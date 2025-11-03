Son of Dundee United Scottish Cup winner bags Scotland HAT-TRICK as U/17 Euros dream lives on

Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri notched a hat-trick for Scotland U/17s as the Tartan teens swept aside Lithuania 4-1.

Cadamarteri, the son of Dundee United Scottish Cup winner Danny, rippled the net three times in the first half at Broadwood.

The precocious striker has previously scored at U/19 level for Scotland, while aged just 15, and is on the books of Manchester City after sealing a seven-figure move from Sheffield Wednesday during the summer.

Cadamarteri’s goals were enough to inspire a comprehensive victory over Lithuania, with Motherwell’s Aaron Thomson also getting his name on the scoresheet.

Consequently, Scotland finished in second place in Group 3 of Euro 2026 qualification after previously beating England 1-0 and losing 2-0 against Sweden during this window.

That seals progression to round two of the qualifying campaign with a chance to secure one of the seven spots at next year’s tournament in Estonia.

Cadamarteri, born in Cupar during his dad’s spell at Tannadice, is also eligible to represent England.

However, in an exclusive interview with Courier Sport earlier this year, Danny spoke of his son’s love for pulling on the dark blue.

While Cadamarteri grabbed the headlines, current Dundee starlets Warren Lyall and Ethan Crombie both started Monday afternoon’s contest. The latter is already on the fringes of the Dee first-team after featuring during pre-season.

The duo played in all three of Scotland’s games; a feather in the Dark Blue’s cap.

Another Dundee kid, Charley Oosenbrugh, featured in one game, from the bench against England.

United pair Jamie Forrest and Nairn Reynolds, meanwhile, started the memorable triumph over England and subsequent defeat by Sweden, with the latter also entering the fray as a substitute against Lithuania.