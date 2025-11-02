Ryan Edwards Tannadice return date set as ex-Dundee United captain’s impending switch to Premiership rivals confirmed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ryan Edwards Tannadice return date set as ex-Dundee United captain’s impending switch to Premiership rivals confirmed

The towering defender is back in Scottish football following a stint in India.

By Alan Temple
Ex-Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards
Ex-United skipper Ryan Edwards. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United captain Ryan Edwards is set to join Falkirk next week.

Edwards, 32, has been a free agent since the summer after ending his two-year stint with Indian Super League outfit Chennaiyin FC.

And with injuries to Coll Donaldson, Tom Lang and Lewis Neilson, Bairns boss John McGlynn has confirmed that Edwards will soon link up with the club, with a view to penning on a short-term deal.

McGlynn told the Falkirk Herald: “It is difficult to find someone who ticks boxes. But he (Edwards) has played for Dundee United and knows the league.

“He has been playing for the past couple of years in India with the team that Owen Coyle managed.

“It gives him a chance to do well on a short-term contract and then maybe gain something longer”

Ryan Edwards after scoring against Hibs.
Ryan Edwards after scoring against Hibs. Image: SNS

The impending move sees Edwards on course for a quick-fire return to Tannadice.

Falkirk visit United on November 22 – the Terrors’ next home fixture.

Highs and lows

Edwards joined the Tangerines in the summer of 2020 and gradually cemented his place in the heart of defence. He succeeded Mark Reynolds as club captain in November 2021 and helped the club to European qualification.

However, in common with most of his teammates, Edwards endured a miserable 2022/23 season as United crashed to relegation.

The former Rochdale, Fleetwood Town, Chesterfield, Tranmere Rovers, Plymouth Argyle and Blackpool man departed the club following the Terrors’ descent to the Championship and headed for India.

Edwards made 112 appearances for United.

