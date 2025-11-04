Why Jim Goodwin won’t fear Dundee United ‘player trading’ future

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Why Jim Goodwin won’t fear Dundee United ‘player trading’ future

The messaging has been clear from the Tannadice boardroom in recent weeks

Jim Goodwin has been busy in the transfer market.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Jim Goodwin insists he is comfortable with Dundee United’s move towards an aggressive player trading model.

The messaging from Tannadice has been unmistakable in recent weeks.

Finance director James Robertson and owner Mark Ogren both pinpointed transfer revenue as the missing piece in United’s efforts to become a truly profitable, self-sustaining operation.

Ogren expressed his desire to implement a “robust” strategy with regards to cashing in on prized assets and recruiting precocious young talents to replace them – and making that a consistent cycle.

While undeniably a solid plan on the balance sheet – the likes of Will Ferry, Zac Sapsford, Vicko Sevelj and Krisztian Keresztes (if his loan is made permanent) have clear resale value – it could mean Goodwin loses top stars in the future.

But the Tannadice gaffer is realistic about United’s place in the pecking order and has faith in the club’s ability to navigate the market.

Goodwin: United signings have enhanced our team AND the league

We’re always looking at the next window, and we’re always trying to predict and pre-empt different types of scenarios,” explained Goodwin. “All these young players come to Dundee United because they want to be successful at United.

Derby specialist: the outstanding Zac Sapsford
Zac Sapsford’s signing has been inspired, with the Aussie an archetype of young talent and sell-on value. Image: SNS

“They want to provide a good service to the club and get a good connection with the supporters. That’s first and foremost.

“But of course we realise that we’re not signing 21-year-olds and 22-year-olds to be at Dundee United for the next 10 years.

“There HAS to be a successful trading model to make it all worthwhile.

“I think we’re moving towards that. When you look at what we’ve done in the transfer market – we have hardly spent any money in comparison to some of the other teams out there.

“Yet, the players who’ve come in have certainly enhanced the team and, I think, enhanced the league. They’re players who have real value to the club, in comparison to when we brought them in.”

Tangible assets

Ogren’s assertion came during a visit to Scotland for the club’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), while he also attended United’s impressive 2-2 draw against Rangers and home win over St Mirren.

“That was his second trip across from America this season and I don’t think he’s seen the team lose a game yet, which is pleasing,” added Goodwin. “Hopefully, he doesn’t wait too long to come back!”

Mark Ogren was all smiles watching Dundee United sweep aside St Mirren.
Mark Ogren was all smiles watching Dundee United sweep aside St Mirren. Image :SNS

Perhaps aided by those victories – but more likely emboldened by a club largely moving in the right direction, on and off the pitch – Ogren cut a figure of positivity during his time in Scotland.

“He’s been through the mill in the time he’s been the chairman,” acknowledged Goodwin. “There have been lots of ups and downs along the way, but I think he sees what we’ve been trying to do over the last couple of seasons.

“There’s a real collective effort behind the scenes and everybody is chipping in and playing a part.

“We had to balance the books and make the club a bit more sustainable. When I first came in, we had one of the oldest teams in the league and now we’ve got the youngest team in the league.

“We’ve got real tangible assets and I just think, overall, the club is in a far better place now.”

