, Kelvin WIlson, Efe Ambrose, Charlie Mulgrew, Joe Ledley, Bobby Letta, Simon Donnelly, Ross Wallace.

Dundee United: Paul Gallagher, Gerry Kenneth, Paul Dixon, Morgaro Gomis, Prince Buaben, Danny Swanson, Craig Conway, John Rankin.

Rangers: Cammy Bell, Maurice Ross, Bruno Alves, Barry Ferguson, Pedro Mendes, Lee McCulloch, Nacho Novo, Martyn Waghorn.