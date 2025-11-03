LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must get 1 key area spot on at Hearts

Dundee United have a point to prove after their no-show at Motherwell – they couldn’t pick a tougher fixture to do so, though.

Hearts away right now is as hard as it gets. It’s refreshing for our game to see someone new at the top of the tree.

And it’s been absolutely deserved, too.

Jim Goodwin’s side will have to be at their very best to get a result at Tynecastle.

But that may just focus the minds a little better across this week.

Key area

One area they need to get right will be the middle of the park.

The Hearts pairing of Cammy Devlin and Beni Beningame have been excellent for the Jambos in controlling games.

Controlling games is something United have struggled with so far this season.

I don’t think United have quite clicked yet, the balance isn’t quite right between defence and attack.

Game management has been an issue at times – when to keep the ball and settle games down, when to speed things up etc.

They have conceded some cheap goals but we also know they have a lot of talent at their disposal.

They’ll need to pull it all together to get something from Tynecastle this Sunday.