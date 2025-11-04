The vital Dundee United ‘trust’ factor after Mark Ogren transfer vow

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United chiefs have earned the trust of Mark Ogren after the Terrors’ owner expressed a willingness to green-light January transfer business.

The Tangerines have effectively undergone three complete rebuilds in the past three seasons.

In the summer 0f 2023, Goodwin and CEO Luigi Capuano were responsible for cutting costs and crafting a squad good enough to win the Championship.

With the help of head of recruitment Michael Cairney, 13 new faces arrived the following year and Tangerines secure European qualification upon their return to the top-flight.

The likes of Will Ferry, Vicko Sevelj and Luca Stephenson remain inspired captures.

And another close season of upheaval – with the aid of Cairney’s successor, Ross Goodwin – has prompted heartening results.

Notwithstanding a disappointing last outing against Motherwell, United remain sixth in the Premiership and performed admirably on the continental stage – all with one of the youngest sides in the division and plenty of sell-on value.

And Goodwin believes that has made Ogren more amenable to backing further business, with the American businessman telling Courier Sport, “The door is not closed on January (signings)… If we feel there’s a need – and an opportunity – then the option is there.”

Trust

While the United boss feels he has a squad packed with depth and quality, that option is music to his ears.

“I think we’ve certainly generated that bit of trust,” said the Irishman. “It’s the same at any club. When you go in, from the first transfer window you get, you want your first few signings to be a success.

“I’m delighted that over the last two-and-a-half years we’ve had more success than not.

“It’s impossible to get them all right and some of them don’t quite work out the way you would like. But I think our success rate in the recruitment market from that Championship season through to now is really high.

“That brings trust from the chairman when we’re discussing potential targets and the types of finances that are going to be required to get these players over the line.

“We’re in a good place.

“The chairman is liking what he’s seeing, which is important, and that’s been a real collective effort from everybody.”