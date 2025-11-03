EXCLUSIVE: Can Dundee United stop Hearts star who was on Tannadice radar?

Landry Kabore announced himself to Scottish football with a double against dismal Dundee.

However, the quality of Hearts’ Burkinabe marksman will come as no surprise to Dundee United, who face the onerous trip to Tynecastle next Sunday.

Courier Sport understands the Terrors – as part of a wide-ranging, data-led approach to their summer transfer drive – were among a host of suitors tracking Kabore following a blockbuster spell with Estonian side Narva Trans.

Kabore bagged 33 goals and 10 assists in 51 games in Estonia and was recommended by Tannadice head of recruitment Ross Goodwin.

Indeed, while Hearts’ use of Jamestown Analytics has been rightly lauded, Kabore’s potential – shining as the best player in a relatively small Baltic nation – meant that a swathe of sides were interested.

He was also a full Burkina Faso internationalist prior to arriving in Edinburgh.

And it quickly became clear that any deal would be too rich for United’s blood, with the club quoted a fee north of £200,000 and a salary likely to be outside of the Tangerines’ structure.

United turned their attention to other targets, with Zac Sapsford arriving from Western Sydney Wanderers and enjoying a blistering start to his career in Scottish football. He has already notched five goals in 14 games.

Kabore, meanwhile, has been forced to show patience due to the outstanding form of Lawrence Shankland and Claudio Braga.

But he showed his clinical credentials in Gorgie – much to the Dee’s dismay.

Aggression

Hearts boss Derek McInnes, who described the player as “the real deal”, lauded: “We’ve got another real goal scorer on our books here.

“I thought Kabore let people know what he’s all about.

“The starting point for him is his aggression. He can’t go out and just show that he’s a good player. What we need him for in Scottish football is to make sure he has that focal point and that physicality.

“Then show your skills off the back of that.”