Ryan Edwards Tannadice return date set as ex-Dundee United captain’s impending switch to Premiership rivals confirmed

Former Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards is set to join Falkirk next week.

Edwards, 32, has been a free agent since the summer after ending his two-year stint with Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC.

And with injuries to Coll Donaldson, Tom Lang and Lewis Neilson, Bairns boss John McGlynn has confirmed that Edwards will soon link up with the club, with a view to penning on a short-term deal.

McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald: “It is difficult to find someone who ticks boxes. But he (Edwards) has played for Dundee United and knows the league.

“He has been playing for the past couple of years in India with the team that Owen Coyle managed.

“It gives him a chance to do well on a short-term contract and then maybe gain something longer”

The impending move sees Edwards on course for a quick-fire return to Tannadice.

Falkirk visit United on November 22 – the Terrors’ next home fixture.

Highs and lows

Edwards joined the Tangerines in the summer of 2020 and gradually cemented his place in the heart of defence. He succeeded Mark Reynolds as club captain in November 2021 and helped the club to European qualification.

However, in common with most of his teammates, Edwards endured a miserable 2022/23 season as United crashed to relegation.

The former Rochdale, Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield, Tranmere Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool man departed the club following the Terrors’ descent to the Championship and headed for India.

Edwards made 112 appearances for United.