The vital Dundee United ‘trust’ factor after Mark Ogren transfer vow

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

The vital Dundee United ‘trust’ factor after Mark Ogren transfer vow

Jim Goodwin believes the Tangerines' business since the summer of 2023 has strengthened the faith of the chairman.

How big a transfer spend will Mark Ogren allow Jim Goodwin to make?
Dundee United owner Mark Ogren. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin reckons Dundee United chiefs have earned the trust of Mark Ogren after the Terrors’ owner expressed a willingness to green-light January transfer business.

The Tangerines have effectively undergone three complete rebuilds in the past three seasons.

In the summer 0f 2023, Goodwin and CEO Luigi Capuano were responsible for cutting costs and crafting a squad good enough to win the Championship.

With the help of head of recruitment Michael Cairney, 13 new faces arrived the following year and Tangerines secure European qualification upon their return to the top-flight.

The likes of Will Ferry, Vicko Sevelj and Luca Stephenson remain inspired captures.

And another close season of upheaval – with the aid of Cairney’s successor, Ross Goodwin – has prompted heartening results.

Notwithstanding a disappointing last outing against Motherwell, United remain sixth in the Premiership and performed admirably on the continental stage – all with one of the youngest sides in the division and plenty of sell-on value.

Mark Ogren, left, and Jim Goodwin earlier this year
Mark Ogren, left, and Jim Goodwin earlier this year. Image: SNS

And Goodwin believes that has made Ogren more amenable to backing further business, with the American businessman telling Courier Sport, “The door is not closed on January (signings)… If we feel there’s a need – and an opportunity – then the option is there.”

Trust

While the United boss feels he has a squad packed with depth and quality, that option is music to his ears.

“I think we’ve certainly generated that bit of trust,” said the Irishman. “It’s the same at any club. When you go in, from the first transfer window you get, you want your first few signings to be a success.

Jim Goodwin is content with United's summer business
United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS

“I’m delighted that over the last two-and-a-half years we’ve had more success than not.

“It’s impossible to get them all right and some of them don’t quite work out the way you would like. But I think our success rate in the recruitment market from that Championship season through to now is really high.

“That brings trust from the chairman when we’re discussing potential targets and the types of finances that are going to be required to get these players over the line.

“We’re in a good place.

“The chairman is liking what he’s seeing, which is important, and that’s been a real collective effort from everybody.”

More from Dundee United

Caelan Kole-Cadamarteri was the Scotland hero
Son of Dundee United Scottish Cup winner bags Scotland HAT-TRICK as U/17 Euros dream…
Jim Goodwin at Ibrox.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must get 1 key area spot on at Hearts
Landry Kabore and his Hearts teammates celebrate.
EXCLUSIVE: Can Dundee United stop Hearts star who was on Tannadice radar?
Ex-Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards
Ryan Edwards Tannadice return date set as ex-Dundee United captain's impending switch to Premiership…
2
Sam Dalby bagged 15 goals for Dundee United, attracting a swathe of suitors.
Sam Dalby: I still watch Dundee United games – I’ll always be grateful
4
Mark Fotheringham leads the Celtic warm-up ahead of their midweek win over Falkirk. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Is Celtic's Mark Fotheringham gain Dundee and United's loss?
2
Craig Conway in full flow
Dundee United Scottish Cup legends take centre stage as squad revealed for Scottish Masters
A dejected Will Ferry.
Fuming Will Ferry EMBARRASSED by 'horrific' Dundee United display as reality check delivered
5
Motherwell could have won by a bigger margin.
Dundee United looked scared of Motherwell – and even Jens Berthel Askou was shocked
5
Dismay etched on the face of Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin: I'm to blame for Dundee United 'non event'
7

Conversation