Scotland star John McGinn: We can’t afford to sulk if we want to save our Euro 2020 dream

John McGinn insists Scotland ‘can’t afford to sulk’ as they prepare to travel to Wembley to face England bidding to rescue their Euro 2020 dream.

McGinn was devastated as Steve Clarke’s side crashed to a damaging 2-0 loss to Czech Republic, in their first game at a major finals in 23 years.

That leaves Scotland needing at least a win from their final two games with England and Croatia to stay in the tournament, with a trip to London to come next on Friday night.

“We can either sulk about it or go to Friday against England with the same attitude and hopefully we’ll get a better result,” Aston Villa midfielder McGinn told BBC Scotland.

Not a reality check

“We are here at a major tournament. You need to show your quality.

“I had a couple of chances, the other boys had chances and if we want to compete at this level we need to take those chances.

“I don’t think it’s a reality check. Overall we did pretty well but there are a couple of things we can improve on.”