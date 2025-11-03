EXCLUSIVE: Can Dundee United stop Hearts star who was on Tannadice radar?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Can Dundee United stop Hearts star who was on Tannadice radar?

United considered a swathe of attacking targets over the summer - including one who ended up in Gorgie.

By Alan Temple
Landry Kabore and his Hearts teammates celebrate.
Kabore and his Hearts teammates celebrate. Image: SNS

Landry Kabore announced himself to Scottish football with a double against dismal Dundee.

However, the quality of Hearts’ Burkinabe marksman will come as no surprise to Dundee United, who face the onerous trip to Tynecastle next Sunday.

Courier Sport understands the Terrors – as part of a wide-ranging, data-led approach to their summer transfer drive – were among a host of suitors tracking Kabore following a blockbuster spell with Estonian side Narva Trans.

Kabore bagged 33 goals and 10 assists in 51 games in Estonia and was recommended by Tannadice head of recruitment Ross Goodwin.

Indeed, while Hearts’ use of Jamestown Analytics has been rightly lauded, Kabore’s potential – shining as the best player in a relatively small Baltic nation – meant that a swathe of sides were interested.

He was also a full Burkina Faso internationalist prior to arriving in Edinburgh.

Kabore has staked his claim for a start
Kabore has staked his claim for a start. Image: SNS

And it quickly became clear that any deal would be too rich for United’s blood, with the club quoted a fee north of £200,000 and a salary likely to be outside of the Tangerines’ structure.

United turned their attention to other targets, with Zac Sapsford arriving from Western Sydney Wanderers and enjoying a blistering start to his career in Scottish football. He has already notched five goals in 14 games.

Kabore, meanwhile, has been forced to show patience due to the outstanding form of Lawrence Shankland and Claudio Braga.

But he showed his clinical credentials in Gorgie – much to the Dee’s dismay.

Aggression

Hearts boss Derek McInnes, who described the player as “the real deal”, lauded: “We’ve got another real goal scorer on our books here.

“I thought Kabore let people know what he’s all about.

“The starting point for him is his aggression. He can’t go out and just show that he’s a good player. What we need him for in Scottish football is to make sure he has that focal point and that physicality.

“Then show your skills off the back of that.”

