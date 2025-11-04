Liam Fox chases American dream as ex-Dundee United head coach lands shock new role

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox chases American dream as ex-Dundee United head coach lands shock new role

Fox will continue his career in Florida.

By Alan Temple
Liam Fox is heading for Florida.
Liam Fox is heading for Florida. Image: SNS

Former Dundee United boss Liam Fox has been appointed head coach of American outfit Sporting Club Jacksonville.

He links up with ex-Rangers boss Mark Warburton – sporting director of the United Soccer League (USL) – after leaving Hearts at the end of his second spell as interim gaffer during the summer.

The life-changing switch represents his first crack at being a permanent manager since being dismissed by United in February 2023 following a miserable five months at the helm.

He proved unable to arrest the decline of that campaign which started under Jack Ross, registering six wins in 21 games, and the club were ultimately relegated under the stewardship of Jim Goodwin. 

As well as two separate stints with boyhood heroes Hearts, Fox also bossed Cowdenbeath and enjoyed coaching stints with Aberdeen and Livingston.

More from Dundee United

Luke Graham arm in arm with Scotland U/21 team-mates.
Dundee, United and St Johnstone starlets in Scotland U/21 squad - but Dunfermline ace…
Jim Goodwin has been busy in the transfer market.
Why Jim Goodwin won’t fear Dundee United ‘player trading’ future
How big a transfer spend will Mark Ogren allow Jim Goodwin to make?
The vital Dundee United ‘trust’ factor after Mark Ogren transfer vow
Caelan Kole-Cadamarteri was the Scotland hero
Son of Dundee United Scottish Cup winner bags Scotland HAT-TRICK as U/17 Euros dream…
Jim Goodwin at Ibrox.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee United must get 1 key area spot on at Hearts
2
Landry Kabore and his Hearts teammates celebrate.
EXCLUSIVE: Can Dundee United stop Hearts star who was on Tannadice radar?
Ryan Edwards training with United.
Ryan Edwards' Falkirk switch confirmed as 'invaluable experience' of ex-Dundee United skipper hailed
2
Sam Dalby bagged 15 goals for Dundee United, attracting a swathe of suitors.
Sam Dalby: I still watch Dundee United games – I’ll always be grateful
4
Mark Fotheringham leads the Celtic warm-up ahead of their midweek win over Falkirk. Image: Craig Williamson/SNS
JIM SPENCE: Is Celtic's Mark Fotheringham gain Dundee and United's loss?
2
Craig Conway in full flow
Dundee United Scottish Cup legends take centre stage as squad revealed for Scottish Masters

Conversation