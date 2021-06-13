The hour is almost upon Steve Clarke and Scotland.

Tomorrow, Scotland mark their return to tournament football against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park, in case you somehow managed to miss that.

By now I think most of us could name eight or nine of Clarke’s starting line-up. He has built up a team of trusted players and consistency has been a feature of his tenure so far.

However, there are still a few questions that supporters will have prior to kick-off.

Who starts in goal?

David Marshall has been a favourite of Clarke since he took the manager’s job in 2019. His heroics in Serbia will forever earn him a pass in the hearts of Scotland fans.

He did not finish the season in the Derby County team and Craig Gordon’s form at Hearts has lead some to tout him for the nod.

The question for Clarke will come down to whether he goes with the man who has delivered for him, or the man who has more match practice of late.

The third centre-back

Jack Hendry might have forced Clarke’s hand with his performance against the Dutch, in which he impressed on the right side of the defence.

He is a slightly more adventurous centre-half, as shown by his well-taken goal in Faro, and against the Czechs Clarke may prefer a more progressive option in a game where Scotland will be looking to seize the initiative.

Against England, where Scotland will be asked to do more defending, then Declan Gallagher may be the preferred option alongside Kieran Tierney and Grant Hanley.

Gallagher thrives on the more defensive side of the game and would provide Clarke with extra solidity at the back when Scotland do not have the ball.

The Billy Gilmour conundrum

The clamour for the Chelsea youngster to start against Czech Republic has only intensified after his cameo in the friendly against Luxembourg.

His fearlessness in big games for the Champions League winners has drawn plenty of plaudits and Gilmour, despite just turning 20, has shown little compunction in adapting to the biggest stages.

However, Clarke has always preferred Callum McGregor as one of his central midfielders – the Celtic man has played in 20 of Clarke’s 21 games in charge. So for the tournament opener, the odds would suggest McGregor takes his place in midfield alongside Scott McTominay.

But Gilmour will almost certainly have a role to play in the group stages as Scotland bid to make the knockout rounds.

The forward options

John McGinn and Lyndon Dykes are almost certain to start tomorrow, barring any late catastrophe.

McGinn has become Clarke’s go-to man, hitting double-figures for goals during Clarke’s rein. Dykes, meanwhile, has been a real find since declaring for the nation of his parents’ birth last year, with his uncompromising, rough-house style unsettling a number of defences.

The question for Clarke is who can be the third figure. Ché Adams’ late-season form at Southampton and burgeoning partnership with Dykes will have given Clarke food for thought. As an out-and-out striker, he offers a more direct goal threat.

Ryan Christie has been a prominent figure for Scotland under Clarke and offers a more creative outlet in the final third. He can drift wide to the right and cut inside on his left foot, while linking up with the other forward players.

Ryan Fraser has played in a more central role for Clarke, compared to being played as a winger at club level for Newcastle. His pace will be a threat but his lack of match-sharpness may see him used in a more impact role.

Kevin Nisbet crept into the Euros squad by the back door but is a natural finisher, evidenced by his goal against the Netherlands. He may be one Clarke can call upon if Scotland are chasing a game.