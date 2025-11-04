Why Jim Goodwin won’t fear Dundee United ‘player trading’ future

Jim Goodwin insists he is comfortable with Dundee United’s move towards an aggressive player trading model.

The messaging from Tannadice has been unmistakable in recent weeks.

Finance director James Robertson and owner Mark Ogren both pinpointed transfer revenue as the missing piece in United’s efforts to become a truly profitable, self-sustaining operation.

Ogren expressed his desire to implement a “robust” strategy with regards to cashing in on prized assets and recruiting precocious young talents to replace them – and making that a consistent cycle.

While undeniably a solid plan on the balance sheet – the likes of Will Ferry, Zac Sapsford, Vicko Sevelj and Krisztian Keresztes (if his loan is made permanent) have clear resale value – it could mean Goodwin loses top stars in the future.

But the Tannadice gaffer is realistic about United’s place in the pecking order and has faith in the club’s ability to navigate the market.

Goodwin: United signings have enhanced our team AND the league

“We’re always looking at the next window, and we’re always trying to predict and pre-empt different types of scenarios,” explained Goodwin. “All these young players come to Dundee United because they want to be successful at United.

“They want to provide a good service to the club and get a good connection with the supporters. That’s first and foremost.

“But of course we realise that we’re not signing 21-year-olds and 22-year-olds to be at Dundee United for the next 10 years.

“There HAS to be a successful trading model to make it all worthwhile.

“I think we’re moving towards that. When you look at what we’ve done in the transfer market – we have hardly spent any money in comparison to some of the other teams out there.

“Yet, the players who’ve come in have certainly enhanced the team and, I think, enhanced the league. They’re players who have real value to the club, in comparison to when we brought them in.”

Tangible assets

Ogren’s assertion came during a visit to Scotland for the club’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), while he also attended United’s impressive 2-2 draw against Rangers and home win over St Mirren.

“That was his second trip across from America this season and I don’t think he’s seen the team lose a game yet, which is pleasing,” added Goodwin. “Hopefully, he doesn’t wait too long to come back!”

Perhaps aided by those victories – but more likely emboldened by a club largely moving in the right direction, on and off the pitch – Ogren cut a figure of positivity during his time in Scotland.

“He’s been through the mill in the time he’s been the chairman,” acknowledged Goodwin. “There have been lots of ups and downs along the way, but I think he sees what we’ve been trying to do over the last couple of seasons.

“There’s a real collective effort behind the scenes and everybody is chipping in and playing a part.

“We had to balance the books and make the club a bit more sustainable. When I first came in, we had one of the oldest teams in the league and now we’ve got the youngest team in the league.

“We’ve got real tangible assets and I just think, overall, the club is in a far better place now.”