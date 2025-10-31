Dundee United Scottish Cup legends take centre stage as squad revealed for Scottish Masters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Dundee United Scottish Cup legends take centre stage as squad revealed for Scottish Masters

The tournament takes place in Aberdeen in November.

By Alan Temple
Craig Conway in full flow
Craig Conway in full flow last year. Image: Kenny Elrick / DC Thomson

Dundee United’s squad for the upcoming Scottish Masters tournament has been revealed.

Eight former Tannadice stars will head to Aberdeen to compete against ex-Celtic, Rangers and Dons heroes at the city’s P&J Live venue.

The event takes place on November 14 and will be broadcast on BBC Scotland. 

And eager Arabs tuning in for a dose of nostalgia will be able to watch 2010 Scottish Cup winners Garry Kenneth, Prince Buaben, Morgoro Gomis, Craig Conway and Danny Swanson in action.

United's squad from last year: Willo Flood, Craig Conway, Garry Kenneth, John Rankin, Paul Gallacher, Mark Wilson, Danny Swanson Jon Daly
United’s squad from last year: Back row, L to R, Mark Wilson, Jon Daly, Paul Gallagher, Craig Conway, Garry Kenneth. Front row, L to R, Danny Swanson, John Rankin, Morgaro Gomis.. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

They will be joined by current United youth coach Paul Dixon, Hamilton boss John Rankin and Hearts goalkeeping coach Paul Gallagher.

The Terrors will cross swords with a number of notable former Scottish top-flight standouts, including Adam Rooney, Joe Ledley and Pedro Mendes over the course of the evening.

The teams will face each other in six-a-side, round robin action, before the two with the most points face off to be crowned winners.

The squads

Aberdeen: Joe Lewis, Andrew Considine, Kevin McNaughton, Jonny Hayes, Russell Anderson, Derek Young, Adam Rooney, Lee Miller.

Celtic: Goalkeeper TBC, Kelvin WIlson, Efe Ambrose, Charlie Mulgrew, Joe Ledley, Bobby Letta, Simon Donnelly, Ross Wallace.

Dundee United: Paul Gallagher, Gerry Kenneth, Paul Dixon, Morgaro Gomis, Prince Buaben, Danny Swanson, Craig Conway, John Rankin.

Rangers: Cammy Bell, Maurice Ross, Bruno Alves, Barry Ferguson, Pedro Mendes, Lee McCulloch, Nacho Novo, Martyn Waghorn.

 

More from Dundee United

A dejected Will Ferry.
Fuming Will Ferry EMBARRASSED by 'horrific' Dundee United display as reality check delivered
4
Motherwell could have won by a bigger margin.
Dundee United looked scared of Motherwell – and even Jens Berthel Askou was shocked
4
Dismay etched on the face of Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin: I'm to blame for Dundee United 'non event'
7
Elliot Watt is afforded all the space in the world to fire home
Motherwell 2-0 Dundee United: Alarming goal pattern repeats as Tangerines slump to defeat
Joe Shaughnessy
Joe Shaughnessy opens up on why he left Dundee as he reveals United star…
Luca Stephenson leaves the field clutching his abdomen in March as the need for surgery edged closer
Luca Stephenson: Dundee United ace lifts lid on medication, missed training sessions and 'screaming…
Jim Goodwin hopes to make it two wins on the bounce on Wednesday
How Dundee United found Sam Dalby solution as Jim Goodwin reveals message to Craig…
Will Ferry, right, doing battle against the Steelmen last term
How Dundee United can match four-year high at Motherwell
Mark Ogren was all smiles watching Dundee United sweep aside St Mirren.
Mark Ogren spells out Dundee United takeover non-negotiables after 'periodic' talks
Jim Goodwin
LEE WILKIE: Jim Goodwin sent out big message to Dundee United stars in St…
2

Conversation