Son of Dundee United Scottish Cup winner bags Scotland HAT-TRICK as U/17 Euros dream lives on

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Son of Dundee United Scottish Cup winner bags Scotland HAT-TRICK as U/17 Euros dream lives on

Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri was unplayable against Lithuania.

By Alan Temple
Caelan Kole-Cadamarteri was the Scotland hero
Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri was the Scotland hero. Image: SNS

Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri notched a hat-trick for Scotland U/17s as the Tartan teens swept aside Lithuania 4-1.

Cadamarteri, the son of Dundee United Scottish Cup winner Danny, rippled the net three times in the first half at Broadwood.

The precocious striker has previously scored at U/19 level for Scotland, while aged just 15, and is on the books of Manchester City after sealing a seven-figure move from Sheffield Wednesday during the summer.

Cadamarteri’s goals were enough to inspire a comprehensive victory over Lithuania, with Motherwell’s Aaron Thomson also getting his name on the scoresheet.

Consequently, Scotland finished in second place in Group 3 of Euro 2026 qualification after previously beating England 1-0 and losing 2-0 against Sweden during this window.

That seals progression to round two of the qualifying campaign with a chance to secure one of the seven spots at next year’s tournament in Estonia.

The Scotland squad, including Dundee duo Lyall, No.1 and Crombie, No.14.
The Scotland squad, including Dundee duo Lyall, No.1 and Crombie, No.14. Image: SNS

Cadamarteri, born in Cupar during his dad’s spell at Tannadice, is also eligible to represent England.

However, in an exclusive interview with Courier Sport earlier this year, Danny spoke of his son’s love for pulling on the dark blue.

While Cadamarteri grabbed the headlines, current Dundee starlets Warren Lyall and Ethan Crombie both started Monday afternoon’s contest. The latter is already on the fringes of the Dee first-team after featuring during pre-season.

The duo played in all three of Scotland’s games; a feather in the Dark Blue’s cap.

Another Dundee kid, Charley Oosenbrugh, featured in one game, from the bench against England.

United pair Jamie Forrest and Nairn Reynolds, meanwhile, started the memorable triumph over England and subsequent defeat by Sweden, with the latter also entering the fray as a substitute against Lithuania.

More from Dundee United

Jim Goodwin at Ibrox.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must get 1 key area spot on at Hearts
Landry Kabore and his Hearts teammates celebrate.
EXCLUSIVE: Can Dundee United stop Hearts star who was on Tannadice radar?
Ex-Dundee United skipper Ryan Edwards
Ryan Edwards Tannadice return date set as ex-Dundee United captain's impending switch to Premiership…
2
Sam Dalby bagged 15 goals for Dundee United, attracting a swathe of suitors.
Sam Dalby: I still watch Dundee United games – I’ll always be grateful
4
Mark Fotheringham leads the Celtic warm-up ahead of their midweek win over Falkirk. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Is Celtic's Mark Fotheringham gain Dundee and United's loss?
2
Craig Conway in full flow
Dundee United Scottish Cup legends take centre stage as squad revealed for Scottish Masters
A dejected Will Ferry.
Fuming Will Ferry EMBARRASSED by 'horrific' Dundee United display as reality check delivered
5
Motherwell could have won by a bigger margin.
Dundee United looked scared of Motherwell – and even Jens Berthel Askou was shocked
5
Dismay etched on the face of Jim Goodwin
Jim Goodwin: I'm to blame for Dundee United 'non event'
7
Elliot Watt is afforded all the space in the world to fire home
Motherwell 2-0 Dundee United: Alarming goal pattern repeats as Tangerines slump to defeat

Conversation