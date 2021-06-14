Declan Gallagher ready to make Dundee-based family proud when Scotland face Czech Republic

Declan Gallagher is ready to make his Dundee-based wife and kids proud if given the nod to start against the Czech Republic today.

The 30-year-old’s wife Nikki, daughter Shay and son Ashton will be at Hampden to cheer the centre-back on in the biggest game of his life.

Gallagher insists every time he pulls on the Scotland jersey it means the world to him – and to his family.

Wee Asthon is just three months old but will be at the national stadium as Scotland kick-off their Euro 2020 campaign.

Gallagher accepts Ashton is so young he won’t remember the defining game of his dad’s career and will probably fall asleep – but it makes the day even sweeter that his two children, wife and his parents will be at Hampden to share the occasion.

The Aberdeen defender is in contention to start against the Czechs as one of manager Steve Clarke’s three centre halves.

Gallagher said: “My family will definitely be there for the game.

“My wife, daughter, wee boy, my parents and her parents, it will be great to have them all there.

“We had a wee boy, he’s only three months just now and it will be his first game of football.

“Not that he’ll ever remember it – and he’ll probably fall asleep during it.

“My mum and dad have obviously been there through it all and were there for the Russia call-up, when I was called up but didn’t get a game in Russia.

“So it’s going to be a great time for them as well.”

FaceTiming the family during Euro 2020

Being separated from his young family is a sacrifice Gallagher is willing to make to play a role in Scotland’s bid to progress from the group stages of a tournament for the first time.

Gallagher was allowed two days with his family early last week when manager Clarke gave the players and back-room staff two days grace to meet up with loved ones back home before reconvening at the Scots’ Euro 2020 camp in Rockliffe Hall, Darlington.

The squad were given that time off following the 1-0 friendly defeat of Luxembourg, which Gallagher started.

Gallagher said: “I’m FaceTiming as much as I can right now because he’s changing every day.

“He’s got his wee Scotland top and so has my daughter.”

‘My wife makes the biggest sacrifice’

Gallagher will be apart from his family for the duration of Scotland’s stay at Euro 2020, which he hopes is deep into the competition beyond the three group games against Czech Republic, England and Croatia.

The former Motherwell defender admits being apart his young family is tough – but reckons wife Nikki is making the sacrifice, not him.

He said: “It’s always hard to be away from the family.

“However my wife is at home with two kids. doing that by herself.

“Her mum and dad are away at the moment, my parents are in Glasgow and she’s in Dundee.

“But she knows this is my dream – and she’s living it with me.

“My wife makes the biggest sacrifice and I’m thankful for everything she does.”