Sam Dalby: I still watch Dundee United games – I’ll always be grateful

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Sam Dalby: I still watch Dundee United games – I’ll always be grateful

Dalby is aiming to kickstart his time with the Trotters.

By Alan Temple
Sam Dalby bagged 15 goals for Dundee United, attracting a swathe of suitors.
Sam Dalby bagged 15 goals for Dundee United. Image: SNS

Sam Dalby insists he will always be grateful for the platform Dundee United afforded him.

Dalby, 25, became a Tannadice hero last season, notching 15 goals while on loan from Wrexham and firing the Tangerines to European football.

He acknowledges “there was a chance” to join United on a permanent deal – Courier Sport understands that owner Mark Ogren was willing to push the boat out for the player – but they could not compete with the spending power of Bolton Wanderers.

As such, Dalby now watches his former club from afar.

Jumping for joy: Dalby fired United to 4th.
Sam Dalby’s last act in a United jersey was to fire the club into Europe with the winner against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

He said: “There was a chance (to stay at United). I absolutely loved my time there and I will always be thankful and grateful for what they did for me.

I still watch a few of their games when I can and speak to some of the boys.

“But when Bolton spoke to me in the summer, I looked at the situation, the ambition, what we could achieve here, and it didn’t take me long at all to decide this is where I wanted to play football.”

Dalby: Switch has not ‘all gone according to plan’

As a marquee summer capture, Dalby was desperate to hit the ground running.

However, an early injury proved maddening and allied with the form of Mason Burstow, Dalby has been limited to three starts – only one of those coming in League One – and has scored two goals.

Sam Dalby finds the net for Bolton when they last faced Huddersfield
Sam Dalby finds the net for Bolton when they last faced Huddersfield. Image: Shutterstock.

“It hasn’t all gone according to plan so far but I’m not someone who is going to get down about things or too high when things go well,” Dalby told the Bolton News.

“I think I’m starting to show the supporters what I’m all about. They can see I will give everything I have got every game, and I’m starting to get that understanding with the lads.

“So, hopefully there are more goals and more positive results to come.”

Bolton host Huddersfield in the FA Cup this afternoon.

More from Dundee United

Mark Fotheringham leads the Celtic warm-up ahead of their midweek win over Falkirk. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Is Celtic's Mark Fotheringham gain Dundee and United's loss?
2
Craig Conway in full flow
Dundee United Scottish Cup legends take centre stage as squad revealed for Scottish Masters
A dejected Will Ferry.
Fuming Will Ferry EMBARRASSED by 'horrific' Dundee United display as reality check delivered
4
Motherwell could have won by a bigger margin.
Dundee United looked scared of Motherwell – and even Jens Berthel Askou was shocked
4
Dismay etched on the face of Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin: I'm to blame for Dundee United 'non event'
7
Elliot Watt is afforded all the space in the world to fire home
Motherwell 2-0 Dundee United: Alarming goal pattern repeats as Tangerines slump to defeat
Joe Shaughnessy
Joe Shaughnessy opens up on why he left Dundee as he reveals United star…
Luca Stephenson leaves the field clutching his abdomen in March as the need for surgery edged closer
Luca Stephenson: Dundee United ace lifts lid on medication, missed training sessions and 'screaming…
Jim Goodwin hopes to make it two wins on the bounce on Wednesday
How Dundee United found Sam Dalby solution as Jim Goodwin reveals message to Craig…
Will Ferry, right, doing battle against the Steelmen last term
How Dundee United can match four-year high at Motherwell

Conversation