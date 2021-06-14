After 23 years of hurt, Scotland’s return to the top table of international football fell flat.

A Patrik Schick-inspired Czech Republic condemned Steve Clarke’s men to a galling 2-0 defeat in front of 12,000 fans at Hampden Park, with the hosts punished for sloppy defending and a lack of attacking potency.

Courier Sport rates the vanquished Scotland players.

David Marshall – 6

Scotland’s saviour in Serbia made a splendid low save to deny Schick in the first half, then two super stops at the start of the second half as sleepy Scotland stumbled out of the blocks.

However, such is the life of a goalkeeper that all anyone will remember is the sight of him fruitlessly scrambling back towards his line as Schick beat him from near the halfway line.

Jack Hendry – 5

Hendry was physically imposing, decent in possession, used his pace to cover the right-hand channel behind Stephen O’Donnell and was so unlucky to strike the cross-bar after the interval.

However, his decision to take a speculative pop at goal from 40 yards, which was blocked and led to Schick’s staggering second goal, was inexplicable and disastrous. Replaced after 67 minutes.

Grant Hanley – 6

Hanley will be disappointed to have been so compressively out-jumped for Schick’s towering header, albeit the former Roma attacker had the benefit of clear run on the centre-back.

Was otherwise solid in the heart of the Scots’ back-three.

Liam Cooper – 6

Had big boots to fill as the left-sided centre-half; a role usually occupied with great aplomb by Kieran Tierney. Scotland undoubtedly missed Tierney’s ability to stride forward and break the lines.

However, the Leeds United star did not fail in his defensive duties and was terrific in the air.

Stephen O’Donnell – 5

Looked nervous from the moment he allowed a simple pass to drift out of play in the early exchanges.

His errant attempt to play out from the back gave the Czechs their first chance of the game through Schick. Could have pressed Vladimir Coufal more aggressively before the West Ham United man whipped in the cross for the opener.

What was a growing clamour for Nathan Patterson to start is likely to become deafening ahead of the England game.

Scott McTominay – 6

Did not display the box-to-box qualities which have become his M.O. at Manchester United, but broke up the game well and the role he played in shackling the exceptionally talented Vladimir Darida should not go unnoticed.

John McGinn – 6

Bustling and boisterous as ever, McGinn was unlucky not to open the scoring when an early shot from a tight angle was blocked.

Brought trademark energy and endeavour to the cause but, by his own incredibly lofty standards, not his most effective day at the office. Soucek deserves ample credit for that.

Stuart Armstrong – 7

The Southampton midfielder brought verticality and an ability to dribble with the ball to the side. It was his dash forward and pressure which almost resulted in Tomas Kalas netting an own goal as Scotland chased parity.

Another surge forward and shot looped agonisingly onto the roof of the net following a deflection off Kalas.

Andrew Robertson – 8

The skipper was a fired-up force of nature from the first whistle. He crunched into tackles, chewed up the yards and whipped in a couple of sensational first-half crosses, most notably the low delivery which Dykes fired narrowly wide.

Denied a dream opener by Czech stopper Tomas Vaclik but will perhaps feel he could have done better.

Ryan Christie – 6

Christie sought to find pockets of space between Scotland’s midfield three and Dykes, and sent Robertson free down the left flank on several occasions. But, ultimately, the Celtic man did not affect the game enough and was replaced at the break.

Lyndon Dykes – 5

The big former Livingston man endured a frustrating first period and, as Christie dropped deeper, he found himself isolated.

The introduction of Adams afforded him support and, in doing so, livened up the Scotland performance. However, he simply must score with 25 minutes left on the clock, but saw his low shot saved by Vaclik.

SUBS

Ché Adams (for Christie 45) – 7

There was a widespread feeling of disappointment on social media when Adams’ name was not in the starting line-up following two goals in four appearances for Scotland.

His immediate impact after being introduced at the break is unlucky to quell those complaints.

Callum McGregor (for Hendry 67) – 5

First act was to sloppily give the ball away after entering the fray and seemed to struggle to adapt to the pace of the game.

Ryan Fraser (for Armstrong 67) – 6

Struggled to impose himself after replacing Armstrong; something of a surprising substitution given Armstrong had been a danger going forward.

Kevin Nisbet (for O’Donnell 79) – 6

The former Raith Rovers and Dunfermline front-man was thrown on with Scotland 2-0 down and swiftly stung the palms of Vaclik. Did not look overawed.

James Forrest (for Dykes 79) – 7

Hasn’t played much football in 2020/21 but reminded everyone of his quality with a wonderful burst into the box, only to be denied by a fantastic Ondrej Celustka block as he attempted to fire home.