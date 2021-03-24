Dundee boy Si Ferry and Open Goal podcast stars welcomed into Scotland squad by Lewis Capaldi and Martin Compston after Euro 2020 call-up

Dundee boy Si Ferry and his Open Goal co-stars have joined forces with the SFA ahead of Euro 2020 – after striking a deal to shine a light on the Scotland men’s and women’s squads.

Captain Andy Robertson, Line of Duty’s Martin Compston, singer Lewis Capaldi and football host Connie McLaughlin welcomed Si, ex-Motherwell and Celtic winger Paul Slane, former Scotland striker Kevin Kyle and Hearts ace Andy Halliday into the fold with a hilarious video.

THE BOOGIE BOYS HAVE ARRIVED 󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 The world reacts to Open Goal's call-up to @ScotlandNT! Ft. @LewisCapaldi, @martin_compston & @andrewrobertso5 🤩

Open Goal | Official Content Partner of the @ScottishFA ️ SUBSCRIBE to YouTube Channel ➡️ https://t.co/oFJFeo6AzA pic.twitter.com/v1K4ETpD6J — Open Goal (@opengoalsport) March 24, 2021

It sees Liverpool hero Robertson and actor Compston salute the quartet with nods to jokes from the hit podcast.

Their partnership with the SFA comes four months after Yes Sir, I Can Boogie fever swept the nation following qualification for the Euros this summer.

Spanish duo Baccara were back in the official UK charts following the dressing room celebrations in Belgrade, with the revival traced back to the Open Goal team’s gags about Andy Considine’s 2015 stag do video.

‘Hopefully Slaney gets a team suit that fits so he’s not wearing his dad’s’

Ex-Dark Blues midfielder Si, who grew up in Menzieshill, said: “We’re absolutely buzzing to get the call-up to the Scotland squad.

“We cannot wait to get behind the scenes and see what really goes on in the camp, meet the players and hopefully, get Slaney a team suit that fits so he doesn’t have to wear his dad’s.

“We’ve got some class content lined up and we know Scotland fans will be excited to see what we get up to behind the scenes with the squad.

“Making our first major tournament in 23 years was amazing and we can’t wait for the summer.”

‘Momentum behind both our men’s and women’s national teams’

Mike Paterson, head of marketing and partnerships at the Scottish FA added: “Open Goal has been growing from strength-to-strength over the last few years, so this is one call-up to the squad we know Scottish football fans will be really excited about.

“The guys have already made their mark on the team and know some of the players well.

“I’ve no doubt the content they have planned will really help to build the support, excitement and momentum behind both our men’s and women’s national teams over the next few months and beyond.”

Open Goal has attracted over 24 million views and 150,000 social media followers since launching in May 2017.

It made its Edinburgh Fringe debut in the summer of 2019 and the boys were supposed to entertain 13,000 fans at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow last May before Covid-19 saw it put on hold.