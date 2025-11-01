Sam Dalby: I still watch Dundee United games – I’ll always be grateful

Sam Dalby insists he will always be grateful for the platform Dundee United afforded him.

Dalby, 25, became a Tannadice hero last season, notching 15 goals while on loan from Wrexham and firing the Tangerines to European football.

He acknowledges “there was a chance” to join United on a permanent deal – Courier Sport understands that owner Mark Ogren was willing to push the boat out for the player – but they could not compete with the spending power of Bolton Wanderers.

As such, Dalby now watches his former club from afar.

He said: “There was a chance (to stay at United). I absolutely loved my time there and I will always be thankful and grateful for what they did for me.

“I still watch a few of their games when I can and speak to some of the boys.

“But when Bolton spoke to me in the summer, I looked at the situation, the ambition, what we could achieve here, and it didn’t take me long at all to decide this is where I wanted to play football.”

Dalby: Switch has not ‘all gone according to plan’

As a marquee summer capture, Dalby was desperate to hit the ground running.

However, an early injury proved maddening and allied with the form of Mason Burstow, Dalby has been limited to three starts – only one of those coming in League One – and has scored two goals.

“It hasn’t all gone according to plan so far but I’m not someone who is going to get down about things or too high when things go well,” Dalby told the Bolton News.

“I think I’m starting to show the supporters what I’m all about. They can see I will give everything I have got every game, and I’m starting to get that understanding with the lads.

“So, hopefully there are more goals and more positive results to come.”

Bolton host Huddersfield in the FA Cup this afternoon.