Liam Fox chases American dream as ex-Dundee United head coach lands shock new role

Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox has been appointed head coach of American outfit Sporting Club Jacksonville.

He links up with ex-Rangers boss Mark Warburton – sporting director of the United Soccer League (USL) – after leaving Hearts at the end of his second spell as interim gaffer during the summer.

The life-changing switch represents his first crack at being a permanent manager since being dismissed by United in February 2023 following a miserable five months at the helm.

He proved unable to arrest the decline of that campaign which started under Jack Ross, registering six wins in 21 games, and the club were ultimately relegated under the stewardship of Jim Goodwin.

As well as two separate stints with boyhood heroes Hearts, Fox also bossed Cowdenbeath and enjoyed coaching stints with Aberdeen and Livingston.