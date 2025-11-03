LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must get 1 key area spot on at Hearts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Sport Football Dundee United

LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must get 1 key area spot on at Hearts

The Tangerines are gearing up for their trip to the league leading Jambos.

Jim Goodwin at Ibrox.
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin. Image: Shutterstock.
By Lee Wilkie

Dundee United have a point to prove after their no-show at Motherwell – they couldn’t pick a tougher fixture to do so, though.

Hearts away right now is as hard as it gets. It’s refreshing for our game to see someone new at the top of the tree.

And it’s been absolutely deserved, too.

Jim Goodwin’s side will have to be at their very best to get a result at Tynecastle.

Luca Stephenson was impactful in midfield after the break
Dundee United were beaten by Motherwell on their last outing. Image: SNS

But that may just focus the minds a little better across this week.

Key area

One area they need to get right will be the middle of the park.

The Hearts pairing of Cammy Devlin and Beni Beningame have been excellent for the Jambos in controlling games.

Landry Kabore and his Hearts teammates celebrate.
Hearts have only dropped two points at home this season. Image: SNS

Controlling games is something United have struggled with so far this season.

I don’t think United have quite clicked yet, the balance isn’t quite right between defence and attack.

Game management has been an issue at times – when to keep the ball and settle games down, when to speed things up etc.

They have conceded some cheap goals but we also know they have a lot of talent at their disposal.

They’ll need to pull it all together to get something from Tynecastle this Sunday.

Conversation