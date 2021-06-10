Scotland national team to stand against racism in all Euro 2020 fixtures

Scotland will continue to stand against racism in all three of their Euro 2020 group games.

Players and coaching staff will stand together in a united front against racism and discrimination, after doing so at Hampden Park in their fixture against Austria in March.

The issue of taking a knee has been raised again recently, after England players were booed by a small minority of supporters in their pre-tournament friendlies against Austria and Romania at The Riverside Stadium.

Scotland open their Euros against Czech Republic on Monday and face England in their second game of the tournament at Wembley on June 18. Their final group game is at Hampden on June 22.

National team captain Andy Robertson said: “It is important we continue to tackle the issue of racism and raise awareness of the need to change people’s mindsets but also their behaviours.

“Prior to our World Cup qualifiers in March we spoke as a group and felt that taking a stand was the best way for us to show solidarity and also to reinforce the need for meaningful change in society.”